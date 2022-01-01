Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Duck Confit Enchiladas$0.00
Tender duck leg & thighs dry brined w herbs & sea salt, covered in duck fat and slow smoked over fruitwood until fall apart tender. Blended with charred onion & pepper and rolled into corn tortillas, smothered in a mole-style enchilada sauce finished with dark chocolate, topped with jack cheese, served with Mexican-style rice with black beans. 3 fat enchiladas per order.
Gluten Free.
Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Rojas$12.00
Three Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with a Red Ranchera Salsa(not gluten-free), Grated Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Accompanied with Fiesta Rice and Black Beans
Side Chicken Enchilada Verde$4.00
Shrimp Enchiladas$14.00
Three Enchiladas filled with Shrimp. Topped with a Spicy Creamy Guajillo Sauce and Queso Fresco. Accompanied with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
