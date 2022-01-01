Harrisonburg pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Harrisonburg
Vinny's Italian Grill
225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|VINNYS CALZONE
|$9.99
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
|PARMIGIANA
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
|PHILLY STEAK
|$9.99
Available as a sub or wrap. Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with American white cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in an 8” sub roll
The Golden Pony
181 N Main St, Harrisonburg
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$13.00
breaded chicken thigh, cabbage slaw, honey mustard
|Ponyboy Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato jam, candied bacon, pimento cheese
|Frida Kale-O
|$16.00
fried kale, cheddar, marinara, black beans, red onion, chipotle crema drizzle