Missing Links Brewery
23 Reviews
$
891 Evans City Rd
Renfrew, PA 16053
Beer
Sippin on the Beach
Red Rock Ale
An easy-drinking ale with an initial sweetness followed by a slight dryness in the finish. Caramel-like flavors prevail, but there is also a moderate bitterness from the hop and roasted barley additions. Hints of fruit and spice from the yeast round it out for an overall smooth, clean, and refreshing ale.
Paradise Ale
A light and refreshing ale brewed using Belgian pilsner and wheat malts. Paradise seeds and other spices combine with sweet orange peel for a balanced spice and fruit profile that doesn't overpower the light malt and hop flavors.
Strawberry Rhubarb Sour
Strawberry and Rhubarb are added to the secondary fermentation of a kettle sour to create a refreshing, tart ale with a dry finish.
Lake Arthur IPA
Tropical fruit flavors dominate this IPA first served at Lake Arthur Golf Club. Two different yeast strains combine to leave a dry finish that doesn't mask the hop flavors.
Hoppy Daze
Caveman Porter
A substantial, malty, dark ale full of roasty flavors, Caveman Porter has a distinct taste of chocolate and toffee. These flavors are accentuated by a medium bitterness supplied by English hop varieties.
Blackberry Brut
Blackberries are added post-fermentation to a lightly hopped Brut Ale, resulting in a fruit-forward beer that isn't overly sweet.
Blood Orange
Firefly Ale
Pale gold in color, Firefly Ale is a clean crisp German-style ale. German Pilsen malt is used to provide a subdued maltiness. German noble hops add floral and herbal tones, resulting in a well balanced easy drinking beer.
Barbarian Brown Ale
A dark amber ale with a medium body and an off white head. The nutty and toasted flavors from the malts are the highlight, but the aroma and slight bitterness from the addition of traditional English hop varieties is also present.
Tropical Mist IPA
The appearance of this IPA is one of a thick tropical mist gliding in over the ocean. The heavy late hop additions maximize the aroma and flavors of citrus and tropical fruits.
Saber Tooth IPA
This IPA has a modest IBU level. It features five varieties of hops added as late hop additions for its complex flavor profile. Citrus, tropical fruit, stone fruit, and pine flavors abound in this hazy IPA.
Scottish Ale
A cross between Scottish Export and Wee Heavy ales, this beer has deep malt flavors with hints of chocolate and caramel. It is smooth with the overall impression of a wee heavy without the high alcohol content typically associated with this style.
Soft Drinks
Appetizers
Baked Soft Pretzel Bites
Salted pretzel bites served with beer cheese or beer mustard
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
Cinnamon sugar topped pretzel bites served with vanilla dipping sauce
Pepperoni Bacon Bites
Five dough balls made in house packed with bacon, pepperoni, and cheese, baked and topped with Italian seasoning. Served with a side of zesty ranch dressing and marinara sauce for dipping.
Stuffed Peppadews
Peppadews stuffed with herbed goat cheese drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and your choice of BBQ pork, BBQ beef, or chimichurri chicken.
Chimi Chicken Tacos
Juicy chimichurri marinated chicken inside warm naan bread topped with cheddar jack cheese and salsa.
Charcuterie Tray
Entertain the party with andouille sausage, local kielbasa, chunks of locally made smoked cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Accompanied by peppadews, pepperoncinis and toasted naan pieces. Served with beer cheese and beer mustard.
Dinosaur Jerky
Smoked beef jerky made with Chef Tom's secret blend of seasoning and beer marinade.
Soup & Salad
Soup of The Day
Garden Salad
Mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, pepperoncinis and shredded cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated chicken on top of mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese with French fries.
Steak Salad
5 oz. Angus steak seasoned and grilled to your liking on top of mixed greens combined with tomato, cucumber, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese with French fries.
Side Salad
Mixed greens combined with tomato, red onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Entrees
Pork BBQ
Our smoked pork slow roasted in beer topped with BBQ sauce and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted Kaiser bun.
Pastrami Melt
House smoked pastrami topped with Swiss cheese, house-made coleslaw and beer mustard on a toasted Kaiser bun.
Brisket 'n Cheddar
House smoked beef brisket topped with caramelized onions and melted cheddar piled high on a toasted Kaiser bun with horseradish sauce.
Beef & Mushroom
Shredded tender beef slow roasted in beer, pulled and topped with mushrooms and provolone cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
I Just Want A Burger
1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking, built to order on a toasted Kaiser bun. Choice of cheese: American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar Choice of toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips Add Bacon or an Egg - $1.00
Backyard Burger
1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking topped with BBQ sauce and bacon, smothered with beer cheese sauce on a toasted Kaiser bun.
Missing Links Burger
1/2 pound Certified Angus steakburger grilled to your liking topped with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss with beer mustard and jalapeños on a toasted Kaiser bun.
BBQ Bacon Meatloaf
Angus steakburger meatloaf wrapped in bacon and smoked. Topped with BBQ Sauce and served with mashed redskin potatoes and gravy.
Smoked Chicken
Half a chicken mesquite smoked and served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Chop With Porter Sauce
8 oz. pork chop seasoned, grilled to your liking, and finished off with a caveman porter sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Beer Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs. Add Beef Brisket - $5.00 Add BBQ Pork - $3.00
Pizza
Traditional Pizza
Hand stretched dough topped with traditional red sauce, cheese, and up to four toppings. Additional toppings - $1 each. - Pepperoni - Green Peppers - Sausage - Banana Peppers - Bacon - Red Onions - Mushrooms - Black Olives
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand stretched dough with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and cheese, topped off with house-made ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hand stretched dough topped with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Hand stretched dough topped with pesto, cheese, juicy slices of tomato and finished with fresh basil.
Pickle Pizza
Hand stretched dough with ranch aioli sauce, pickle chips, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Features
Pierogi Flatbread
Baked naan flatbread topped with mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and cheddar cheese.
Peppered Steak Philly
Thin steak filet marinated in our Jalapeño Wheat beer, topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and roasted jalapeño aioli served on a toasted onion roll. Served with Fries.
Chicken & Biscuits
Savory chicken and vegetables in a creamy gravy served over fresh housemade biscuits.
Sides
Dessert
Wunder Cookie
Warm and chewy chocolate chip oatmeal cookie made with Missing Links Wunderbeer served in a cast iron skillet topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Spice Beer Cake
A moist, spiced pumpkin cake made in house with our Stroke of Midnight Pumpkin Ale drizzled with pumpkin caramel sauce.
Half Baked Wunder Skillet
A bottom layer of Wunder Cookie baked with a layer of fudge Wunder Brownie on top. Finished with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Logo Chocolate
Missing Links Brewery logo chocolate squares made locally by Peter's Chocolate Shoppe.
Apparel
Evolution T-Shirt
Logo T-Shirt
Work Shirt - Embroidered
Polo Shirt - Embroidered
Missing Links Brewery embroidered polo shirt
Trucker Hat
1/4 Zip Pullover
Silver gray 1/4 Zip pullover with embroidered Missing Links Brewery logo.
Beanie with Cuff
Beanie with Tassle
Logo Items
Growlers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy great beer and our full menu of made to order dishes in our fun family friendly atmosphere.
891 Evans City Rd, Renfrew, PA 16053