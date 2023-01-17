Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morcilla

1,822 Reviews

$$$

3519 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Snacks

Warm Bread

$4.00

Five Points Bakery baguette w/ herbed olive oil. Allergies: Gluten

Charcuteria

Charcuteria

$30.00

cecina, chorizo, fuet, morcilla iberia, guindilla Allergies: Allium, Dairy (trace amounts of milk powder used in our salami production)

Chorizo

$14.00

pork salami, pimentón dulce, dates, valdeon cheese, vanilla Allergies: Dairy

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

anchovy aioli, burnt lemon. Allergies: Egg

Gambas en Escabeche

Gambas en Escabeche

$12.00

shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette

Cod Cheeks

$14.00

1 Piece Cod Cheek

$7.00
Oxtail Montadito

Oxtail Montadito

$12.00

caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette *2 pieces per order Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Foie Blonde

$12.00

Chicharones

$5.00Out of stock

1 Piece Foie

$6.00

Open Food

$20.00

Crab Montadito

$16.00

1- Piece Crab

$8.00

Small Plates and Sides

Scallop Crudo

$18.00

Radichio Salad

$15.00

Sweet Potatoes

$16.00

Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock
Pulpo a la Plancha

Pulpo a la Plancha

$20.00

octopus, brown butter potato fondue, pimentón, olive oil

Duck Confit

$26.00
Costillas de la Matanza

Costillas de la Matanza

$26.00

baby back pork ribs, harissa honey and za'atar (4 Ribs per order) Allergies: Allium

Clams

$20.00Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$26.00

Large Plates

Lamb Shank

$80.00

1\2 Roasted Duck

$75.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$11.00

cinnamon sugar, chocolate hazelnut fondue Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Tree nut

Flan

Flan

$11.00

Flan with hazelnuts and smoked maple syrup

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Morcilla accepts online reservations through OpenTable

Website

Location

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

