No Drought - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack

$18.00

West coast IPA hopped with Amarillo CGX, Azacca CGX, Motueka, and Strata. Brewed in collaboration with #39 Jason Grilli to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2013 NL wild card game victory. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.