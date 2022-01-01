Go
Wolf's Pub

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3301 MAIN ST • $$

Avg 4.9 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$17.00
House smoked, thick sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese, 1000 island, and served on marbled rye.
Pretzels$10.00
Four pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and honey mustard. A pub favorite.
Wolf's Classic$10.00
LTO, pickle chips, American. Classic!
BBQ Burger$11.00
House BBQ sauce, bacon, provolone, cheddar, shredded lettuce, and crispy onion straws.
The Fowler Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, BL, habanero ghost pepper cheese, and our signature howler sauce.
Cod Fish Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded cod fish on a BreadWorks brioche bun. Includes a choice of side, sauce, and slaw. Customizable to you taste!
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Triple decked with cheddar and provolone.
The Howler$12.00
Bacon, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, habanero ghost pepper cheese, and our signature Howler sauce.
Custom Burger$7.00
Don't see what you like on our signature burgers? Build it yourself!
Patty Melt$9.00
A classic. Beef patty with caramelized onion, fry sauce, Swiss and American cheese on marbled rye.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3301 MAIN ST

MUNHALL PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
