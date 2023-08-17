Food

Appetizers

2 Pieces Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes, peas, and spices

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Samosa smothered with channa masala and topped with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, onions, cilantro, and fresh ground spices

Fish Pakora

$13.00

Fried chicken fritters

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Mixed vegetable fritters battered in chickpea flour and deep-fried

Chicken Wings

$14.00

One order comes with 10 wings and a side of ranch to help cool down the burn

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, & roasted in a clay oven

Cilantro Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Chicken marinated in cilantro, mint, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven

Seekh Kebab

$16.00

Ground chicken mixed with ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven

Indian Breads

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat bread baked in a clay oven

Butter Naan

$2.00

Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven topped with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven garnished with garlic and herbs

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Traditional Indian bread stuffed with onions & baked in a clay oven

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Traditional Indian bread stuffed with paneer & baked in a clay oven

Rice Specialties

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Plain basmati rice

Vegetable Biryani

$13.00

Rice with a vegetable medley cooked with onions & spices

Chicken Biryani

$14.00

Tender marinated chicken & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

Shrimp Biryani

$15.00

Tender marinated shrimp & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Tender marinated lamb & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

Vegetarian Specialties

Khoya Kaju

$13.00

Cashew cooked in a creamy gravy sauce

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Potatoes & paneer balls in a delectable creamy sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Paneer cooked in a creamy sauce

Paneer Makhani

$14.00

Paneer cooked in a tomato cream sauce

Palak Paneer

$14.00

Paneer cooked in a spinach sauce

Kadai Paneer

$14.00

Paneer cooked in an Indian curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes

Paneer Bhurji

$14.00

Grated paneer cooked in an onion gravy

Matar Paneer

$14.00

Paneer and peas cooked in a curry sauce

Vegetable Korma

$13.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy cashew gravy

Vegetable Kadai

$13.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in a curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes

Chana Masala

$13.00

Chickpeas cooked in a curry sauce

Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Cauliflower & potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, & spices

Baingan Bharta

$13.00

Roasted eggplant with tomato, ginger, & green peas

Aloo Matar

$12.00

Potatoes cooked with green peas & spices

Chana Saag

$12.00

Chickpeas cooked in a spinach sauce

Dal Tadka

$12.00

Yellow lentils

Chicken Specialties

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Chicken cooked in a tomato cream sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Chicken simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chicken cooked in traditional sauces and spices

Kadai Chicken

$14.00

Chicken cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

Chicken Korma

$14.00

Chicken cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.00

Original goan chicken curry with potatoes

Mint Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chicken cooked in a mint sauce

Chicken Saag

$14.00

Chicken cooked with freshly ground spinach

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Lamb simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Lamb cooked in traditional sauces and spices

Kadai Lamb

$17.00

Lamb cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

Lamb Korma

$17.00

Lamb cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Original goan lamb curry with potatoes

Lamb Saag

$17.00

Lamb cooked with freshly ground spinach

Shrimp Specialties

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$15.00

Shrimp simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

Shrimp Curry

$15.00

Shrimp cooked in traditional sauces and spices

Kadai Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

Shrimp Korma

$15.00

Shrimp cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.00

Original Goan shrimp curry with potatoes

Extras

Raita

$5.00

Yogurt with cucumbers

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Traditional fried balls soaked in a rose syrup

Chutney

$3.00

Mint or tamarind

Beverages

Drink

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Mango yogurt drink

Mt.Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50