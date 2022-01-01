Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Monroeville

Go
Monroeville restaurants
Toast

Monroeville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Mac & Cheese$3.99
Lg Chili & Mac & Cheese$7.99
*Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**
Kids' Mac N Cheese$4.99
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Big Rig's BBQ image

 

Big Rig's BBQ

226 Center Rd, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac-n-Cheese
More about Big Rig's BBQ
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Luna Trattoria

5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville

Avg 4.1 (1362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Mac & Cheese$18.50
BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.50
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Our delicious creamy white cheddar pepper mac and cheese
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroeville

Crispy Chicken

Fried Pickles

Cake

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Monroeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston