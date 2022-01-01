Go
Toast

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

4745 William Penn Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Our delicious creamy white cheddar pepper mac and cheese
Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Texas Style Baby Back Ribs rubbed then smoked with 100% Hickory and Cherry hardwoods for mouthwatering flavor with fall off the bone tenderness!
Potato Salad
Our amazing Southern Potato Salad! Mayo based with sweet salad cubes
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.49
Cornbread Casserole$3.49
Warm moist cornbread drizzled with warm honey
The Trinity$19.99
Perfect way to get introduced to our smoked meats. Select 3 meats from the Trinity options and 2 of our Homemade BBQ sauces with the option to add 8oz or 16oz sides. Feeds 1-2 people
Brisket & Beans
Slow cooked beans with chunks of our always tender brisket.
Brisket
Texas Style rubbed full size brisket placed in PIT with 100% oak hardwood, low and slow for 12 hours creating a perfect bark and a tender, flavorful brisket!
Pulled Pork
Pork shoulder trimmed, injected, and rubbed. Then placed in PIT using 100% Hickory and Apple hardwoods for the most tender and flavorful pulled pork!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4745 William Penn Highway

Monroeville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

Bella Luna Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gateway Grill

No reviews yet

Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston