Scratch Food and Beverage

1720 Lowrie Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Popular Items

Latte
Bulk Bagels - Half Dozen
Vietnamese Style Cold Brew

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

12 or 16 oz Drip Coffee. Rotating variety of coffee by Redhawk Coffee Roasters.

Espresso

$3.00

City Drug Blend by Redhawk Coffee Roasters.

Americano

$3.50+

Served Hot or Iced - Espresso & Water (a classic). City Drug Blend by Redhawk Coffee Roasters.

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso | Milk | Foam. City Drug Blend by Redhawk Coffee Roasters.

Cappucino

$4.00+

Espresso | Milk | Foam (extra foam). City Drug Blend by Redhawk Coffee Roasters.

Cortado

$4.00

Seasonal Drinks

Caramel Turkish Apple Tea Latte

$4.00+

Abeille Voyante Turkish Apple Tea - Caramel Syrup - Milk (Caffeine Free)

Burnt Banana Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso - Ghiradelli Chocolate - Burnt Banana Syrup - Milk

Honey Miso Latte

$4.75+

Espresso - Honey Miso Syrup - Milk

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Espresso - Pumpkin Spiced Syrup - Milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso - Vanilla Bean Syrup - Milk

Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Style Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cafe Du Monde Cold Brew - Sweet Cream

Thai Style Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Cafe Du Monde Cold Brew - Thai Spiced Sweet Cream (Cinnamon / Caradamom)

Standard Cold Brew

$4.25+

Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00+

Traditional Thai Iced Tea with your choice of Sweet Milk or Lemon Syrup.

Tea

$3.00+

A variety of teas from Abeille Voyante in Millvale, PA. Not all teas are available cold.

Other

Orange Juice - 8 oz

$3.00

Milk - 8 oz

$2.00

Hellbender Bagels

Hellbender Bagels togo!

Bulk Bagels - Single

$2.50

Take a bagel home with you. They do well in the freezer then just pop them in the toaster when you're ready to enjoy. Don't forget to grab some schmears separately for them!

Bulk Bagels - Half Dozen

$13.00

Love to share or stash them for the week? Get half a dozen or better yet a dozen! They do well in the freezer then just pop them in the toaster when you're ready to enjoy. Don't forget to grab some schmears separately for them!

Handhelds

Smoked Trout Sandwich

$11.00

rye, house smoked trout, preserved lemon aioli, pickled ramps, chips, bibb lettuce

Chickpea Wrap

$8.00

green goddess tahini smashed chickpeas, radish, fennel, watercress | vegan |

Snacks

Yogurt Parfait

$11.00Out of stock

best ever granola, seasonal preserve, greek yogurt | vegetarian |

Giardiniera

$3.00

house made pickle veggies with a little sweetness and spice.

Schmears

8oz Roasted Jalapeno

$8.00

8oz Roasted Tomato

$8.00Out of stock

8oz Plain

$8.00Out of stock

8oz Horseradish Dill

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
All day, everyday cafe and pub featuring Monday and Teusday Popups

