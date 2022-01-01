Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harrisonburg pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Harrisonburg

Vinny's Italian Grill image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill

225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VINNYS CALZONE$9.99
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
PHILLY STEAK$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
More about Vinny's Italian Grill
The Golden Pony image

 

The Golden Pony

181 N Main St, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken$13.00
breaded chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, honey mustard
Ponyboy Burger$14.00
lettuce, tomato jam, candied bacon, pimento cheese
Frida Kale-O$16.00
fried kale, cheddar, marinara, black beans, red onion, chipotle crema drizzle
More about The Golden Pony
Vito’s Italian Market image

 

Vito’s Italian Market

1047 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vito’s Italian Market

