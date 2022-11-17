Provisions Market Table
23 Reviews
$$$
319 N. Madison Road
Orange, VA 22960
Popular Items
Meals to Go
Tuesday Night Dinner To Go - Serves Two!
View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604
Thursday Night Dinner To Go - Serves Two!
Monday Night Dinner to Go!- Serves Two!
Wednesday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!
Saturday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!
House Made
Carrot Cake
Chicken Salad 32oz
Chicken salad 8oz
German Potato Salad, 32 oz
Ham/Turkey/Beef/ and Cheese/Roasted Vegetable and Boursin Sandwich
Italian Country Loaf
White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Whole Apple Pie
Whole Wheat Bread, 1.5#
Quick Bread, Large
House-Made Croutons
Beverages
Belvoir Elderflower Lemonade
Belvoir Rose Lemonade
Blenheim Ginger Ale
Coffee
Culture Pop G/L/T
Culture Pop P/G
Diet Pepsi
Elderflower/Rose Lemon Water
Green Bee Honey Ginger
Horizon Milk 1%
Iced Tea
Illy Latte Macchiato
Maine Roots Ginger Beer
Orangina
Pepsi
San Benedetto Lemon Iced Tea
San Benedetto Peach Iced Tea
San Benedetto Sparkling
San Benedetto Still
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Sn Benedetto Iced Green Tea
Sparkling Lemonade
Wonder Melon
Perrier
san benedetto 500 ML
Elmhurst Oat Beverage
"Illy" Cold Brew Large
Navy Hill
topo chico, small
Chocolate
Milkboy Milk Chocolate w/Caramel & Salt
Milkboy Dark Roasted Coffee 72%
Milkboy Dark Crispy Mint 72%
Milkboy Extra Dark 85%
Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
Clean Peanut Butter Cups
Clean Almond Butter Cups
Clean Coconut Joys
Clean Peppermint Patties
Clean Raw Nut and Seed Bark
Clean Espresso Bark
Clean Sipping Chocolate MIx
Almond Butter w/ CBD
Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
milkboy w/ roasted almonds
Clean Peppermint w/ CBD
Cookies
Pierre French Butter Cookies with Lemon & Almonds
The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Classic Honey
The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Salted Rosemary
The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Salted Cocoa
The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Chocolate Chip
Macarons
Torino Cinnamon Twists
Dairy
Deli
"Retreat Farm" lamb chops by the pound
Bacon, Sliced
Columbus Charcuterie Sampler
Duck Liver Mousse Pate
Food For Thought Aged Flat Iron Steak
Aged Local Beef by the Pound
Foods for Thought Filet Mignon, per pound
Rib Eye Steak
Pate Organic Campagne
Picante Salame, Calabrese
Prosciutto Italiano, 3 ounce
All natural, GF
Fig Salami Pistachio
Calabrese Salami, sliced
"Foods For Thought" New York Strip
picante salami, sliced
Volpi Genoa Salami
Maestri Salami
Alisios Rubbed with Paprika
Beehive Cheese 4 oz
Bellavatino Espresso
Bellavitano Merlot
Bellavitano Raspberry
Belletoile Brie
Burrata Buffalo
Campo De Montalban
Cardona Coco, Goat Cheese
Castello Marinated Feta
Chandoka, Sheep and Cow
Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese
Cypress Grove Truffle Tremor Goat
Der Alpen Kase
Everything Bagel Spice Goat Cheese
Fig and Honey Goat Cheese, 4 ounce
Fontina
Gouda 4 oz
Grano Padano Parmesan
Hooks Bleu Cheese, 1 yr
Manchego
Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese
Marinated Sheep and Goat Cheese, Meredith Dairy
Minced Garlic Cheese
Old German Weissa Kase
Organic Cheddar
Ossau Iraty, Sheep
P'Tit Basque, Sheep
Parmegiano Reggiano
Point Reyes Blue
Point Reyes Tomatruffle Cheese
Reypenaer Gouda 1 yr
Roquefort
Sage Derby
Saint Angel
Sartori Montomore Aged Cheddar
Singletons Truffle Jack Cheddar
Smoked Der Alpen
Weichen Gehl
Wensleydale w/ Cranberry
Wensleydale with Lemon and Honey
Wensleydale with Mimosa
Der Weichen Gehl
Glenview Farms Blue
Herbal Jack
Smoked Trout
Soft Shell Crab, raw
Soft Shell Crab from the Chesapeake Bay - Whale Size, 5 1/2 Inches, sold by the piece; dressed or undressed
Butter, Unsalted Per Pound
Milk, Half Gallon
Sweet Grass Pimiento Cheese
Frozen
Misc.
Dijon Mustard 2 oz
Eggs
1 dozen, local
Provisions Shopping Bag
Baggu (R) reusable shopping bag, personalized for Provisions Market Table customers.
Vintage Tea Towel "The Butcher's Guide"
Fig and Almond Cake
Hand sanitizer, 1 oz.
Knotted bamboo skewers, 50 pack
Brioche Buns
Raspberry Linzer Tort
Bath Tissue
Paper Towels
Greeting Cards
Marcona Almonds, 8 oz.
Vintage Apron
Trail Mix
Sugar Stirrers (10 count)
Naan Flatbread
Checkerboard Cookies
Aioli
Skewers, 100 count
Gnocchi
Cleveland Kraut
Pantry
Antica Balsamic Vinegar
Artichoke Hearts
Capital Chips 3oz
Capital Chips 9oz
Carrington Farms Ghee
Castelvetrano Pitted Olives
Everything Crackers
Fig Jam, Mitica
Firelli Italian Hot Sauce
Free for All Gluten Free Crackers
Goji Berry & Pistachio Artisan Crisps
Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice
Hive to Table Honey, 16 oz
Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
InHarvest Rice, 2 pounds
Jumbo Pouched Kosher Pickle
Kii Crisps
goji berry and pistachio
Mussels Marinated in Oil
Nana's Cocina 12 oz Guacamole Chips
Pitted Organic Olives
Power Chai Matcha
Raspberry Preserves
Red Fig Jam
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Route 11 Chips
Sea Salt
Sour Cherry Dalmatia Spread
Tamari Brown Sesame Baked Rice Crackers, 3.7 oz
Yuzu Mayonnaise
plum chutney 10 oz
wisecrackers
Noel Truffles
Panettone
Jonno's Worchershire Sauce
Crackelbred, Gluten Free
Hemp Hearts
Pickled Dilly Beans, 12 ounces
Angelita Arborio RIce
San Marzano Tomato 28oz
Olives in a Pack
Tradizionale Breadsticks
Snacks
Cento Sardines in Olive Oil
Boneless and Skinless in Olive OIl, 4.4 oz
Multigrain "Everything" Crackers
Route 11 Chips
3 Sisters Cheese Straws 2.75 oz Cheddar
Artisan Thin Flatbreads - Garlic
Pane De Musica
Guacamole, 2 ounce
3 Sister Gift Tins
LowCountry Kettle Chips
honey jar
La Panzanella Oat Thins Gluten Free
Tea
Tea Pigs Earl Grey Strong
Whole leaf tea sachets from a super-premium UK tea company.
Tea Pigs English Breakfast
Chai
Tea Pigs Lemon & Ginger
Green Tea with Mint
Tea Pigs Organic Happy
Mao Feng Green Tea
Tea Pigs Darjeeling
Spiced Pear
Gingerbread
Tea Pigs Cold Brew, Assorted Flavor
Coffee
Wine
Anjos Vinho Verde
Avantis Estate Syrah
Baudry Chinon 2019
Casa Bianca Prosecco
Coste di Brenta Cerasuolo Abruzzo
Dianella Chianti 2019
Dianella Chianti Reserva
Grand'arte Alvarinho
Lafont Brouilly Briante Beaujolais
Los Medanos Malbec
Mas Blanc Banyuls
Pacheca Douro Rose
Papet Del Mas
Pizzolato Pinot Grigio
Ruris Rosso Umbria, Colsanto
Steinmetz Reisling 2020 Germany
Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir
Tarrida Brut Cava
villafane Chardonnay
Vin Naturellement Doux Mavrodaphne
Wallflower Reisling
#Bae
Esporao Trincadiera
Castell de Santueri
Casa Bianca Prosecco Rose
Biokult Pinot Noir/Zweigelt
Franz Etz Gruner Veltliner
Halozan White Blend
Selbach Dry Reisling
Corral De Campanas, Tempranillo '19
Tufaliccio Italy '20
4 Graces Pinot Noir
Conquilla Cava Brut, NV
Pullus Stajerska Pinot Grigio 2018
Price Includes 20% Discount
Val De Salis Sauvigion Blanc
San Martino Pinot Grigio
Zlatan Posip
Volteface Private Selection
Pazo de Villarei Albarino
Horton Rkatsiteli
Mesta Verdejo
Avantis Malagousia
Villafane Chardonnay
Les Chailloux Sancerre
Lafken Riesling Organic
Biokult Naken Orange Organic
Filipa Pato "DNMC" White
"Aurore" Chardonnay
Andrea Felici Verdicchio
Coste di Brenta Trebbiano d’Abruzzo
Gavalas Winery Posta
Siete Fincas Chardonnay
40/40 Mendoza Malbec
Ampeleia Costa Toscana Rosso "Un Litro"
Barale Fratelli "Castle"
Barbera d'Alba
Boucabeille Grenache Syrah
Casa Patronales Cabernet
Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Rouge "La Cerisae" 2019
El Jefe Grande
Goru Gold
Grand Arte Shiraz
Joffre E Hijas Gran Malbec
LA 50/50
La Bouissiere
Le Bio Balthazar Syrah-Grenache Noir
Little Mafalda Douro Red
Los Morros Pinot Noir
Moretti Rosso
Pacheca Douro Red
Xanadu Cab Sauv
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Chef Randy Cooper's restaurant and market in Orange, VA - currently available for carry out & delivery. Order online or call us!
319 N. Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960