Brewpubs & Breweries

Hop Farm Brewing Company

247 Reviews

$$

5601 Butler St

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Order Again

Popular Items

Hop Farm Burger
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel

Cans & Bottles

Beer To GO
Dinosaurs In Space 4pk

Dinosaurs In Space 4pk

$18.00

New England IPA - Initial punch of Ripe Mango and Fresh Citrus makes this tropical beer super crushable! 5.3% ABV

Ghost Cowboy 4pk

Ghost Cowboy 4pk

$18.00

West Coast IPA – Notes of grapefruit, lemon peel. The perfect balance of bitter and fruity/floral notes. Hopped with centennial and citra 6.5% ABV

For Richard 4pk

$16.00

For Richard Case

$67.00

HF Light 4pk

$15.00

HF Light Case

$64.00

Muza 4pk

$16.00

Muza Case

$67.00

Pub Games 4pk

$16.00

English-Style Mild Ale. Bready toasted malt base with hints of cocoa and sweet caramel. Medium-light mouthfeel. 4%

Pub Games Case

$67.00

English-Style Mild Ale. Bready toasted malt base with hints of cocoa and sweet caramel. Medium-light mouthfeel. 4%

Zachary 4pk

$26.00
Pittsburgh Pale Ale 4pk

Pittsburgh Pale Ale 4pk

$16.00

American Pale Ale – Mosaic & El Dorado hops provide notes of citrus, honeydew, and mixed berries. 5.5% ABV

All I know is Death 4pk

$25.00

Starters

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Cheese sauce, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$15.00

vegan cheese sauce (cashew cheese), 'beyond beef, pico de gallo, jalapeño *contains nuts

Sliders (3)

Sliders (3)

$13.00

Hop Farm Burger or Pulled Pork.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower florets, buffalo sauce, crumbled Gorgonzola, bleu cheese sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Pulled Pork. vinegar slaw, cheddar cheese, BBQ, black bean and corn salsa *vegan option w/ vegan cheese and beyond beef

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House-made Tortilla Chips served with fire-roasted salsa.

Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Served with mustard and cheese sauce.

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Served with house bbq.

Sandwiches

Hop Farm Burger

Hop Farm Burger

$14.50

Smash style burger with 2 patties, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Hop Farm sauce ( Comes with Chips & pickle)

Beyond Beef Burger (Vegan)

$15.50

Beyond beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion & vegan cheese sauce. Served w/ chips and a pickle.

Taco Burger

$14.50

Taco seasoned burger w/ lettuce, cheddar and salsa. Served w/ chips and a pickle.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken breast topped with house buffalo, lettuce, jalapeños, and ranch. Served with chips and a pickle.

Pulled Pork Sammy

$13.00

Beer braised pulled pork topped w/ Hop Farm BBQ sauce and vinegar slaw. Served w/ chips and a pickle.

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic fig glaze. Served with chips & a pickle.

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$13.00

Oven Baked Hot Italian Sausage topped with peppers, onions, marinara, and provolone cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

BBQ Bacon Swiss Burger

$14.50

Smash-Style burger with 2 patties, Swiss cheese, house BBQ sauce, and smoked bacon. Served with chips and a pickle.

Salads

Farm Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens topped with sweet potatoes, bacon, black bean and corn salsa, and blue cheese. Served with sweet onion vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Red onion, tomato, dried cranberries, roasted red peppers and crumbled gorgonzola w/ rasberry vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, taco seasoned beef, tortilla strips, cheddar, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Specials

Loaded Potato Pierogis

$12.00

Topped with sautéed onions with side of sour cream

Potato Leek CUP

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Leek BOWL

$8.00Out of stock

Potato QUART TO GO

$12.00Out of stock

Hop Farm Chili CUP

$5.00

Hop Farm Chili BOWL

$8.00

Hop Farm Chili QUART TO GO

$12.00

Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50

Vinegar slaw

$3.50

Potato Chips

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce,Tomatoes,Red onion, Shaved carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet onion Vinaigrette

Kids

Cheeseburger and chips

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Plain cheese quesadilla

Hot Dog and chips

$7.00

Misc

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Apparel

Hop Farm T-Shirt

$20.00

Dinos HF Shirt

$22.00

Flamingo HF Shirt

$22.00

Hop Farm Stickers

$1.00
Beer Label Stickers

Beer Label Stickers

$2.00

Glassware

PGH Brewery Guide

PGH Brewery Guide

$10.00Out of stock

Nearly 40 Breweries! Reach milestones 10 / 20 / 30 to get prizes! Your passport to the Pittsburgh Breweries

English Pub Glass

English Pub Glass

$9.00

Nonic / English Pub Glass 3 Color Print *hops not included*

Taster Glass

$4.00

5oz Single color print

Stickers & Art

Hop Farm Sticker

$1.00

Beer Label Stickers

$2.00

Beer Label Prints

$40.00

Hop Farm's Farm

Dozen Hop Farm Eggs - Chicken

Dozen Hop Farm Eggs - Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Hop Farm’s Free-Range Eggs coming from the chickens on the farm Species include Easter Eggers, Wyandottes, Black Americana

Dozen Hop Farm Eggs - Duck

$6.00Out of stock

Hop Farm’s Free-Range Eggs coming from the Ducks on the farm Duck species include: Indian Runners, Cayuga

1/6 BBL

Small Crop (1/6 BBL)

Small Crop (1/6 BBL)

$75.00

Session IPA that drinks like one of the big boys

Bull gets the Matador (1/6 BBL)

$95.00

Beligian Quad

1/4 BBL

Neon Turtles (1/4)

$113.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!

Website

Location

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

