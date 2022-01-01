Enchiladas in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Duck Confit Enchiladas
|$0.00
Tender duck leg & thighs dry brined w herbs & sea salt, covered in duck fat and slow smoked over fruitwood until fall apart tender. Blended with charred onion & pepper and rolled into corn tortillas, smothered in a mole-style enchilada sauce finished with dark chocolate, topped with jack cheese, served with Mexican-style rice with black beans. 3 fat enchiladas per order.
Gluten Free.
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$12.00
Three Ground Beef Enchiladas topped with a Red Ranchera Salsa(not gluten-free), Grated Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. Accompanied with Fiesta Rice and Black Beans
|Side Chicken Enchilada Verde
|$4.00
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.00
Three Enchiladas filled with Shrimp. Topped with a Spicy Creamy Guajillo Sauce and Queso Fresco. Accompanied with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans