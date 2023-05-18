Restaurant header imageView gallery

Graze to Griddle - CULPEPER

review star

No reviews yet

Culpeper VA

(check schedule for location)

Culpeper, VA 22737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Mains

Single Graze Burger

$8.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Burger

$10.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Burger

$12.95

cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Single BYOB

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Single Graze Chicken

$9.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Double Graze Chicken

$11.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Triple Graze Chicken

$13.95

chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)

Griddled cheese

$5.25

American cheese on a butter-toasted potato bun. amp it up with any toppings you like

Single BYOB Chicken

$9.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB Chicken

$11.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chicken

$13.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chicken burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Scrambled Egg

$1.00

Single Graze Chorizo

$8.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle' sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Double Graze Chorizo

$10.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle" sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Triple Graze Chorizo

$12.95

chorizo cheeseburger w/lettuce, onion, and 'maple-chipotle" sauce (creamy, sweet and smoky)

Single BYOB Chorizo

$8.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Double BYOB Chorizo

$10.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Triple BYOB Chorizo

$12.95

GO WILD!!!! build your own chorizo burger by adding any toppings of your choice

Sides

Fries

$2.75

crispy skin-on fries cooked in peanut oil & tossed in our special seasoning

Breaded Cheese Curds

$3.75

Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried in peanut oil

Remoulade Dip

$0.75

our house-made rich, creamy and tangy garlic sauce

Maple Chipotle Dip

$0.75

our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce

Side Of Mayo

$0.75

Side Of Mustard

$0.75

Graze Sauce DIP

$0.75

our house-made creamy sauce w/black pepper and citrus

Beverages

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Burgers!!!

Location

Culpeper VA, (check schedule for location), Culpeper, VA 22737

Directions

Gallery
Graze to Griddle - CULPEPER image
Graze to Griddle - CULPEPER image
Graze to Griddle - CULPEPER image

Similar restaurants in your area

Culpeper Cheese Company
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Main Street Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
GRILL 309
orange star4.7 • 503
309 S MAIN ST Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
Flavor On Main
orange starNo Reviews
137 S Main St Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
Sweet Roux
orange star4.7 • 127
110 E Davis St Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
Graze to Griddle- Brick & Mortar- Culpeper - 134 E DAVIS STREET
orange starNo Reviews
134 E DAVIS STREET CULPEPER, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
O&A Coffee Car
orange starNo Reviews
643 James Madison Hwy Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Culpeper
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston