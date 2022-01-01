Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cinderlands Wexford

review star

No reviews yet

171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1

Wexford, PA 15090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MERCH

Becher (16oz.)

Becher (16oz.)

$7.00

16oz. Becher. GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

0.5L Lager Stein

0.5L Lager Stein

$12.00

0.5L Lager Stein. GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Pokal (13oz.)

Pokal (13oz.)

$8.00

13oz Footed Pokal GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Stump (12oz.)

Stump (12oz.)

$7.00

12oz. Stump GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Taster (8oz.)

Taster (8oz.)

$5.00

8oz. Taster GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

12oz Cinderlands MiiR Camping Mug

12oz Cinderlands MiiR Camping Mug

$30.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Cinderlands Script Teku (42.5cl)

Cinderlands Script Teku (42.5cl)

$14.00

42.5cl Teku GLASS ONLY ll All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$8.00

ALL SALES FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES

Lil Cinder T-shirt

Lil Cinder T-shirt

$20.00

(back shown) All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Nebula - Tan T-shirt

Nebula - Tan T-shirt

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Nebula - White Tank

Nebula - White Tank

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Cinderlands T-shirt

Cinderlands T-shirt

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Goopy - Orange

Goopy - Orange

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Stamp Logo - Navy

Stamp Logo - Navy

$20.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Script Zip Up Hoodie - Navy

Script Zip Up Hoodie - Navy

$45.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Flannel Shirt

Flannel Shirt

$48.00

ALL SALES FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES

Cinderlands Orange Lighter

Cinderlands Orange Lighter

$3.50

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Tracks Again Sticker

Tracks Again Sticker

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Squish Sticker

Squish Sticker

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Goopy Sticker - black/yellow

Goopy Sticker - black/yellow

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Goopy Sticker - pink/purple

Goopy Sticker - pink/purple

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Goopy Sticker - orange/green

Goopy Sticker - orange/green

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Cinderlands Orange C Sticker

Cinderlands Orange C Sticker

$1.25Out of stock

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

CBCO Blue Hat

CBCO Blue Hat

$22.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

Grey Blackout Hat

Grey Blackout Hat

$24.00

All sales final. No refunds or returns.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cinderlands Taproom - Wexford is our third brick and mortar location and is now open for business. Featuring Cinderlands Beer and a quick grab and go menu from Executive Chef Joe Kiefer.

Location

171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1, Wexford, PA 15090

Directions

Gallery
Cinderlands Wexford image
Cinderlands Wexford image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Union Brothers Brewing
orange star5.0 • 105
365 Mercer Road Harmony, PA 16037
View restaurantnext
Missing Links Brewery
orange star4.0 • 23
891 Evans City Rd Renfrew, PA 16053
View restaurantnext
Insurrection Aleworks
orange star4.5 • 134
1635 E Railroad St Heidelberg, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Butler Brew Works
orange star4.6 • 422
101 S Main St Butler, PA 16001
View restaurantnext
Butler Brew Works Bottle Shop
orange starNo Reviews
319 Maryland Ave Oakmont, PA 15139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wexford

Thai Place - 12009 Perry Hwy
orange star4.3 • 1,458
12009 Perry Hwy Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Wexford
orange star4.7 • 510
1500 Village Run Road Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Thorn Hill Tap House
orange star4.7 • 93
105 VIP Dr. Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wexford
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston