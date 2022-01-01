Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon Roll image

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Our Croissant dough, laminated with house-made sunflower butter, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Item pic

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Our Croissant dough, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing
*SESAME FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Rolls$10.00
Freshly baked cinnamon rolls covered in a sweetened cream cheese icing.
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Smashed Waffles

3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Iced Espresso + Cinnamon Cold Foam
More about Smashed Waffles
The Dor-Stop Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.55
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
My Goodness image

 

Square One

1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll - Maple Glaze$3.50
Housemade. Featuring Yeany’s Maple Syrup.
Cinnamon Roll -- Maple Glaze$3.50
Cinnamon Roll - No Glaze$3.00
Housemade at My Goodness!
More about Square One
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Bigham Tavern

