Inferno Pizza Level Green imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Chicken

Inferno Pizza Level Green Level Green

review star

No reviews yet

557 RT 130

TRAFFORD, PA 15085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Appetizers
Large Pizza (16") (12 cut)
Whole Hoagie

Appetizer

Appetizers

Dessert

*NEW* Funnel Cake Fries

$8.95

*NEW* Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

*NEW* Chocolate Mousse Cups

$4.95

Fried Dough

$5.95

Blue Bunny Ice Cream Pints

$5.25

Traditional Pizza

Personal Pizza (10") (4 cut)

$9.95

Small Pizza (12") (6 Cut)

$11.95

Medium Pizza (14") (8 Cut)

$13.95

Large Pizza (16") (12 cut)

$15.95

X-Large Pizza (18") (14 cut)

$17.95

Sicilian (16x16) (16 cut)

$20.95

Specialty Pizzas

Personal (10") (4 Cut)

$15.95

Small (12") (6 Cut)

$19.95

Medium (14") (8 Cut)

$22.95

Large (16") (12 cut)

$23.95

X-Large (18") (14 Cut)

$25.95

Sicilian (16x16) (16 cut)

$28.95

White Pizza

Personal White Pizza (10") (4Cut)

$10.95

Small White Pizza (12") (Cut)

$12.95

Medium White Pizza (14") (8 Cut)

$14.95

Large White Pizza (16") (12 Cut)

$16.95

X-Large White Pizza (18") (14 Cut)

$18.95

Sicilian White Pizza (16x16) (16 Cut)

$21.95

Pickle Pizza

Personal Pickle Pizza

$10.95

Small Pickle Pizza

$12.95

Medium Pickle Pizza

$14.95

Large Pickle Pizza

$16.95

X-Large Pickle Pizza

$18.95

Sicilian Pickle Pizza

$21.95

Inferno box

1/2 sicilian, 1/2 doz wings, breadsticks

$32.95

Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Rolls/Ranch

$11.95

Gyro Rolls/Gyro Sauce

$11.95

Pepperoni Rolls/Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Inferno Rolls/Ranch

$12.95

Steak Rolls/Ranch

$11.95

Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.95

Italian Calzone

$15.95

Meatball Calzone

$15.95

Veggie Calzone

$15.95

Spinach Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Gourmet Fresh Cut Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.95

Steak Fries

$11.95

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$11.95

Inferno Fries (HOT)

$12.95

*NEW* Taco Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Hoagies

Half Hoagie

$8.95

Whole Hoagie

$14.95

Wings & Chicken

Half Dozen Whole Wings (6)

$15.25

Dozen Whole Wings (12)

$29.95

Chicken Tenders (6)

$12.95

Boneless wings (12)

$11.95

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$9.95

Philly Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Inferno Wrap (HOT)

$10.95

Salads

Small

$9.95

Large

$13.95

Tossed & Caesar

Burgers

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Cheese Burger

$12.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Mushroom Burger

$13.95

*NEW* 1/2 lb Angus Inferno Burger

$13.95

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$11.25

Kids

Kids Boneless wings and Fries

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$6.95

Kids Mac & cheese and fries

$7.95

Personal 4 cut

$9.95

Additional Sauces & Dressings

Most Popular

Salad Dressings

Wing/ Chicken Sauce/ Seasonings

Dessert Sauces

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.50

20 oz Bottles

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Turners Ice Tea 1/2 Gallons

$2.50

(Pint) Turners Ice Tea

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

557 RT 130, TRAFFORD, PA 15085

Directions

Gallery
Inferno Pizza Level Green image

Similar restaurants in your area

Inferno Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
13380 Us 30 Hwy North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
orange star4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Siena at Norwin
orange starNo Reviews
10630 Rt 30 North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Brandy's On Main
orange starNo Reviews
200 main St Irwin, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Plum
orange star4.7 • 131
417 Old Abers Creek Rd Plum, PA 15239
View restaurantnext
Dad's Pub and Grub
orange star4.6 • 316
1050 Brinton Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in TRAFFORD

Piper Bay Cafe
orange star4.6 • 379
129 Murrysville Rd Unit D Trafford, PA 15085
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near TRAFFORD
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston