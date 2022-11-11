Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Missing Links Brewery

23 Reviews

$

891 Evans City Rd

Renfrew, PA 16053

Traditional Pizza
Baked Soft Pretzel Bites
Backyard Burger

Beer

Sippin on the Beach

Red Rock Ale

An easy-drinking ale with an initial sweetness followed by a slight dryness in the finish. Caramel-like flavors prevail, but there is also a moderate bitterness from the hop and roasted barley additions. Hints of fruit and spice from the yeast round it out for an overall smooth, clean, and refreshing ale.

Paradise Ale

A light and refreshing ale brewed using Belgian pilsner and wheat malts. Paradise seeds and other spices combine with sweet orange peel for a balanced spice and fruit profile that doesn't overpower the light malt and hop flavors.

Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

Strawberry and Rhubarb are added to the secondary fermentation of a kettle sour to create a refreshing, tart ale with a dry finish.

Lake Arthur IPA

Tropical fruit flavors dominate this IPA first served at Lake Arthur Golf Club. Two different yeast strains combine to leave a dry finish that doesn't mask the hop flavors.

Hoppy Daze

Caveman Porter

A substantial, malty, dark ale full of roasty flavors, Caveman Porter has a distinct taste of chocolate and toffee. These flavors are accentuated by a medium bitterness supplied by English hop varieties.

Blackberry Brut

Blackberries are added post-fermentation to a lightly hopped Brut Ale, resulting in a fruit-forward beer that isn't overly sweet.

Blood Orange

Firefly Ale

Pale gold in color, Firefly Ale is a clean crisp German-style ale. German Pilsen malt is used to provide a subdued maltiness. German noble hops add floral and herbal tones, resulting in a well balanced easy drinking beer.

Barbarian Brown Ale

A dark amber ale with a medium body and an off white head. The nutty and toasted flavors from the malts are the highlight, but the aroma and slight bitterness from the addition of traditional English hop varieties is also present.

Tropical Mist IPA

The appearance of this IPA is one of a thick tropical mist gliding in over the ocean. The heavy late hop additions maximize the aroma and flavors of citrus and tropical fruits.

Saber Tooth IPA

This IPA has a modest IBU level. It features five varieties of hops added as late hop additions for its complex flavor profile. Citrus, tropical fruit, stone fruit, and pine flavors abound in this hazy IPA.

Scottish Ale

A cross between Scottish Export and Wee Heavy ales, this beer has deep malt flavors with hints of chocolate and caramel. It is smooth with the overall impression of a wee heavy without the high alcohol content typically associated with this style.

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Water

Grape Juice

$1.25

Fruit Punch

$1.25

Orange Pineapple Juice

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Appetizers

Baked Soft Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Salted pretzel bites served with beer cheese or beer mustard

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Cinnamon sugar topped pretzel bites served with vanilla dipping sauce

Pepperoni Bacon Bites

$6.50

Five dough balls made in house packed with bacon, pepperoni, and cheese, baked and topped with Italian seasoning. Served with a side of zesty ranch dressing and marinara sauce for dipping.

Stuffed Peppadews

$7.00

Peppadews stuffed with herbed goat cheese drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and your choice of BBQ pork, BBQ beef, or chimichurri chicken.

Chimi Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Juicy chimichurri marinated chicken inside warm naan bread topped with cheddar jack cheese and salsa.

Charcuterie Tray

$15.00

Entertain the party with andouille sausage, local kielbasa, chunks of locally made smoked cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Accompanied by peppadews, pepperoncinis and toasted naan pieces. Served with beer cheese and beer mustard.

Dinosaur Jerky

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked beef jerky made with Chef Tom's secret blend of seasoning and beer marinade.

Soup & Salad

Soup of The Day

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, pepperoncinis and shredded cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken on top of mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese with French fries.

Steak Salad

$16.00

5 oz. Angus steak seasoned and grilled to your liking on top of mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese with French fries.

Side Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens combined with tomato, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Entrees

Pork BBQ

$12.00

Our smoked pork slow roasted in beer topped with BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted Kaiser bun.

Pastrami Melt

$14.00

House smoked pastrami topped with Swiss cheese, house-made coleslaw and beer mustard on a toasted Kaiser bun.

Brisket 'n Cheddar

$15.00

House smoked beef brisket topped with caramelized onions and melted cheddar piled high on a toasted Kaiser bun with horseradish sauce.

Beef & Mushroom

$15.00

Shredded tender beef slow roasted in beer, pulled and topped with mushrooms and provolone cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

I Just Want A Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking, built to order on a toasted Kaiser bun. Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar Choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips Add Bacon or an Egg - $1.00

Backyard Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking topped with BBQ sauce and bacon, smothered with beer cheese sauce on a toasted Kaiser bun.

Missing Links Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss with beer mustard and jalapeños on a toasted Kaiser bun.

BBQ Bacon Meatloaf

$15.00

Angus steakburger meatloaf wrapped in bacon and smoked. Topped with BBQ Sauce and served with mashed redskin potatoes and gravy.

Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Half a chicken mesquite smoked and served with your choice of two sides.

Pork Chop With Porter Sauce

$14.00

8 oz. pork chop seasoned, grilled to your liking, and finished off with a caveman porter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Beer Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs. Add Beef Brisket - $5.00 Add BBQ Pork - $3.00

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

Hand stretched dough topped with traditional red sauce, cheese, and up to four toppings. Additional toppings - $1 each. - Pepperoni - Green Peppers - Sausage - Banana Peppers - Bacon - Red Onions - Mushrooms - Black Olives

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hand stretched dough with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and cheese, topped off with house-made ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Hand stretched dough topped with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese.

Margherita Pizza

Hand stretched dough topped with pesto, cheese, juicy slices of tomato and finished with fresh basil.

Pickle Pizza

Hand stretched dough with ranch aioli sauce, pickle chips, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Features

Pierogi Flatbread

$9.00

Baked naan flatbread topped with mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and cheddar cheese.

Peppered Steak Philly

$15.00Out of stock

Thin steak filet marinated in our Jalapeño Wheat beer, topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and roasted jalapeño aioli served on a toasted onion roll. Served with Fries.

Chicken & Biscuits

$15.00

Savory chicken and vegetables in a creamy gravy served over fresh housemade biscuits.

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Beer Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Mashed Redskin Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Vegetable of The Day

$3.50

Dessert

Wunder Cookie

$6.00

Warm and chewy chocolate chip oatmeal cookie made with Missing Links Wunderbeer served in a cast iron skillet topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pumpkin Spice Beer Cake

$6.00

A moist, spiced pumpkin cake made in house with our Stroke of Midnight Pumpkin Ale drizzled with pumpkin caramel sauce.

Half Baked Wunder Skillet

$6.00

A bottom layer of Wunder Cookie baked with a layer of fudge Wunder Brownie on top. Finished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Logo Chocolate

$3.50

Missing Links Brewery logo chocolate squares made locally by Peter's Chocolate Shoppe.

Apparel

Evolution T-Shirt

$20.00

Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Work Shirt - Embroidered

$35.00

Polo Shirt - Embroidered

$40.00

Missing Links Brewery embroidered polo shirt

Trucker Hat

$20.00
1/4 Zip Pullover

1/4 Zip Pullover

$40.00

Silver gray 1/4 Zip pullover with embroidered Missing Links Brewery logo.

Beanie with Cuff

$16.00

Beanie with Tassle

$20.00

Logo Items

Taster Glass

$4.00

Pint Glass

$7.00
Logo Stein

Logo Stein

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$25.00

Poker Chip Ball Marker

$3.00

Missing Links Brewery Logo Poker Chip Ball Marker.

Sticker

$1.00

Growlers

Keg Growler Empty

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy great beer and our full menu of made to order dishes in our fun family friendly atmosphere.

891 Evans City Rd, Renfrew, PA 16053

