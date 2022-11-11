Restaurant header imageView gallery

PAULS CATERING TWO 53 Round Top Rd

review star

No reviews yet

53 Round Top Rd

Indiana, PA 15701

Ice Cream

Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$3.00+
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.00+

Home made

Cold stone ice cream

Cold stone ice cream

$5.00+
Floats

Floats

$3.00+
Ice cream sandwich

Ice cream sandwich

$5.00+
Sundaes

Sundaes

$4.00+

Waffle bowl

$4.00

HOT FOOD

SAUSAGES

SAUSAGES

$7.00+

HOME MADE HOT OR MILD

Burgers

Burgers

$4.00+
HOT DOGS

HOT DOGS

$2.00

Deep fried foods

Onion rings

Onion rings

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00+
FUNNEL CAKES

FUNNEL CAKES

$4.00+

BATTER MIXED ON SITE FOR FRESHNESS

FRUIT PIES

FRUIT PIES

$6.00

MADE ON SITE AND FROZEN UNTIL USED

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$2.00+

Deep fried banana

$2.00+
Deep Fried ice cream

Deep Fried ice cream

$6.00+

Breakfast

Egg

Egg

$1.00+
Coffee

Coffee

$1.00+
Pancake

Pancake

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Bacon slices

$1.00

Sausage patties

$1.00

Beverages

Beverages

Beverages

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 Round Top Rd, Indiana, PA 15701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

