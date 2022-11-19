Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Cheeseburger
Veggie Samosa
Gyro

Apps & Sides

Lentil Soup

$3.99+

Slow cook stewed lentils

Meat Samosa

$3.99

Ground beef sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc

Chicken Samosa

$3.99

Ground chicken sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc

Veggie Samosa

$3.50

MIxed Vegtables and potatos sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc

Seasoned French Fries

$2.99

Battered Fries

Butter Naan

$2.50

Flat bread cooked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Garlic flat bread cooked in a tandoor

Roti

$2.00

2pc Thin Wheat Flat Bread

Hummus

$4.59+

Whipped chickpea dip

Baba Ghanoush

$5.74+

Whipped eggplant dip

Tabuleh

$4.59+

Bulgur and parsley salad

Chick Pea Salad

$4.59+

Vegan chickpea salad with tomatos and onions

Grape Leaves

$4.59

Vegan grape leave rolls

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Battered fries with nacho cheese

Loaded Fries

$13.99

Build your loaded with cheese, beef bacon, or even cheesesteak

Chicken Nuggets

$5.16+

Breaded chicken breast nuggets

Chicken Strips

$5.16+Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Strips, with an option to toss in your favorite sauce

Wing Dings

$8.99+

Breaded wing dings with an option for tossed wings in our signature sauces.

Falafel Balls

$4.54+

Extra Sauces

Side Curry Sauce Only

$2.00+

Curry A La Carte

Lamb Curry A La Carte

$9.99+

Our famous bone-in lamb curry

Goat Curry A La Carte

$9.99+

Premium bone-in goat in a mild curry sauce

Chicken Curry A La Carte

$8.99+

Lean boneless chicken thighs in a mild curry sauce

Tandoori Chicken A La Carte

$8.99+

Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.

Chili Chicken A La Carte

$8.99+

Breaded boneless chicken breast sauteed with onions and peppers in a sweet chili sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte

$8.99+

Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce

Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$8.99+

Our famous garilc chicken grilled to perfection

Veggie Curry A La Carte

$5.49+

Mixed vegetables in a mild curry sauce

Chana Masala (Chickpea Curry) A La Carte

$5.49+

Chickpeas in a mild curry sauce

Spinach & Paneer A La Carte

$6.49+

Our famous sauteed spinach with fried paneer cheese

Curry Meals

Lamb Curry Rice Meal

$16.99

Our famous bone-in lamb curry

Goat Curry Rice Meal

$16.99

Premium bone-in goat in a mild curry sauce

Chicken Curry Rice Meal

$14.99

Lean boneless chicken thighs in a mild curry sauce

Tandoori Chicken Rice Meal

$14.99

Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.