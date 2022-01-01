Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg restaurants
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2 image

 

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2

1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD$4.79
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.49
CHICKEN SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1 image

 

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1

1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.49
W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO
SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD$4.79
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
Magpie Diner image

 

Magpie Diner

85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (300 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Herby Chicken Salad$10.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$11.95
Honey-garlic-soy grilled chicken, quinoa, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens topped with roasted peanuts, scallions and cilantro and served with a side of creamy peanut satay dressing.
More about Magpie Diner
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3 image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3

1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$6.49
CHICKEN SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
O'Neill's Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Neill's Grill

221 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
More about O'Neill's Grill

