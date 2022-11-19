Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Ineffable Cà Phê

565 Reviews

$$

3920 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
Banh Mi Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken SANDWICH)

Bagel

Jalepeño Cheddar

$3.75

Chili Garlic

$3.75

Plain

$3.75

Sesame

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.75
Everything

Everything

$3.75

Garlic

$3.75Out of stock

Chili

$3.75Out of stock

Baked Goods

Chai Spice Cake

$2.50

Almond Scone

$2.50

Banh Mi (Sandwiches)

Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)

Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)

$12.25
Banh Mi Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork SANDWICH)

Banh Mi Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork SANDWICH)

$12.25
Banh Mi Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken SANDWICH)

Banh Mi Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken SANDWICH)

$12.25
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)

Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)

$11.75

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.25Out of stock

Bacon Egg White Avocado Sandwich

$7.25Out of stock

Banh Mi Bo Duong

$3.25

House-Made Granola

$5.25

Sunny Banh Mi

$6.25

Sunny Bowl

$6.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Com (Rice Bowl)

Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)

Com Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly RICE BOWL)

$12.25
Com Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork RICE BOWL)

Com Thit Nuong (Grilled Pork RICE BOWL)

$12.25
Com Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken RICE BOWL)

Com Ga Xa Ot (Lemongrass Chicken RICE BOWL)

$12.25

Com Dau Hu (Tofu RICE BOWL)

$11.75

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Pho

Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)

Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)

$13.75
Pho Dau Hu (VEGAN Tofu)

Pho Dau Hu (VEGAN Tofu)

$12.75

Side Of Broth

$5.00

Fruit

Fuji Apple Fresh Picked

$2.25Out of stock

Banh Xeo

Banh Xeo Tofu

$9.00

Banh Xeo Shrimp

$10.00

Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Tofu Spring Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Ca Phe Sua Nong

$6.50

Ca Phe Trung

$5.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade Hot

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

London Fog

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Pour Over

$5.50

Vanilla Steamer

$3.75

Apple Cider

$4.25

Latte

$5.00

Latte - Vanilla

$6.00

Latte - Lavender

$6.00

Latte - Caramel

$6.00

Latte - Mocha

$6.00

Latte - Five Spice

$6.00

Latte - Cinnamon Honey

$6.00

Latte - Lavender Mocha

$6.00

Latte - Brown Sugar

$6.00

Latte - Powder

$6.50

Latte - Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$6.00

Latte - Surprise Me

$6.00

Latte - Orange Clove

$6.00

Latte - Coconut Spice

$6.00

Latte - Rosemary Fig

$6.00

Cold Drinks

ICED Americano

$3.75

Ca Phe Sua (Cold Brew)

$6.50

Ca Phe Sua Da

$6.50

ICED Chai Latte

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$5.75

ICED London Fog

$4.25

Pellegrino

$3.75

ICED Teas

$4.25

Water

$2.75

Yerba Mate

$4.75

Apple Cider

$4.25

ICED Latte

$5.00

ICED Latte - Vanilla

$6.00

ICED Latte - Lavender

$6.00

ICED Latte - Caramel

$6.00

ICED Latte - Mocha

$6.00

ICED Latte - Five Spice

$6.00

ICED Latte - Cinnamon Honey

$6.00

ICED Latte - Brown Sugar

$6.00

ICED Latte - Powder

$6.50

ICED Latte - Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$6.00

ICED Latte - Mocha Lavender

$6.00

ICED Latte - Surprise Me

$6.00

ICED Latte - Orange Clove

$6.00

ICED Latte - Coconut Spice

$6.00

ICED Latte - Rosemary Fig

$6.00

Bubble Tea

Thai Tea

$4.25

Green Tea

$4.75

Black Tea

$4.75

Clothing/Accessories

Hat

Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Mask

Mask

$7.00
Phin

Phin

$5.28
Polo Shirt

Polo Shirt

$12.50
T-shirt Black & Gold

T-shirt Black & Gold

$16.00
T-shirt Black & White

T-shirt Black & White

$10.00
Ineffable Coffee Mug

Ineffable Coffee Mug

$6.00
Ca Phe Sua Kit

Ca Phe Sua Kit

$40.00

Green Latte Cup with Saucer

$35.30Out of stock

Flower Bouquet

$12.00Out of stock

Passport

Passport

$30.00

Ineffable Travelers

Ineffable Travelers

$25.00

Beans: Retail

Colombia San Roque Lighter Roast (Clementines, Cherry Cola, Chocolate)

Colombia San Roque Lighter Roast (Clementines, Cherry Cola, Chocolate)

$18.99
Nizza Medium Roast (Milk Chocolate, Nuts, Brownie)

Nizza Medium Roast (Milk Chocolate, Nuts, Brownie)

$16.29
Corsica Dark Roast (Baker's Chocolate, Red Wine, Spices)

Corsica Dark Roast (Baker's Chocolate, Red Wine, Spices)

$15.84
Ca Phe Roaster Dark Roast (Smooth, Dark Chocolate, Roasted Almonds)

Ca Phe Roaster Dark Roast (Smooth, Dark Chocolate, Roasted Almonds)

$16.35
Brazil Beleze Medium Roast (Black Currant, Dulce De Leche, Cashew)

Brazil Beleze Medium Roast (Black Currant, Dulce De Leche, Cashew)

$17.19Out of stock
Monte Carlo *Decaf* (Hazelnut and Sweet Grain)

Monte Carlo *Decaf* (Hazelnut and Sweet Grain)

$16.74

Lyon Medium Roast (Caramel, Toffee, Brownie)

$17.11Out of stock

R.I.P. Medium Roast (Caramel Cream, Blackberry Jam, Spice Cake)

$16.88
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

coffee house, Vietnamese sandwich shop, baked goods, bubble tea

Website

Location

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Directions

Gallery
Ineffable Cà Phê image
Ineffable Cà Phê image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oliver's Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
4112 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
orange starNo Reviews
300 South Craig ST. Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Coop DeVille
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Cafe Raymond
orange star4.6 • 1,693
2009 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gussy’s Bagels & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3606 5th avenue Oakland, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)
orange star4.5 • 597
3800 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Morcilla
orange star4.8 • 1,822
3519 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
orange star4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Poulet Bleu
orange star4.5 • 636
3519 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Cinderlands Foederhouse
orange star4.5 • 224
3705 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston