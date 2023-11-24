Christmas Wreath Workshop with Poppin Daisies - December 3rd

$80.00

Date: December 3rd from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location: The James Café Come join Poppin Daisies and the James Café for a Christmas Wreath building workshop! Your ticket includes the following: (1) Hands-on instruction from the Poppin Daisies team (2) Your handmade Christmas wreath to take home with you (3) Your choice of any drink from the James Café menu. The kitchen will be open to accommodate any food orders. Please feel free to bring your own wine or beer (subject to $5 corkage fee per person). When purchasing, please ignore the pickup time/date (you can just put in a random time). Make sure to include your full name, email, and telephone number. Email events@thejamescafe.com with any questions!