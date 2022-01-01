Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys imageView gallery
Burgers
Pizza

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys 599 Dorseyville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

599 Dorseyville Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Popular Items

MotherClucker
The Dark Forest
Little Miss Figgy

Starters

Breadsticks

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Fried Risotto Balls

$11.00Out of stock

Panko breaded risotto filled with mozzarella deep fried in a red sauce

Mussels

$15.00

PEI Mussels, Bourbon Cream, Leeks, Garlic

Nonna’s Meatball

$15.00

Homemade meatballs in red sauce

Pretzel

$10.00

Deep fried large pretzel with beer cheese

Roasted Artichoke Spinach Dip

$15.00

served with fried pitas

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Short rib, Fries, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Gravy

Large Skillet Mac'n Cheese

$11.00

Wood-fired Wings

$20.00

10 wings Confited in Duck Fat with your choice of sauce

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg,Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons, onion

The Wedge

$13.00

Romaine, Blue cheese crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Red Onions & Balsamic drizzle

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons

Side Caesar

$7.00

Large Side Salad

$14.00

Large Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, candied pecans, craisans, mandarin oranges, feta cheese, tomato, bacon

Side Seasonal Salad

$8.00

Pizza

Artichoke the Chicken

$19.00

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, artichokes, chicken, roasted red peppers, spinach , feta cheese

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Little Miss Figgy

$19.00

Garlic oil, balsalmic marinated figs, fresh mozzerella, prosciutto

Swine of Florence

$19.00

Garlic oil, artichokes, Prosciutto, arugula ,pesto drizzle, provolone/mozzarella blend

The Breakfast Club

$19.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, 2 Fried eggs, Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella

The Crust Station

$22.00Out of stock

Garlic oil base , onions, lobster, shrimp, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese topped with fresh lemon arugula

The Dark Forest

$20.00

Garlic oil, Confit tomatoes, Oven roasted wild mushrooms, fresh mozzerella, Balsalmic glaze

The Firestarter

$19.00

Spicy Soppressata Sausage, Hot Peppers, Spicy Sauce, shredded mozzarella

The Garden of Eden

$18.00

Pesto,Spinach,Roasted red peppers,Wild mushrooms,Goat and pizza cheese with Balsamic drizzle

The Green Chicken

$19.00

Basil Pesto,Mozzerella, Parmigiano, Chicken, Toasted Pine Nuts

The Mona Lisa

$17.00

San Marzano Sauce, Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

The Pittbull

$19.00

Carved Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzerella

The White Album

$18.00

Mozzerella, Parmigiano,Ricotta,Roasted Garlic,Confit Tomatoes

Burger/Sandwich

Side of fries unless otherwise specified

The Gearhead🍔

$15.00

Beef, Greens, Tomato,Bourbon onion jam,Smoked cheddar,bun, lettuce and tomato

The Barnyard

$17.00

Beef, Rosemary ham,Bacon,Fried egg,Coffee aioli, Smoked Cheddar,Bun, lettuce and tomato

The Fondue

$16.00

Beef, Bacon,Blue cheese fondue,Bourbon onions,Bun, lettuce and tomato

The Treehugger

$15.00

Portabella Mushroom,Roasted red peppers,Spinach,Fresh mozzerella,Tomato basil aioli,Bun, lettuce and tomato

The Shrooming Burger

$16.00

Beef, Swiss, Roasted wild mushrooms,Horseradish aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato

MotherClucker

$15.00

Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato

Gunslinger

$17.00

Beef, Gouda, Fresh Jalapenos, Bacon, Onion straws, BBQ sauce, Bun, lettuce and tomato

DelBene

$17.00

Beef, Balsamic glaze, Basil, Mozzarella, Confit tomatoes, Bun, lettuce and tomato

Plain Jane

$14.00

Plain burger on a bun with lettuce and tomato

Filet Mignon sandwich

$23.00

Sides

Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Parmesan cheese, Green onions, Garlic aioli

Bourbon Bacon and Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries, Bourbon cheese sauce,bacon

Fries

$5.00

Italian Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Mac

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Taters

$5.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Kids

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

fries

Kids Chicken fingers

$9.00

fries

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Entrees

(1) Filet

$22.00

One 4 Oz filet brick oven seared to temp served with Roasted potatoes and choice of veggie

(1) Filet & (1) Crab Cake

$41.00

One 4 Oz filet brick oven seared and one crab cake topped with a seasonal sauce served with Roasted potatoes and choice of veggie

12oz Pork Chop

$30.00

Brick oven seared to temp topped with a seasonal glaze served with starch and veggie

14oz Strip Steak

$45.00

Cooked to order. Choice of butter , veggie and roasted potatoes

8oz Center Cut Salmon

$24.00

6oz Salmon with your choice of blackened or honey lemon glaze . served with your choice of potatoe and choice of veggie

Crab Cakes

$42.00

2 Homemade crab cakes with your choice of a sauce topping. Served with a starch and a veggie

Twin Filets (2)

$41.00

Two 4 Oz filets brick oven seared to temp served with Roasted potatoes and choice of veggie

Rice Poutine

$18.00

Twin Filet Mac N Cheese

$38.00

Single Filet Mac

$25.00

Dessert

Lava Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Pretzel

$13.00

Cherry Bordeaux Gelato

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry cheesecake gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Swirl Cake

$9.00

1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Death By Chocolate Gelato

$9.00

Ny Cheescake

$9.00Out of stock

Carrotcake

$9.00

3 scoops Vanilla

$7.00

Extra dressing

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.50

Balsamic

$1.25

Bourbon vinaigrette

$1.50

Italian

$1.25

Garlic aioli

$1.50

Bbq

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Tomato basil aioli

$1.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$1.50

Raspberry Vinagar

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

TOGO Beer

Miller lite 6pk

$12.00

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$12.00

Yuengling 6 pack

$12.00

Corona Light

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Directions

Gallery
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

