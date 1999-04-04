Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Carousel Frozen Treats

510 Reviews

$

346 Waterloo St

Warrenton, VA 20186

Order Again

Cones, Cups, Ices

Kids cup/ice

$2.75

Small cup/ice

$3.50

Med cup/ice

$4.00

Lg cup/ice

$4.50

Pint

$5.00

Quart

$6.50

Sundae Bar

SM shx/sun/float

$5.00

MED shx/sun/float

$5.50

LG shx/sun/float

$6.00

SM HF Cake

$6.00

SM Loo/DoleFLT

$6.00

MED Loo/DoleFLT

$6.50

LG Loo/DoleFLT

$7.00

LG HF Cake

$7.50

SM Specialty

$6.50

MED Specialty

$7.00

LG Specialty

$7.50

Split/Boat

$6.75

SM Delight

$5.75

MED Delight

$6.25

LG Delight

$6.75

Shortcake

$7.50

Apple Crisp/Dumpling

$7.50

Extra Toppings

Kids Topping

$0.75

Topping

$0.99

Premium Topping

$1.50

Whipped Cream

$0.99

Sour Shower

$0.99

Nutty Buddy

$1.50

Jersey Style

$0.99

Dip Top

$0.99

Candy/ Cookie

$1.50

HOT FOOD

Hot Dog

$4.25

Special Hot Dog

$8.50

Sliders

$3.00

Special Sliders

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Special Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Special Chicken Strips

$9.75

Sm Fries

$4.50

Lg Fries

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Fried Oreos

$4.00

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Sm Funnel Cake

$4.00

Lg Funnel Cake

$6.00

1lb of Hot Dogs

$7.99

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Sm Soda

$1.75

Med Soda

$2.00

Lg Soda

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

346 Waterloo St, Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

