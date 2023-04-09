Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Sweet Roux

127 Reviews

$$

110 E Davis St

Culpeper, VA 22701

Meals

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00

Fried Tenderloin Bites | Honey Mustard

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kraft® Macaroni & Cheese (homemade available upon request)

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00+

Grilled Chicken | Cheddar Jack | Flour Tortillas | Sour Cream

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Flatbread | Marinara | Mozzarella | Parmesan

Kids Sliders

$5.00+

Fresh Beef Patty | American Cheese | Potato Slider

Cakes and Cupcakes

Reese's Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Dessert Pizzas

Chocolate PB Pizza

Chocolate PB Pizza

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies, Bars, and Brownies

Buckeye Brownies

$6.50

Ice Cream

"Fried" Ice Cream Sundae

"Fried" Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Barq's

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grape Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$4.50

Ramble on

$5.50

Loose Cannon

$4.50

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$4.50

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$4.50

Blue Mountain Hopwork Orange

$4.50

Legend Brewing Brown Ale

$4.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Midnight Luna's Tears

$8.00

Ardent Kellerbier Lager

$8.00

IPA X

$8.00

Wine

Brut Sparkling

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Sweet Shiraz

$9.00

Spirits

Bubbly Margarita

$9.00

Lunzaul Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Champagne

Restoration

$9.00

Brandy, Black Raspberry Liqueur, House Sour Mix, Pinot Noir

Pretty Pink Spritzer

$9.00

Pink Moscato, Limoncello, Lemon Juice, Soda Water

Red Velvet Martini

$9.00

Russian Standard Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Cranberry Juice, Champagne

Ritz Fizz

$9.00

Amaretto, Blue Curacao, House Sour Mix, Champagne

Madeira Cowboy

$9.00

Seagram's 7, Sweet Madeira, Grenadine, Lemon Juice

Traditional Margarita

$6.00+

Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, House Sour Mix

Catalina Margarita

$6.00+

Silver Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, House Sour Mix

Jagerita

$6.00+

Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, Jagermeister, House Sour Mix

Skinny Mezcal Margarita

$6.00+

Mezcal, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Purple Margarita

$6.00+

Silver Tequila, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Blue Curacao, House Sour Mix

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00+

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Coke

Miami Iced Tea

$8.00+

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, House Sour Mix, Sprite

Black Iced Tea

$8.00+

Dark Rum, Brandy, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Coke

Bimini Iced Tea

$8.00+

Citrus Vodka, Gin, Spiced Rum, Tequila, Blue Curacao, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, House Sour Mix, Coke

Boston Tea Party

$8.00+

Vodka, Amaretto, Coffee Liqueur, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Coke

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Olive Juice, Peychaud's Bitters, Dry Vermouth

Gin Martini

$9.00

Beefeater Gin, Olive Juice, Peychaud's Bitters, Dry Vermouth

Salty Dogitron

$6.00

Citrus Vodka, Grenadine, Grapefruit Juice, Salted Rim

Red Devil

$9.00

Vodka, Southern Comfort, Raspberry Liqueur, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, Lime Juice, Grenadine, Orange Juice, Soda Water

Vampire

$6.00

Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Cranberry Juice

Bourbon Street

$9.00

Jim, Jack, Wild Turkey Honey, Yukon Jack, Southern Comfort, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, Coke

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Choice Whisky | Bitters | Muddled Orange & Cherry | Simple Syrup | Soda Water

Pink Mojito

$7.00

White Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Peychaud's Bitters, Soda Water

Gandy Dancer

$8.00

Yukon Jack, Amaretto, Banana Liqueur, Pineapple Juice

Adios MF

$8.00

Citrus Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Blue Curacao, House Sour Mix

Sex on the Sidewalk

$6.00

Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Raspberry Liqueur, Blue Curacao, Cranberry Juice

Southside Fizz

$6.00

Gin, Fresh Mint, House Sour Mix, Soda Water

Alien Love Juice

$9.00

Blue Curacao, Tequila, Energy Drink

Spirit + Mixer

$6.00

This is a catch all option for generic mixed drinks. Please add specifications as needed. Upcharges may apply.

Mimosa

$6.00+

Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Champagne

Bloody Mary & Co

$6.00+

Vodka (or choice) | Lime Juice | House Bloody Mix | Celery | Bacon | Olive

Strawberry Bellini

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps | Strawberry Liqueur | Fruit Juice | Champagne

Twisty Tequila Sunrise

$6.00+

Sea Sprite

$6.00+

Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Sprite

Mama's Killer Kool-Aid

$6.00+

Vodka | Melon Liqueur | Amaretto | Cranberry Juice

Banana Split Martini

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka, White Crème de Cacao, Crème de Banane | Chocolate Swirl

Black Magic

$9.00

Amaretto, Irish Cream, Coffee Liqueur, Hot Chocolate

Screaming Orgasm

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream, Amaretto, Triple Sec, Cream

Alexander

$9.00

Brandy, Crème de Cacao, Cream, Nutmeg

Liquid Bourbon Ball

$9.00

Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon, Crème de Cacao, Frangelico

Tiramisu Martini

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream, Amaretto, Espresso

B-52

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

4th of July

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Bazooka Joe

$8.00

Motor Oil

$8.00

Blue Kamikaze

$8.00

Honey Citrus Drop

$8.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet Roux is a locally owned, modern American restaurant and bar specializing in fresh food, hand-crafted cocktails, and decadent desserts.

Website

Location

110 E Davis St, Culpeper, VA 22701

Directions

