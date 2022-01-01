Rangoon in Pittsburgh

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
crab rangoon$8.00
crispy wontons skins, cream cheese, scallion, 6 pcs
chicken with broccoli$22.00
brown sauce
general tsos chicken$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senyai Summer Rolls$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
Green Curry$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Tom Yum$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
LuLu's Noodles image

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fried Rice$8.00
Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu.
Pad Thai$10.00
Common street food in Thailand. Rice noodles, Tofu, egg, peanuts. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp and Tofu.
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.00
Cream cheese, sweetened
More about LuLu's Noodles

