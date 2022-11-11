A map showing the location of Riley's Pour House 215 E. Main StreetView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Riley's Pour House 215 E. Main Street

1,517 Reviews

$

215 E. Main Street

Carnegie, PA 15106

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie
We Are Reuben
Grilled Chicken Bourbon Bacon Wrap

Appetizers

Irish Reuben Rolls

$12.95

Oven Baked Housemade Colcannon w/ Cheddar

$7.25
Provolone Sticks w/ Marinara

Provolone Sticks w/ Marinara

$7.25

Fried Zucchini w/ Marinara and Lemon Wedge

$8.25

Fried Pickles w/ Ranch

$7.25

Chicken Fingers w/ Honey Mustard

$8.25

Soft Pretzels W\chz

$8.75

Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Buy Round For Kitchen

$10.95

Soup & Salads

Cock-a-Leekie Soup

$6.50

Chili con Carne w/ Cheddar & Sour Cream

$6.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Shanty Salad

$10.95

Soup Of The Day

$5.99Out of stock

Feature Salad

$15.95

Salad Bar

$14.99

Senior Salad Bar

$13.99

Kids Salad Bar

$9.99

Salad Bar Add 2 Meal

$7.99

Irish House Classics

Traditional Irish Fish & Chips 3pcs

Traditional Irish Fish & Chips 3pcs

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.25

Baked Atlantic Cod Filet

$16.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.95

Shepherd's Pie

$14.95

2pcs Fish N Chip

$12.95

Irish House Mac

$12.95

Side Irish Mac

$4.95

IRISH CHICKEN

$15.95

Sandwiches

Riley's Pour House O'Burger

$13.95

The Whaler Fish Sandwich

$16.95

The Three Grilled Cheese

$9.95
We Are Reuben

We Are Reuben

$15.95

The Rachel Sandwich

$13.95

Riley's Ribeye Steak Sandwich Regular

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Turkey Wrap

$13.95

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Bourbon Bacon Wrap

$14.95

Murphy

$14.95

Large Ribeye Steak Sand

$16.95

The Raymund

$14.95

Chicken Philly

$14.95

Crispy Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.95

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.95

Half Rachel

$10.95

Half Reuben

$10.95

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$6.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.95+

Ayce Refill

Out of stock

Fries

Fries

$5.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99+

Tater Tots

$6.95

BURGERS

Avocado Bacon Ranch Burger

Avocado Bacon Ranch Burger

$14.95

Kickin' Bourbon Bacon Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$14.95

Dynamite Burger

$14.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

The Kraemer Krush Burger

$14.95

Rileys O Burger

$13.95

Feature Chik Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Feature Burger

$15.95

Features

Ft

$14.99Out of stock

Steak Feature

$13.95Out of stock

Taco Bar

$14.95Out of stock

Feature

$13.95

Feature Hoagie

$15.95

A La Carte

$ Extra Bun

$2.75

$ Side Ranch

$1.50

$ Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

$ Pickle

$1.00

$ Side Coleslaw

$1.50

$ Side Applesauce

$1.50

$ Bag Chips

$1.50

$ Burger Patty

$6.95

$ Piece Battered Fish 10oz

$11.95

$ Piece Breaded Fish

$11.95

$ Piece Grilled Chicken

$6.50

$ Scone

$2.75

$ Side BBQ Sauce

$1.50

$ Side Gravy

$1.50

$ Side Butter 2oz

$1.00

$ Side Carrots

$1.50

$ Side Celery

$1.50

$ Side Lettuce

$0.50

$ Side Tomato

$1.00

$ Side Raw Onion

$0.50

$ Side Tartar

$0.50

$ Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Small Dressing

$0.75

$ Side Garlic Bread (2 Pcs)

$2.50

$ Side Grilled Onions

$1.25

$ Side Grilled Peppers

$2.00

$ Side Grilled Shrooms

$2.00

$ Side Lemon Wedges

$0.25

$ Side Marinara

$0.75

$ Side Parm Cheese

$1.75

$ Side Wing Sauce

$1.50

$ Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Chz Sauce

$2.00

$ Side Salsa

$1.50

$ Side Dynamite Sauce

$1.25

$ Slice American

$1.50

$ Slice Swiss

$1.50

$ Slice Provolone

$1.50

Jalepenos

$0.50

Large Dressing

$1.50

Side Tarter (No Charge)

Out of stock

Side Cocktail (No Charge)

Out of stock

Lent

Grouper Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$6.50Out of stock

Salmon Shanty

$15.95Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$11.95Out of stock

Pan Seared Salmon

$15.95Out of stock

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$12.95Out of stock

Irish Bliss

$6.95Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Ice Tea Unsweet

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Coffee Decaf

$2.79

Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Coffee Regular

$2.79

Water/ No Bev

Hot Tea

$2.79

Milk

$3.59

20 Oz Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

1\2 Gallon Tea

$3.99

Red Bull (Regular)

$3.89

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.99

20 Oz

$2.79Out of stock

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$3.89

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

Soda Picher

$8.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.79

Fresh Time Juice

$3.79

Employee 20 Oz

$1.25

Retail

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

ST Pattys Shirts

$10.00Out of stock

Cover

$5.00

Parade Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Card Process Fee

$1.00Out of stock

Beanie R P H

$20.00

RPH HOODIE

$35.00Out of stock

Hemp Hoodie

$80.00Out of stock

General Admission

$10.00Out of stock

Early Bird

$5.00

Hemp Tshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Hemp Hat

$40.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 E. Main Street, Carnegie, PA 15106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
