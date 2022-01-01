Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moonlit Burgers - Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

1015 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries
Moonlit Burger - Double
Moonlit Burger - Single

Appetizers

Smash Fries

$12.00

fries, double patty, onion, cheese sauce, Moon sauce, pickled jalapenos

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, chickpeas, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Smashburger Queso Dip

$9.00

tortilla chips

Moonlit Chili

$7.00

onion, cheddar, ranch, puffed spaghetti

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

shoestring fries, cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos

Burgers

Moonlit Burger - Double

$9.00

double patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickle, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll

Moonlit Burger - Single

$6.00

single patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll

Moonlit Burger - Triple

$12.00

triple patty, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll

Kids Burger

$5.00

single patty, American cheese, Martin's Potato Roll

Bacon Cheeseburger - Double

$12.00

double patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, garlic dijonnaise, Martin's Potato Roll

Bacon Cheeseburger - Single

$9.00

single patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, garlic dijonnaise, Martin's Potato Roll

Mushroom Swiss Double

$11.00

Double smash patty, grilled onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic dijonaisse, potato bun PROCEEDS GO TO MOVEMBER FOUNDATION.

Mushroom Swiss Single

$8.00

Double smash patty, grilled onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic dijonaisse, potato bun PROCEEDS GO TO MOVEMBER FOUNDATION.

Dog Burger

$2.00

Beef pattie for your pup - no bun, no cheese, just beef

Impossible Burger

Veggie Burger - Double

$11.00

single Impossible patty , American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll

Veggie Burger - Single

$8.00

Chicken

Moon Bird Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

crispy pickle brined tenders, Smashburgh hot sauce, jalapeno cilantro slaw, Martin's "Big Marty's" sesame roll

Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.00+

Kid's Chicken

$7.00

Two tenders, fries

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

7 Bean Salad

$4.00

Napa Cabbage and Jalapeno Slaw

$2.50

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Retail

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Koozie

Koozie

$1.00
Black SMALL

Black SMALL

$15.00
Black MEDIUM

Black MEDIUM

$15.00
Black LARGE

Black LARGE

$15.00
Black XL

Black XL

$15.00
Black XXL

Black XXL

$15.00
Blue SMALL

Blue SMALL

$15.00
Blue MEDIUM

Blue MEDIUM

$15.00
Blue LARGE

Blue LARGE

$15.00
Blue XL

Blue XL

$15.00
Blue XXL

Blue XXL

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1015 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitchen+Bar - 4th District - Drury Plaza #172
orange starNo Reviews
745 Grant Street Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 392
220 5th Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Market Street Grocery - Market Square
orange star4.0 • 7
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Eadie's Market & Catering
orange star3.5 • 28
500 Grant St Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston