New India Grill 4401 Old William Penn Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4401 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fellini's Pizzeria-Monroeville
No Reviews
4415 Old William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
NrGize Lifestyle Cafe-inside Lafitness
No Reviews
4100 William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Gateway Grill - Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill - 4251 Northern Pike - Monroeville, PA, 15146 - 412 372 2977
4.6 • 3,050
4251 northern pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Monroeville
Gateway Grill - Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill - 4251 Northern Pike - Monroeville, PA, 15146 - 412 372 2977
4.6 • 3,050
4251 northern pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant