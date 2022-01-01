Cinnamon rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Our Croissant dough, laminated with house-made sunflower butter, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing.
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Our Croissant dough, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing
*SESAME FREE*
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$10.00
Freshly baked cinnamon rolls covered in a sweetened cream cheese icing.
Smashed Waffles
3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Iced Espresso + Cinnamon Cold Foam
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.55
Square One
1137 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Cinnamon Roll - Maple Glaze
|$3.50
Housemade. Featuring Yeany’s Maple Syrup.
|Cinnamon Roll -- Maple Glaze
|$3.50
|Cinnamon Roll - No Glaze
|$3.00
Housemade at My Goodness!