Chicken salad in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 2
1731 S HIGH STREET, HARRISONBURG
|SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD
|$4.79
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$6.49
CHICKEN SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO
More about Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1
1635 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$6.49
W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO
|SCOOP OF CHICKEN SALAD
|$4.79
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
Vinny's Italian Grill
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.25
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Italian cheeses, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
More about Magpie Diner
Magpie Diner
85 W. Gay Street, Harrisonburg
|Herby Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Herby chicken salad with toasted almonds, honeycrisp apple, bibb lettuce, and herbs on toasted milk bread. Served with your choice of herb-salt fries or lightly-dressed greens.
|Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Honey-garlic-soy grilled chicken, quinoa, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens topped with roasted peanuts, scallions and cilantro and served with a side of creamy peanut satay dressing.
More about MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
MrJ's Bagels & Deli Store 3
1741 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$6.49
CHICKEN SALAD W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO