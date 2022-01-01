Mac and cheese in Monroeville
Monroeville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Sm Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Lg Chili & Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
*Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**
|Kids' Mac N Cheese
|$4.99
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Luna Trattoria
5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$18.50
|BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.50