French onion soup in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve french onion soup

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$12.00
Sweet onions, leek, shallots and scallion slowly caramelized to sweet perfection, deglazed with whisky and simmered in a rich beef stock, lightly thickened with a brown roux, served with toasted swiss croutons.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$0.00
Homemade French onion soup with melted cheese and baguette.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$6.00
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
The Alcove - Greentree

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$4.50
More about The Alcove - Greentree
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$5.95
French Onion Soup$5.95
Classic beef broth full of onions and topped with bread and melty cheese
More about Bigham Tavern

