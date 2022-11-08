  • Home
  • Graze to Griddle- Brick & Mortar- Culpeper - 134 E DAVIS STREET
Graze to Griddle- Brick & Mortar- Culpeper 134 E DAVIS STREET

No reviews yet

134 E DAVIS STREET

CULPEPER, VA 22701

Popular Items

Breaded Cheese Curds
Single Graze Burger
Double Graze Burger

Mains

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Single Graze Burger

$8.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Burger

$10.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Burger

$12.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Single BYOB

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single Graze Chicken

$9.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Chicken

$11.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Chicken

$13.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Griddled Cheese

$5.25

American griddled cheese on a butter-toasted potato bun. amp it up with any toppings you like

Single BYOB Chicken

$9.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB Chicken

$11.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chicken

$13.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single Graze Chorizo

$8.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle' sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Double Graze Chorizo

$10.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle' sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Triple Graze Chorizo

$12.95

Single BYOB Chorizo

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB Chorizo

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chorizo

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single PB&J

$8.95

Double PB&J

$10.95

Sides

Fries

$2.75

crispy skin-on fries cooked in canola oil & tossed in our special seasoning

Breaded Cheese Curds

$3.75

Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried in canola oil

Remoulade Dip

$1.00

our house-made rich, creamy and tangy garlic sauce

Maple Chipotle Dip

$1.00

our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce

Side Of Mayo

$1.00

Side Of Mustard

$1.00

Graze Sauce DIP

$1.00

our house-made creamy sauce w/black pepper and citrus

NO KETCHUP

Beverages

Beverage

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 E DAVIS STREET, CULPEPER, VA 22701

Directions

