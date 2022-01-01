Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sally Ann's

review star

No reviews yet

136 6th Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Latte

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.80

Freshly brewed Coffee from La Colombe

Espresso

Espresso

$3.13
Latte

Latte

$4.49
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.21
Americano

Americano

$3.13

Mocha

$5.14

Hot Chocolate

$3.88
Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$3.69

Chai Latte

$5.56

Caramel Chai Cider

$5.84

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.60
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.32

Kids Steamed Milk

$2.10

Flat White

$4.49

Vanilla London Fog

$5.14
Matcha

Matcha

$5.47

Golden Graham Latte

$5.84Out of stock

French Press

$9.50

Box Of Joe

$25.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.35
Draft Latte

Draft Latte

$4.63
Black & Tan

Black & Tan

$4.63

Draft "OAT" Latte

$5.14

Black & "OAT"an

$5.14

Iced Espresso

$3.36
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.36

Iced Mocha

$5.47
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65

Iced Tea

$3.88
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.63
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.89

Iced Kids Milk

$2.10
Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Cereal Latte - Cinnamon Toast

$6.12Out of stock

Cereal Latte - Fruitie Pebbles

$6.12Out of stock

Orange Blossom Cold Brew

$5.56

Iced Golden Graham Latte

$6.12Out of stock

Retail

Sally Ann's Tumbler

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

you're home

Location

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
