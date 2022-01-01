Arepas in Pittsburgh

The Colombian Spot - Southside image

 

The Colombian Spot - Southside

2019 E Carson St, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arepa Ropa Vieja$13.50
BirskArepa$15.99
Arepa Vegetariana$12.50
More about The Colombian Spot - Southside
Vegetariana Arepa image

 

The Colombian Spot - Oakland

3533 Forbes Av, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetariana Arepa$8.99
Black beans, white rice, avocado, sweet plantains, mixed greens, and mozzarella cheese, topped with cilantro
Brisket Arepa$10.99
Brisket smoked for three hours, slow cooked for 36, and finished on the grill. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, a citrus slaw, topped with our homemade garlic sauce
Ropa Vieja Arepa$9.99
Shredded beef stewed in a tomato sauce with green peppers and onions), sweet plantains, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with queso fresco
More about The Colombian Spot - Oakland

Map

