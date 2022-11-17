Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Provisions Market Table

23 Reviews

$$$

319 N. Madison Road

Orange, VA 22960

Order Again

Popular Items

Wednesday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!

Meals to Go

Tuesday Night Dinner To Go - Serves Two!

$40.00

View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604

Thursday Night Dinner To Go - Serves Two!

$40.00

View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604

Monday Night Dinner to Go!- Serves Two!

$40.00

View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604

Wednesday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!

$40.00

View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604

Saturday Night Dinner to Go - Serves Two!

$40.00

View our Website for Tonight's Offering or Call: 540.308.7604

House Made

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Chicken Salad 32oz

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken salad 8oz

$6.25

German Potato Salad, 32 oz

$16.00

Ham/Turkey/Beef/ and Cheese/Roasted Vegetable and Boursin Sandwich

$6.25

Italian Country Loaf

$9.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$5.75

Whole Apple Pie

$35.00

Whole Wheat Bread, 1.5#

$8.50

Quick Bread, Large

$8.25

House-Made Croutons

$2.50

Beverages

Belvoir Elderflower Lemonade

$3.00

Belvoir Rose Lemonade

$3.25

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Culture Pop G/L/T

$3.25

Culture Pop P/G

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Elderflower/Rose Lemon Water

$4.25

Green Bee Honey Ginger

$4.25

Horizon Milk 1%

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.00

Illy Latte Macchiato

$5.25

Maine Roots Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orangina

$2.25

Pepsi

$1.75

San Benedetto Lemon Iced Tea

$3.75

San Benedetto Peach Iced Tea

$3.75

San Benedetto Sparkling

$2.50

San Benedetto Still

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.25

Sn Benedetto Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.75

Wonder Melon

$4.25

Perrier

$3.25

san benedetto 500 ML

$5.50

Elmhurst Oat Beverage

$4.25

"Illy" Cold Brew Large

$7.00

Navy Hill

$3.50

topo chico, small

$3.50

Chocolate

Milkboy Milk Chocolate w/Caramel & Salt

$6.75

Milkboy Dark Roasted Coffee 72%

$6.75

Milkboy Dark Crispy Mint 72%

$6.75

Milkboy Extra Dark 85%

$3.75

Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

$5.50

Clean Peanut Butter Cups

$4.00

Clean Almond Butter Cups

$4.00

Clean Coconut Joys

$4.00

Clean Peppermint Patties

$4.00

Clean Raw Nut and Seed Bark

$4.75

Clean Espresso Bark

$4.75

Clean Sipping Chocolate MIx

$12.50

Almond Butter w/ CBD

$6.25

Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$6.50

milkboy w/ roasted almonds

$6.75

Clean Peppermint w/ CBD

$6.25

Cookies

Pierre French Butter Cookies with Lemon & Almonds

Pierre French Butter Cookies with Lemon & Almonds

$6.00

The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Classic Honey

$7.25

The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Salted Rosemary

$7.25

The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Salted Cocoa

$7.25

The Little Things Shortbread Cookies - Chocolate Chip

$7.25

Macarons

$13.50

Torino Cinnamon Twists

$9.25

Dairy

Butter, unsalted per pound

$4.25

1/2 Gallon of Milk

$5.25

Der Gouda Kase

$14.00

eggnog

$7.50

Honey Butter

$16.50

Deli

Online orders are by the pound or quarter pound so that you can build your order. Actual weight will vary on hand cut items. Your actual bill will reflect these variances. Order custom weights by calling us at 540-308-7604 to place your order by phone.

"Retreat Farm" lamb chops by the pound

$18.00

Bacon, Sliced

$14.50

Columbus Charcuterie Sampler

$21.00

Duck Liver Mousse Pate

$9.25

Food For Thought Aged Flat Iron Steak

$15.50

Aged Local Beef by the Pound

Foods for Thought Filet Mignon, per pound

$31.25

Rib Eye Steak

$24.00

Pate Organic Campagne

$9.50

Picante Salame, Calabrese

$7.50Out of stock

Prosciutto Italiano, 3 ounce

$14.50

All natural, GF

Fig Salami Pistachio

$14.00

Calabrese Salami, sliced

$12.75

"Foods For Thought" New York Strip

$22.00

picante salami, sliced

$10.00

Volpi Genoa Salami

$8.50

Maestri Salami

$8.50

Alisios Rubbed with Paprika

$17.00

Beehive Cheese 4 oz

$7.75

Bellavatino Espresso

$18.00

Bellavitano Merlot

$16.50

Bellavitano Raspberry

$18.00

Belletoile Brie

$16.75

Burrata Buffalo

$12.75

Campo De Montalban

$24.75

Cardona Coco, Goat Cheese

$27.00

Castello Marinated Feta

$10.50

Chandoka, Sheep and Cow

$17.25

Chipotle Honey Goat Cheese

$7.50

Cypress Grove Truffle Tremor Goat

$37.00

Der Alpen Kase

$9.00

Everything Bagel Spice Goat Cheese

$7.50

Fig and Honey Goat Cheese, 4 ounce

$6.75

Fontina

$13.00

Gouda 4 oz

$15.50

Grano Padano Parmesan

$18.50

Hooks Bleu Cheese, 1 yr

$18.50

Manchego

$17.00

Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese

$7.50

Marinated Sheep and Goat Cheese, Meredith Dairy

$13.25

Minced Garlic Cheese

$8.00

Old German Weissa Kase

$8.00

Organic Cheddar

$15.50

Ossau Iraty, Sheep

$25.00

P'Tit Basque, Sheep

$22.50

Parmegiano Reggiano

$10.25

Point Reyes Blue

$27.00

Point Reyes Tomatruffle Cheese

$14.75

Reypenaer Gouda 1 yr

$12.00

Roquefort

$22.50

Sage Derby

$20.00

Saint Angel

$22.50

Sartori Montomore Aged Cheddar

$19.50

Singletons Truffle Jack Cheddar

$17.25

Smoked Der Alpen

$9.00

Weichen Gehl

$14.50

Wensleydale w/ Cranberry

$9.50

Wensleydale with Lemon and Honey

$19.25

Wensleydale with Mimosa

$8.50

Der Weichen Gehl

$11.25

Glenview Farms Blue

$9.00

Herbal Jack

$15.25

Smoked Trout

$15.00

Soft Shell Crab, raw

$8.25

Soft Shell Crab from the Chesapeake Bay - Whale Size, 5 1/2 Inches, sold by the piece; dressed or undressed

Butter, Unsalted Per Pound

$4.25

Milk, Half Gallon

$5.25

Sweet Grass Pimiento Cheese

$8.50

Frozen

5# package

Papa Weaver's Breakfast Sausage, 1 lb

$8.50

Retreat Farm Ground Lamb

$10.25Out of stock

Papa Weaver Ground Pork

$5.25

Toasted Almond Cake

$6.00

Misc.

Dijon Mustard 2 oz

$1.35

Eggs

$4.75

1 dozen, local

Provisions Shopping Bag

$10.00

Baggu (R) reusable shopping bag, personalized for Provisions Market Table customers.

Vintage Tea Towel "The Butcher's Guide"

$18.00

Fig and Almond Cake

$9.75

Hand sanitizer, 1 oz.

$3.75

Knotted bamboo skewers, 50 pack

$7.50

Brioche Buns

$1.35

Raspberry Linzer Tort

$5.50

Bath Tissue

$1.50

Paper Towels

$2.00

Greeting Cards

$5.00

Marcona Almonds, 8 oz.

$13.00

Vintage Apron

$25.00

Trail Mix

$7.50Out of stock

Sugar Stirrers (10 count)

$10.00

Naan Flatbread

$14.00

Checkerboard Cookies

$4.75

Aioli

$5.50

Skewers, 100 count

$11.25

Gnocchi

$8.50

Cleveland Kraut

$6.25

Pantry

Antica Balsamic Vinegar

$8.00

Artichoke Hearts

$8.75Out of stock

Capital Chips 3oz

$4.25

Capital Chips 9oz

$7.75

Carrington Farms Ghee

$10.50Out of stock

Castelvetrano Pitted Olives

$5.25

Everything Crackers

$8.25

Fig Jam, Mitica

$8.50

Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

$7.75

Free for All Gluten Free Crackers

$7.25

Goji Berry & Pistachio Artisan Crisps

$7.50

Grape Leaves Stuffed with Rice

$6.25Out of stock

Hive to Table Honey, 16 oz

$15.00

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$13.25

InHarvest Rice, 2 pounds

$15.00

Jumbo Pouched Kosher Pickle

$2.50

Kii Crisps

$8.50

goji berry and pistachio

Mussels Marinated in Oil

$10.00

Nana's Cocina 12 oz Guacamole Chips

$14.00

Pitted Organic Olives

$8.25

Power Chai Matcha

$3.00

Raspberry Preserves

$14.50

Red Fig Jam

$9.50

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$6.25

Route 11 Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt

$10.25

Sour Cherry Dalmatia Spread

$4.75
Tamari Brown Sesame Baked Rice Crackers, 3.7 oz

Tamari Brown Sesame Baked Rice Crackers, 3.7 oz

$5.25

Yuzu Mayonnaise

$9.00

plum chutney 10 oz

$12.25

wisecrackers

$9.75

Noel Truffles

$14.25

Panettone

$38.00

Jonno's Worchershire Sauce

$9.75

Crackelbred, Gluten Free

$7.25

Hemp Hearts

$20.00

Pickled Dilly Beans, 12 ounces

$12.50

Angelita Arborio RIce

$7.25

San Marzano Tomato 28oz

$7.50

Olives in a Pack

$3.00

Tradizionale Breadsticks

$7.25

Snacks

Cento Sardines in Olive Oil

Cento Sardines in Olive Oil

$3.75Out of stock

Boneless and Skinless in Olive OIl, 4.4 oz

Multigrain "Everything" Crackers

$8.25

Route 11 Chips

$2.00

3 Sisters Cheese Straws 2.75 oz Cheddar

$6.25

Artisan Thin Flatbreads - Garlic

$7.25

Pane De Musica

$12.00

Guacamole, 2 ounce

$1.75

3 Sister Gift Tins

$28.00Out of stock

LowCountry Kettle Chips

$2.50

honey jar

$7.75

La Panzanella Oat Thins Gluten Free

$8.25

Tea

Tea Pigs Earl Grey Strong

Tea Pigs Earl Grey Strong

$9.00

Whole leaf tea sachets from a super-premium UK tea company.

Tea Pigs English Breakfast

$9.00

Chai

$9.00

Tea Pigs Lemon & Ginger

$9.00

Green Tea with Mint

$9.00

Tea Pigs Organic Happy

$9.00

Mao Feng Green Tea

$9.00

Tea Pigs Darjeeling

$9.00

Spiced Pear

$9.00

Gingerbread

$9.00

Tea Pigs Cold Brew, Assorted Flavor

$6.50

Coffee

Sampler Makawao Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Provisions Market Blend

$14.00

Sampler Market Blend

$6.50Out of stock

Makawao Single Origin 8 Oz

$17.00

Wine

Wine may be ordered for takeout or delivery. Our driver will require your signature and proof of age on delivery. Please have a pen ready. Prices reflect our off-premise 20% discount.

Anjos Vinho Verde

$16.80

Avantis Estate Syrah

$24.80

Baudry Chinon 2019

$36.80

Casa Bianca Prosecco

$21.60

Coste di Brenta Cerasuolo Abruzzo

$21.60

Dianella Chianti 2019

$26.40

Dianella Chianti Reserva

$45.00

Grand'arte Alvarinho

$18.40

Lafont Brouilly Briante Beaujolais

$26.40

Los Medanos Malbec

$28.00

Mas Blanc Banyuls

$32.00

Pacheca Douro Rose

$24.00

Papet Del Mas

$19.20

Pizzolato Pinot Grigio

$20.80

Ruris Rosso Umbria, Colsanto

$24.00

Steinmetz Reisling 2020 Germany

$28.80

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir

$24.80

Tarrida Brut Cava

$19.20

villafane Chardonnay

$16.80

Vin Naturellement Doux Mavrodaphne

$27.20

Wallflower Reisling

$35.00

#Bae

$19.20

Esporao Trincadiera

$25.20

Castell de Santueri

$28.00

Casa Bianca Prosecco Rose

$19.20

Biokult Pinot Noir/Zweigelt

$22.80

Franz Etz Gruner Veltliner

$24.00

Halozan White Blend

$20.80

Selbach Dry Reisling

$20.80

Corral De Campanas, Tempranillo '19

$25.20

Tufaliccio Italy '20

$24.00

4 Graces Pinot Noir

$26.00

Conquilla Cava Brut, NV

$19.20

Pullus Stajerska Pinot Grigio 2018

$27.00

Price Includes 20% Discount

Val De Salis Sauvigion Blanc

$20.00

Includes 20% Discount

San Martino Pinot Grigio

$16.80

Zlatan Posip

$24.00

Volteface Private Selection

$24.00

Pazo de Villarei Albarino

$30.00

Horton Rkatsiteli

$20.00

Mesta Verdejo

$22.40

Avantis Malagousia

$24.00

Villafane Chardonnay

$20.80

Les Chailloux Sancerre

$33.60

Lafken Riesling Organic

$21.75

Biokult Naken Orange Organic

$21.75

Filipa Pato "DNMC" White

$27.20

"Aurore" Chardonnay

$22.50

Andrea Felici Verdicchio

$27.20

Coste di Brenta Trebbiano d’Abruzzo

$21.60

Gavalas Winery Posta

$30.40

Siete Fincas Chardonnay

$22.40

40/40 Mendoza Malbec

$26.40

Ampeleia Costa Toscana Rosso "Un Litro"

$36.00

Barale Fratelli "Castle"

$24.00

Barbera d'Alba

$25.60

Boucabeille Grenache Syrah

$22.50

Casa Patronales Cabernet

$21.60
Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Rouge "La Cerisae" 2019

Domaine de la Bergerie Anjou Rouge "La Cerisae" 2019

$22.40

Price Includes 20% Discount

El Jefe Grande

$20.00

Goru Gold

$24.00

Grand Arte Shiraz

$20.80

Joffre E Hijas Gran Malbec

$22.40

LA 50/50

$26.40

La Bouissiere

$24.80

Le Bio Balthazar Syrah-Grenache Noir

$16.80

Little Mafalda Douro Red

$22.40

Los Morros Pinot Noir

$24.00

Moretti Rosso

$28.80

Pacheca Douro Red

$21.60

Xanadu Cab Sauv

$29.60

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$21.60

Ampeleia Costa Toscana Rosso "Un Litro"

$28.80
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Randy Cooper's restaurant and market in Orange, VA - currently available for carry out & delivery. Order online or call us!

Website

Location

319 N. Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960

Directions

Gallery
Provisions Market Table image
Provisions Market Table image
Provisions Market Table image
Provisions Market Table image

Map
