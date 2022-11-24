Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coughlins Law Kitchen and Ale House 10 Virginia Ave

No reviews yet

10 Virginia Ave

Mount Washington, PA 15211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BITES

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.50

Peppers / Onions / Cheddar Jack / Smoked Aioli

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Select One Flavor - Served with Carrots / Celery / Ranch

Crab Rangoon Nachos

$15.00

Wonton Chips / Sweet Chili Glaze / Green Onion / Black Sesame Seeds

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

Three pretzels per order with side queso

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Queso / Jalapenos / Mango Salsa / Pickled Red Onion / Refried Black Beans

French Fry Flight

$10.00

served with House Chipotle Banana Ketchup / Kimchi Aioli / Smoked Aioli

Winter Spice Hummus

$13.00

Carrots / Celery / Pita Bread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Loaded Potato Flatbread

$13.50

SALADS

Winter Chop

$12.00

Blistered Cranberry / Radish / Cucumber / Avocado / Pepitas / Bacon / Blue Cheese / Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Beets / Pears / Candied Walnuts / Goat Cheese / Ginger Carrot Vinaigrette

SMOKED WINGS

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Five Whole Smoked Wings served with Carrots, Celery and Ranch

HANDHELDS

All American Burger

$15.00

Smoked Cheddar / Maple Bourbon BBQ / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Onion Jam / Arugula / Swiss / Red Wine Glaze / Haystack Onions

Chipotle Peach and Bacon Burger

$16.50

Whipped Goat Cheese / Peach Chutney / Chipotle Onions / Arugula

Coughlin's Burger

$17.50

Arugula / Pork Belly / Bacon Jam / Purple Slaw / Smoked Cheddar / Bacon / Pickles / Smoked Ailoi

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

Arugula / Tomato / Red Onion / Avocado / al Pastor

Pork Belly Sliders

$14.00

Maple Bourbon Lacquer / Pear Slaw

Blackened Salmon BLT

$14.00

w/ Smoked Aioli

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

$15.50

Red Cabbage / Avocado Chimichurri / Pickled Carrots / Cilantro

Asian Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

ENTREES

Coughlin's Pot Roast

$20.00

Beef Short Rib / Roasted Baby Carrots / Apple Cider / Demi / Cippolini Onions / Cremini / Dried Cherries / Mashed Potatoes / Haystack

Apple Cider Brined Bone-In Pork Chop

$24.00

Cranberry Risotto / Charred Broccolini

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

Sage Cream Sauce / Pepitas / Shaved Parmesan

DESSERT

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Powdered Sugar

Churro Fries

$9.00

Cinnamon & Sugar

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken & Cheese Tacos

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Three Per Order / Sizes Vary!

SIDES AND EXTRAS

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Large Side Queso

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

House Pickles

$6.00

six per order

Chips and Mango Salsa

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

House Pickled with Cucumbers / Onions / Grape Tomatoes

Celery and Carrots

$7.00

Wonton Chips

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Seasonal Gastro Pub menu with locally sourced ingredients, 43 rotating drafts, craft cocktails and wine on tap

10 Virginia Ave, Mount Washington, PA 15211

