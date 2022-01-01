Enchiladas in Pittsburgh

Tender duck leg & thighs dry brined w herbs & sea salt, covered in duck fat and slow smoked over fruitwood until fall apart tender. Blended with charred onion & pepper and rolled into corn tortillas, smothered in a mole-style enchilada sauce finished with dark chocolate, topped with jack cheese, served with Mexican-style rice with black beans. 3 fat enchiladas per order.

Gluten Free.

