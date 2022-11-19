- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Salem's Market & Grill
Salem's Market & Grill
No reviews yet
2923 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps & Sides
Lentil Soup
Slow cook stewed lentils
Meat Samosa
Ground beef sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
Chicken Samosa
Ground chicken sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
Veggie Samosa
MIxed Vegtables and potatos sauteed then fried in eggroll skin. 2pc
Seasoned French Fries
Battered Fries
Butter Naan
Flat bread cooked in a tandoor
Garlic Naan
Garlic flat bread cooked in a tandoor
Roti
2pc Thin Wheat Flat Bread
Hummus
Whipped chickpea dip
Baba Ghanoush
Whipped eggplant dip
Tabuleh
Bulgur and parsley salad
Chick Pea Salad
Vegan chickpea salad with tomatos and onions
Grape Leaves
Vegan grape leave rolls
Cheese Fries
Battered fries with nacho cheese
Loaded Fries
Build your loaded with cheese, beef bacon, or even cheesesteak
Chicken Nuggets
Breaded chicken breast nuggets
Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken Strips, with an option to toss in your favorite sauce
Wing Dings
Breaded wing dings with an option for tossed wings in our signature sauces.
Falafel Balls
Extra Sauces
Side Curry Sauce Only
Curry A La Carte
Lamb Curry A La Carte
Our famous bone-in lamb curry
Goat Curry A La Carte
Premium bone-in goat in a mild curry sauce
Chicken Curry A La Carte
Lean boneless chicken thighs in a mild curry sauce
Tandoori Chicken A La Carte
Roasted boneless chicken in rich tandoori sauce.
Chili Chicken A La Carte
Breaded boneless chicken breast sauteed with onions and peppers in a sweet chili sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala A La Carte
Boneless chicken breast roasted in mild tikka spices then sauteed in a tomato cream sauce
Grilled Chicken A La Carte
Our famous garilc chicken grilled to perfection
Veggie Curry A La Carte
Mixed vegetables in a mild curry sauce
Chana Masala (Chickpea Curry) A La Carte
Chickpeas in a mild curry sauce
Spinach & Paneer A La Carte
Our famous sauteed spinach with fried paneer cheese