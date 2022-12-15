Main picView gallery

Local Provisions Pittsburgh

review star

No reviews yet

1111 Freeport Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoestring Frites
Spoon Brgr
Balsamic Chicken Bowl

Soups

Bowl - Curried Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

caramelized onion/apple

Cup - Curried Butternut Squash Soup

$4.75

caramelized onion/apple

Bowl Fennel and Mushroom Bisque

$9.00

Cup Fennel and Mushroom Bisque

$5.25

Bowl Tuscan Bean Soup

$10.00

cannellini / northern / pancetta / kale / grilled crusty bread / parmesan

Cup Tuscan Bean Soup

$5.75

cannellini / northern / pancetta / kale / grilled crusty bread / parmesan

Bowls

Soba Noodle Salad + Salmon Tataki

$16.00

carrot / daikon / mushrooms / green onion / sesame / orange chili vinaigrette

Orchard Bowl

$14.00

arugula / romaine/ baby kale / roasted squash / apples / pears / pepitas / pomegranate / vinaigrette / goat cheese / almond crumble

Balsamic Chicken Bowl

$18.00

grilled chicken breast / chick peas / warm wild rice / baby spinach / tomatoes / red onion / cucumbers / honey balsamic vinaigrette

Beet + French Lentil

$14.00

kale / arugula / bleu cheese / candied pecans

Sandwiches

Roasted Pork

$14.00

broccoli rabe + pepper relish / white whiz /roast garlic aioli / grilled sourdough

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

spinach / romesco / fresh mozzarella / red onion / ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

smoked cheddar / provolone / white cheddar / colby / grilled sourdough

Tartine

$16.00

fresh ricotta / roasted maitake mushrooms / imported marinated tomatoes / basil

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

local apple + cabbage slaw, swiss, 1000 island, marble rye

Spoon Brgr

$14.00

2 smash patties / pickles / American cheese / mustard

Sides

Shoestring Frites

$5.00

garlic aioli

Bleu Cheese Soufflé

$8.00

Apples, pears, arugula

Cider Brussels

$7.00

with pecorino, chili flake, lemon

Glazed cipollini onions and roasted maitaki mushrooms - Café Menu Only

$9.00

Honey + Miso Glazed Baby Carrots - Café Menu

$7.00

Proteins

Airline Chicken Breast

$21.00

Grilled NY Strip

$38.00

King Salmon

$19.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American + cheddar cheese on grilled Mediterra Farm Loaf bread; with fruit or veggie

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

with fruit or veggie

Kids Burger

$8.00

1 smash patty with or without American / with fruit or veggie

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned operated market + café, offering seasonal produce and local goods + chef inspired meals.

1111 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Main pic

