Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

NrGize Lifestyle Cafe-inside Lafitness

review star

No reviews yet

4100 William Penn Highway

Monroeville, PA 15146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coffee Smoothie
Wild Bowl
Banana Split

B-12 Smoothies

Berry Blast

$6.08+

Blue Lemon

$6.08+

Fat Blaster

$6.08+

Hawaiian Sunset

$6.08+

Lemondango

$6.08+

Summer Breeze

$6.08+

Beneficial Blends

Body Builder

$5.60+

Cardio Crush

$5.60+

Dr. OZ

$5.60+

Fat Fighter

$5.60+

Holistic Healer

$5.60+

Muscle Mass

$5.60+

Tropical Smoothie

$5.60+

Yin/Yang

$5.60+

Chillers

Pineapple Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Apple

$4.67+

Strawberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Fruit Smoothies

Banana Banana

$4.67+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Mango Banana

$4.67+

Mango Peach

$4.67+

Pineapple Coconut Orange

$4.67+

Pineapple Peach

$4.67+

Raspberry Banana

$4.67+

Strawberry Banana

$4.67+

Strawberry Peach

$4.67+

Meal Replacement

Banana Split

$6.78+

Berrylicious

$6.78+

PB&J

$6.78+

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.78+

Peanut Butter Gone Bananas

$6.78+

Custom Flavor

$6.78+

Mega Smoothies

Flu Fighter

$5.60+

Get Ripped

$5.60+

Jumpin' Ginseng

$5.60+

Mocha Jave Jolt

$5.60+

Nutri-Blast

$5.60+

Protein Pump

$5.60+

Smooth Move

$5.60+

Stamina Squeeze

$5.60+

Vita-Boost

$5.60+

Secret Menu

Animal Cracker

$4.67+

Apple Pie

$4.67+

Banana Bread

$4.67+

Banana Cream Pie

$4.67+

Birthday Cake

$4.67+

Blueberry Scone

$4.67+

Boston Cream

$4.67+

Bubble Gum

$4.67+

Butterfinger

$4.67+

Butterscotch Blondie

$4.67+

Candy Cane

$4.67+

Caramel Apple

$4.67+

Caramel Macchiotto

$4.67+

Caramel Pumpkin Scone

$4.67+

Carrot Cake

$4.67+

Choclolate Peppermint Patty

$4.67+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.67+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.67+

Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin

$4.67+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.67+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.67+

Coconut Cream

$4.67+

Coffee Smoothie

$4.67+

Cotton Candy

$4.67+

Creamsicle

$4.67+

Custom Flavor

$4.67+

Dark Chocolate Espresso

$4.67+

Gingerbread Man

$4.67+

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.67+

Key Lime Pie

$4.67+

Kona Cookie Crunch

$4.67+

Kona Mocha

$4.67+

Lemon Meringue

$4.67+

Lucky Charms

$4.67+

Malted Milk Ball

$4.67+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.67+

Nutella Pretzel Brownie

$4.67+

Oatmeal Banana Raisin

$4.67+

Oreo

$4.67+

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.67+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.67+

Pistachio

$4.67+

Pumpkin Caramel Scone

$4.67+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.67+

Red Velvet Oreo

$4.67+

Root Beer Float

$4.67+

S'mores

$4.67+

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$4.67+

Samoa

$4.67+

Shamrock

$4.67+

Snickerdoodle

$4.67+

Strawberry Pie

$4.67+

Strawberry Pretzel

$4.67+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.67+

Thin Mint Oreo

$4.67+

Tiramisu

$4.67+

Twix

$4.67+

Vanilla Bean

$4.67+

White Chocolate Oreo

$4.67+

Winter Raspberry

$4.67+

Sugar Cookie

$4.67+

Whipped Cream

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Protein Drinks

Isopure

$5.00

Lean Body

$4.64

Met-RX 51

$4.64

MRE

$4.64

Muscle Milk

$4.48

Pure Protein Can

$3.58

Ready Protein Water

$3.00

OWYN vegan

$3.61

Energy Drinks (Copy)

Alani

$3.27

Awake

$2.79

B12 bottle

$42.00

C4 Bottle

$3.71

C4 Can

$4.20

Ghost

$3.71

Spike

$4.38

Total War

$3.71

Spike SHOT

$3.71

Protein Bars

Authentic Bar

$2.61

Axe & Sledge bar

$2.99

Brownie

$3.21

Fit snacks

$2.98

Met-RX Bars

$3.49

One Bar

$3.21

Outright Bar

$3.21

Power Crunch

$2.61

Protein Cookies

$2.61

Protein PopTart

$2.79

Ready Bars

$2.61

Level 1 Bars

$2.98

Wheatgrass

Single Wheatgrass

$3.00

Two/5.50

$5.50

Acai Bowls

Fruit Lover Bowl

$9.25

Island Bowl

$9.25

Nana Split Bowl

$9.25

P-Nutter Bowl

$9.25

Wild Bowl

$9.25

Fruit Lovers Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Island Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Nana Split Bowl 24oz

$10.50

P-Nutter Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Wild Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Smoothie Bowls

Earth

$9.25

Heaven

$9.25

Tropics

$9.25

Whey

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Vegan

$2.50

Soy Protein

$1.50

The Big Creamy

$9.25

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Gone Bananas

$7.45

Oatmeal Gone Fruity

$7.45

Oatmeal Gone Nutty

$7.45

Whey

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Vegan

$2.50

Soy Protein

$1.50

Oatmeal Flavor Bowls

Banana Bread

$7.45

Birthday Cake

$7.45

Mocha Choc. Chip

$7.45

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.45

Pumpkin Pie

$7.45

Smorés

$7.45

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.45

Death Wish Coffee

Ground/Bean 1 lb

$19.99

K-Cups

$17.00

Ground/Bean5 lb

$80.00

K-Cups 50 ct

$65.00

Single cup

$2.33

Regular cup coffee

Cup of coffee

$1.41

Water

Aquafina

$1.25

Deer Park 20 oz

$2.00

Deer Park sports cap

$3.00

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Bai

Bai

$2.45

Coke

Coke

$0.93

Cup of water

Cup of water

$0.50

Supplements

B-12

$2.50

Body Builder

$1.50

Brewers Yeast

$1.50

Cardio Crush

$1.50

Creatine

$1.50

Echinacea

$1.50

Extra Fruit

$0.75

Fiber

$1.50

Ginseng

$1.50

Glutamine

$1.50

Holistic Healer

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Lecithin

$1.50

Memory Mixer

$1.50

Multi-Vitamin

$1.50

Muscle Mass

$1.50

Peanut Butter/pb2

$0.75

Soy Protein

$1.50

Spirulina

$1.50

Vegan protein

$2.50

Vitamin C

$1.50

Wheat Germ

$1.50

Whey

$1.50

Ying Yang

$1.50

Fat Fighter

$1.50

Axe & Sledge protein

$2.50

pre-workout

C4

$2.50

Ghost

$2.50

Nitraflex

$2.50

B12

$2.50

Axe and Sledge

$2.50

Food

Banana

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Chex mix

$1.49

Eggs

$2.00

Nuts

$1.49

Protein Puffs

$3.49

Pure Puffs

$2.99

Quest chips

$3.29

Ostrim

Ostrim

$2.49

Tylenol

Tylenol

$0.93

Gadgets

Googles

$12.95

Gloves

$14.95

T-shirts

$25.00

Headphones

$12.95

Locks

$5.00

Farm Fed Protein 2lb

Chocolate

$45.00

Vanilla

$45.00

Maple Syrup and waffles

$45.00

Peppermint Bark

$45.00

White Chocolate spice

$45.00

Banana dippin dots

$45.00

DBAP container

Sherbert

$40.00

White Cherry

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member. We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.

Location

4100 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe image
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saxbys - Pitt Cathedral of Learning
orange starNo Reviews
4200 Fifth Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15260
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Pitt Hillman Library
orange starNo Reviews
3960 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15260
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - East Liberty
orange star4.6 • 576
5829 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Wexford
orange star4.7 • 510
1500 Village Run Road Wexford, PA 15090
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Cranberry Township
orange star4.5 • 61
2085 Mackenzie Way Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Monroeville

Gateway Grill - Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill - 4251 Northern Pike - Monroeville, PA, 15146 - 412 372 2977
orange star4.6 • 3,050
4251 northern pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
orange star4.7 • 1,697
4320 Northern Pike Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Bella Luna Trattoria - 5060 William Penn Hwy
orange star4.1 • 1,362
5060 William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
orange star4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
orange star4.5 • 51
4745 William Penn Highway Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monroeville
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston