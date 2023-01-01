French onion soup in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00
Sweet onions, leek, shallots and scallion slowly caramelized to sweet perfection, deglazed with whisky and simmered in a rich beef stock, lightly thickened with a brown roux, served with toasted swiss croutons.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|French Onion Soup
|$0.00
Homemade French onion soup with melted cheese and baguette.
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|French Onion Soup
|$6.00
More about The Alcove - Greentree
The Alcove - Greentree
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|French Onion Soup
|$4.50