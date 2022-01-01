Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Square Cafe

726 Reviews

$$

134 South Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Square Breakfast

Specials

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$19.00

Shrimp Étouffée: Cajun shrimp stew served over rice and topped with an over easy egg.

Pancake Special

Pancake Special

$15.00

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes: Two large cinnamon swirl pancakes with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.

Single Pancake Special

$8.00

Single Cinnamon swirl Pancake: One large cinnamon swirl pancakes with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.

Salted Caramellow

Salted Caramellow

$6.00+

Salted Caramellow: Espresso brewed over caramel, toasted marshmallow and sea salt. 

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie: Dark chocolate mocha latte brewed with vanilla and brown sugar.

Breakfast & Lunch

Cinnamon Poppers

Cinnamon Poppers

$9.00

Light and fluffy cinnamon dough poppers sprinkled w/powdered sugar; served with a side of Nutella

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$8.50

Assortment of seasonal fresh fruit; VGN/GF

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

Topped w/ muesli (nuts, seeds & dried fruit)

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.50

Slow-simmered rolled oats topped w/brown sugar; VGN/GF

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Toasted sourdough topped w/avocado, sliced radish, cucumber, tomatoes, mixed greens & toasted sesame seeds

Brussels Sprout Hash

Brussels Sprout Hash

$16.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts sauteed w/caramelized onions, bacon & mushrooms served over cheesy grits; topped w/one egg over easy; GF

Chicken Sausage Hash

Chicken Sausage Hash

$14.00

Chicken Sausage sauteed w/garlic, shallots, fingerling potatoes, mushrooms & diced Granny Smith apples; topped w/1 egg over easy

Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Chorizo sausage sauteed w/garlic, shallots, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes; topped w/ 1 egg over easy

Roasted Veggie Hash

Roasted Veggie Hash

$13.00

Roasted veggies including, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red peppers, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, garlic & fingerling potatoes; topped w/ 1 egg over easy

Very Vegan Brussels Sprout Hash

Very Vegan Brussels Sprout Hash

$15.50

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, plant based sausage and Brussels sprouts; served over dairy free grits & topped w/scrambled 'ZERO EGG' VEGAN - NOT GLUTEN FREE!

Tot Mess

$13.00

Crispy seasoned tater tots topped w/our famous vegan chili, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream & (1) egg over easy

Square Breakfast

Square Breakfast

$13.50

2 eggs any style, breakfast protein & choice of home fries/toast OR 1 buttermilk pancake; *Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast*

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00+

Buttermilk chive biscuit Breakfast Sandwich: served with home fries; and your choice of Egg & cheese, Bacon & Cheese, Sausage & Cheese, VEGAN(with plant based Vegan egg, Vegan biscuit, Vega cheese, Vegan sausage)

Ranchero Omelet

Ranchero Omelet

$15.00

3 egg omelet w/diced ham & cheddar cheese; topped w/house-made salsa; served w/ home fries. Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast

S'liberty Scramble

$15.00

(3) Eggs scrambled w/sauteed onions, peppers, diced ham, & sausage, topped w/asiago cheese; served w/mixed greens

Smoked Salmon Scramble

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$18.00

3 eggs scrambled w/ smoked salmon & cream cheese; topped w/sliced red onions, capers & tomatoes; served w/mixed greens; GF

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.50

3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries. VGTRN; Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast

VEGAN Sandwich

$16.00

Scrambled "ZERO EGG", plant based Italian sausage & plant based cheddar; served on house made Vegan buttermilk chive biscuit.

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, scrambled "ZERO EGG", & cheddar; served with salsa on the side

Vegan Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled 'ZERO EGG', spinach, garlic, mushrooms, shallots & tomatoes; topped w/ vegan cheddar and served w/a side of greens VEGAN - NOT GLUTEN FREE!

Vegan Square Breakfast

$16.00

"ZERO EGG" scrambled, side of plant based Italian sausage & (1) vegan peanut butter banana pancake

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.00

3 classic crepes folded into one, stuffed with bananas & Nutella; served with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Nutella Crepes

$10.00

3 crepes filled & topped w/Nutella ; topped w/powdered sugar; VGTRN Add Bananas or fresh seasonal fruit for a little something extra!

Single Buttermilk Pancake

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$4.50

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.50

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Single Brioche French Toast

Single Brioche French Toast

$7.00

1 slice of thick-cut brioche dipped in custard and grilled; topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Full Order Brioche French Toast

Full Order Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Three slices of thick-cut brioche dipped in custard and grilled; topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Single Gluten Free Pancake

Single Gluten Free Pancake

$4.75

Gluten free pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & caramelized apples; served w/ maple syrup; VGTRN/GF ***Contain Nuts***

Three Gluten Free Pancakes

Three Gluten Free Pancakes

$12.50

Gluten free pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & caramelized apples; served w/ maple syrup; VGTRN/GF ***Contain Nuts***

Single Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancake

Single Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancake

$5.25

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes

Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Single Protein Pancake

Single Protein Pancake

$5.75

Cinnamon-vanilla-protein pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Three Protein Pancakes

Three Protein Pancakes

$14.50

Cinnamon-vanilla-protein pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN

Single Vegan Pancake

Single Vegan Pancake

$4.75

Vegan Pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar and fresh sliced bananas; served w/ maple syrup; VGN

Three Vegan Pancakes

Three Vegan Pancakes

$12.50

Vegan Pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar and fresh sliced bananas; served w/ maple syrup; VGN

Square Chili

Square Chili

$7.00

VGN/GF

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Creamy tomato soup w/parmesan cheese

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$12.00

Our house made black bean & veggie burger on a ciabatta roll w/lettuce, tomatoes & harissa spread; served w/fries

Chicken Mushroom Crepes

Chicken Mushroom Crepes

$16.00

3 crepes filled & topped w/diced chicken breast, spinach & mushrooms in a creamy asiago cheese sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Battered filets on flour tortillas w/red cabbage, green onion, pico de Gallo & cilantro ranch; served w/a half of an avocado

Grilled Cheese BLT

$14.00

Grilled 7 grain bread w/American cheese, bacon, greens & tomato; served w/fries

Jubilee Burger

Jubilee Burger

$14.00

Jubilee Hilltop Ranch Burger grilled the way you like and topped w/ lettuce & tomato on a grilled wheat bun; served w/fries

Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$16.50

Fire braised chicken breast w/pesto, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla; served w/fries

Pierogis

Pierogis

$11.00

Potato Cheese Pierogies with caramelized onions and a side of sour cream.

Square Quesadilla

Square Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheddar cheese & house made pico de Gallo w/garlic, jalapeño & cilantro; all melted in a flour tortilla and served w/salsa and sour cream

Veggie Crepes

$17.00

House made crepes filled & topped with roasted veggies & drizzled w/creamy asiago pesto sauce

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Orzo Salad

$10.00

A bed of spinach topped w/our orzo salad which includes tomatoes, red onion, basil, celery & shredded carrots; all tossed in a citrus vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped w/house made salmon salad (onion, celery, craisins, and dill), tomatoes & goat cheese

Square Summer Salad

Square Summer Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped w/onions, tomato, walnuts, grapes & feta cheese; served w/a side of ranch

1\2 Grapefruit

$3.50

1\2 Avocado

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

If Choosing Vegan eggs, "ZERO" Eggs are Gluten Free

2 Eggs

$3.50

If Choosing Vegan eggs, "ZERO" Eggs are Gluten Free

3 Eggs

$4.75
Bacon

Bacon

$9.00

3 Strips; GF

Applesauce

$3.00

If Choosing Vegan eggs, "ZERO" Eggs are Gluten Free

Bagel

Bagel

$4.00

Tasted plain bagel; served w/butter & jam; VGN

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

VGTRN

Bagel w/ PB

Bagel w/ PB

$4.75

VGN

Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

4 links; GF

Cheesy Grits

Cheesy Grits

$4.50

VGTRN

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

1 large link; GF

French Fries

$4.50

VGN

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$8.50

Assortment of seasonal fresh fruit; VGN/GF

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.50

Assortment of seasonal fresh fruit; VGN/GF

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Udi's Multi-Grain; GF/VGTRN

Chive Biscuit

$4.00

VEGAN Chive Biscuit

$4.00
Greens w/ Lemon Oil

Greens w/ Lemon Oil

$3.00

Mixed field greens topped w/lemon oil; VGN/GF

Ham

$7.00

Grilled ham steak; GF

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

VGN

Hot Sausage

$5.00

Sauteed Tofu

$5.00

Sauteed w/ salt & pepper; VGN/GF

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

VGN

Tater Tots

$4.00

VGN

Toast

Toast

$3.00

From Mediterra Bakehouse; VGN

Vegan Sausage

$6.50

Italian Sausage; VGN - NOT GLUTEN FREE!

Babycake

Babycake

$4.50

1 buttermilk pancake topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/ maple syrup; VGTRN

Kids Breakfast

$9.50

1 bacon strip OR 2 breakfast sausage links w/1 egg & 1 buttermilk pancake

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served w/ french fries

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$7.00

1 slice of thick-cut brioche, dipped is custard & grilled; topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/maple syrup; VGTRN

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American on grilled brioche; served w/ fries; VGTRN

Drinks

To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$3.00+

We proudly brew Kiva Han Roasters!

To Go Maple Cold Brew

$5.50

Yeany’s PA maple syrup and cold brew coffee and topped with your choice of milk

16oz Hot Tea
$2.50

16oz Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee Box

$27.00

Serves about 10; comes w/cups, stirrers, assorted sugars/sweeteners & cream

16oz Iced Tea
$2.00

16oz Iced Tea

$2.00
16oz Fountain Beverage
$3.00

16oz Fountain Beverage

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00
Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$4.50

Cork Fee

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso & steamed milk; topped w/ a small amount of milk froth

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Hot water topped w/ espresso

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Equal parts steamed milk & brewed coffee

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Equal parts steamed & frothed milk & espresso

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Caramel sauce, espresso, steamed milk & a small amount of froth

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Vanilla chai latte w/ espresso

Mocha

$5.25+

Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, steamed milk & a small amount of froth

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Drip coffee w/ espresso

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla syrup, espresso, steamed milk & a small amount of froth

White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.25+

White chocolate sauce, espresso, steamed milk & a small amount of froth

Double Espresso
$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.00
Cinnamon Cortado

Cinnamon Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso w/ 2 oz of steamed milk & a dusting of cinnamon

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Double espresso w/ 4oz of steamed milk

Turtle Latte

$6.00+

Caramel, dark chocolate & butter pecan latte.

Last Unicorn Latte

Last Unicorn Latte

$6.00+

Lavender, vanilla & white chocolate

French Toast Latte

French Toast Latte

$6.00+

White chocolate, maple syrup & cinnamon

Muddy Chai Latte

Muddy Chai Latte

$6.00+

Dark chocolate, vanilla chai, espresso & sea salt

Gold Leaf

$6.00+

Turmeric latte with maple syrup, ginger and cinnamon

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla chai & steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Japanese green tea powder & steamed milk

Matcha Nut Latte

$5.50+

Matcha, pistachio and maple syrup.

Bumblebee Matcha Latte

Bumblebee Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Japanese green tea, lavender & honey

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50+

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger & honey

Garden Green

Garden Green

$7.50

Kale, Apple, Celery & Pineapple

Radiant Red

Radiant Red

$7.50

Beet, Carrot, Apple & Lemon

Cosmic Carrot

$7.50

Carrot, Grapefruit, Orange, Ginger & Turmeric.

TO GO Orange Juice

$5.25+

Recovery C Smoothie

$10.50

Mango, pineapple and bananas blended with turmeric, vegan protein powder, orange juice and oat milk.

Forevergreen Smoothie

$10.50

Pineapple, banana and spinach blended with chia seeds, lime juice, matcha and almond milk.

Morning Mayhem Smoothie

$10.50

Bananas, almond butter, cocoa, cinnamon and vegan protein powder blended with cold brew concentrate and oat milk.

Banana Blue Smoothie

$10.50

Bananas, blueberries and strawberries blended with greek yogurt, honey and 2% milk or your choice of milk alternative

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Frozen Mango Splash

$4.50

Mango blended with ice, orange juice and lemonade.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Topped with whipped cream

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Topped with whipped cream

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Topped with whipped cream

Caramel Hot Chocolate

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Topped with whipped cream

MOCKTAILS

LemonBerry Tea Cooler

$4.50

Citrus Spritz

$4.50

Baked Goods

Nancy B's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nancy B's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

Blueberry Muffin- Gluten Free

Blueberry Muffin- Gluten Free

$3.50

Apple Crumb Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.50

Dog treat 4 Pack

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Monday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2003, we have been serving our community meals & love. At the cafe, we make every effort to enrich the community that we serve. We feature the artwork of local artists every month and sell their work right off the wall. Additionally, we have earned out designations as a Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurant and a Live Well Allegheny Restaurant. We also partner with many local nonprofits on fundraisers, special events and donations. Simply put, we love what we do. We love coming to work every day and putting smiles on our customers' faces. We love giving back to the community that has so generously kept up going for a decade and a half. We love employing hardworking people who believe in what we're about and watching them grow and develop. We love learning about our customers and their families and watching their kids grow. After all, it's about more than just flipping eggs!

Website

Location

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Square Cafe image
Square Cafe image
Square Cafe image

