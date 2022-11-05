Restaurant header imageView gallery

Culpeper Cheese Company

306 South Main Street

Culpeper, VA 22701

Popular Items

Sweet potato & Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese Lunch Box
Date Night Cheese
Broccoli Cheddar quiche 9oz

Grab 'N' Go

Nosh 'N' Go

Nosh 'N' Go

$9.99

You asked, we answered! Sometimes you just need a little pick me up. A selection of some of our favorite cheeses, served with Salami, Dried Fruits and Sourdough Cracker. A perfect way to satisfy your cravings.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.99

A true Italian Sub, made the right way... Bavarian Smoked Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Calabrese, Soppressata , Genoa Salami, topped with Provolone Cheese, Chopped Lettuce, Red Onions and our House Olive Tapenade and dressing. A Definite favorite of our customers!

Giardiniera Salad with Olives

Giardiniera Salad with Olives

$4.99

Fancy Giardiniera (pickled) salad with Castelvetrano olives. Tangy collection of carrots, cauliflower, peppers, celery and pimento in white vinegar. A perfect side salad or foundation of an antipasto platter. Served in 8oz container.

Grilled Cheese Lunch Box

Grilled Cheese Lunch Box

$12.99

Five cheese (Mozz, Muenster, Smoked Gouda, Pecorino and Parmesan) with fig and honey jam on toasted sourdough bread. Dukes mayo - of course. Boxed and served with a 1oz Rt. 11 Lightly Salted potato chip &NY Deli style pickle spear.

Quiche Lorraine - 9oz

Quiche Lorraine - 9oz

$9.99

Sold frozen. Reheat in toaster or conventional oven for 20-30 min at 375 degrees.

Spinach Tomato and Feta Quiche ( Large )

Spinach Tomato and Feta Quiche ( Large )

$40.00

Feed the family. Sold Frozen - Reheat at 375 for 30-40 minutes.

Spinach Tomato Feta Quiche 9oz

Spinach Tomato Feta Quiche 9oz

$9.99

Handmade crust - delicious taste. Reheat at 375 for 20 - 30 min

Broccoli Cheddar quiche 9oz

Broccoli Cheddar quiche 9oz

$9.99

Old style cheddar from and broccoli come together for a savory treat for two. Sold frozen.

Mushroom and "Swiss" Cheese quiche 9oz

Mushroom and "Swiss" Cheese quiche 9oz

$9.99

Anona's favorite and she doesn't even like mushrooms! Must be the Schloss Berger Alpine cheese that makes this quiche sing with a handmade crust. Sold frozen.

Quiche Lorraine - Family size

Quiche Lorraine - Family size

$40.00

The classic quiche. Sold frozen.

Sweet potato & Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese Lunch Box

Sweet potato & Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese Lunch Box

$12.99

A personal favorite. Grilled sourdough toast with roasted Sweet potato, smoked gouda and a harissa mayo finished with arugula. Warm, Crunchy, Smokey, soothing and spicy. Served with 1oz Rt. 11 Lightly Salted chips, NY Deli style pickle spear.

Mushroom Swiss Quiche Family Size

Mushroom Swiss Quiche Family Size

$40.00

Nicole's favorite and she doesn't even like Mushroom's. Must be the Schlossberger or Emmenthaler cheese : -)

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche - Family Size

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche - Family Size

$40.00

Catering $ 12 per person

$12.00Out of stock

Delivery fee

$25.00Out of stock

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup 12oz

Roasted Tomato Soup 12oz

$6.99Out of stock

House made roasted tomato soup with garlic, thyme and parmesan Reggiano and cheddar cheeses.

Onion Soup Gratinee - Eat in only (14oz)

Onion Soup Gratinee - Eat in only (14oz)

$8.99

Caramelized Yellow and Vidalia onion soup with toasted baguette topped with Swiss, Schlossberger Yung cheese make this a hearty meal to warm the stomach and soul. Eat in only.

Oxtail soup with hominy, roasted corn and beans

Oxtail soup with hominy, roasted corn and beans

$6.99Out of stock

A seasonal warming soup that's hearty enough to be centerpiece of lunch or dinner. Braised Oxtail, Onions, Garlic, Roman beans, hominy and grilled corn.

Cheese Board

Date Night Cheese

Date Night Cheese

$35.00

Just making the right first impression or rejuvenating your continued adoration, this cheese board is the best well to celebrate your time together. The image used is a representation and some boards will differ by availability and seasonal availability. IMPORTANT ORDERING NOTES: - Cheese Boards and Platters take longer to source and assemble and require at least 30 minutes prior to the desired pick up time. - The image used is a representation and some boards will differ by availability and seasonal availability.

Book Club Board

Book Club Board

$75.00

IMPORTANT ORDERING NOTES: - Cheese Boards and Platters could take longer to source and assemble and require at least 48 hours prior to the desired pick up time. If you need your order sooner please call and we will do our best to accommodate. - The image used is a representation and some boards will differ by availability and seasonal availability. You want something special to offer your guests but don't want to be busy and unavailable to them. We can help with our cheese board selections, as we will hand pick options to best fit your theme and group. Place your order or inquire within and we will make your event memorable!

Cheesemonger's Choice platter

Cheesemonger's Choice platter

$129.00

IMPORTANT ORDERING NOTES: - Cheese Boards and Platters could take longer to source and assemble and require at least 48 hours prior to the desired pick up time. If you need your order sooner please call and we will do our best to accommodate. - The image used is a representation and some boards will differ by availability and seasonal availability. You want something special to offer your guests but don't want to be busy and unavailable to them. We can help with our cheese board selections, as we will hand pick options to best fit your theme and group. Place your order or inquire within and we will make your event memorable!

Artisanal Cheese Platter - Large

Artisanal Cheese Platter - Large

$399.00

IMPORTANT ORDERING NOTES: - Cheese Boards and Platters could take longer to source and assemble and require at least 48 hours prior to the desired pick up time. If you need your order sooner please call and we will do our best to accommodate. - The image used is a representation and some boards will differ by availability and seasonal availability. You want something special to offer your guests but don't want to be busy and unavailable to them. We can help with our cheese board selections, as we will hand pick options to best fit your theme and group. Place your order or inquire within and we will make your event memorable!

Platters

Sandwich Platter (Small)

Sandwich Platter (Small)

$49.00

You want something special to offer your guests but don't want to be busy and unavailable to them. We can help with our Sandwich Platters, our customer favorites are available for our platters and will be cut in event-friendly rounds so that each guest can decide which best suites them! Feeds up to 16 People. Current Sandwich Offers Include: - Italian (5 Layers of Meat and Cheese - Ham, Prosciutto, Calabrese, Sobrassada, Salami and Provolone with Olive Oil & Vinegar finished off with our Olive Muffuletta) - Porky Caprese (Inspired of the tradition Caprese Salad, Mozzarella, and Nut Free Basil Pesto is paired with Prosciutto, Provolone, Prairie Breeze Cheddar and Spinach) - Purple Turkey Eater (Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone and Muenster Cheeses with Spinach, Red Onion and our very own Cranberry, Orange and Ginger BBQ Sauce)

Sandwich Platter (Large)

Sandwich Platter (Large)

$99.00

You want something special to offer your guests but don't want to be busy and unavailable to them. We can help with our Sandwich Platters, our customer favorites are available for our platters and will be cut in event-friendly rounds so that each guest can decide which best suites them! Feeds 30+ People Current Sandwich Offers Include: - Italian (5 Layers of Meat and Cheese - Ham, Prosciutto, Calabrese, Sobrassada, Salami and Provolone with Olive Oil & Vinegar finished off with our Olive Muffuletta) - Porky Caprese (Inspired of the tradition Caprese Salad, Mozzarella, and Nut Free Basil Pesto is paired with Prosciutto, Provolone, Prairie Breeze Cheddar and Spinach) - Purple Turkey Eater (Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone and Muenster Cheeses with Spinach, Red Onion and our very own Cranberry, Orange and Ginger BBQ Sauce)

Beverages

Acqua Panna Water 1pt

Acqua Panna Water 1pt

$3.00Out of stock
Coca-Cola 8oz Bottled

Coca-Cola 8oz Bottled

$2.00
Dr. Brown's Root Beer

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$2.50
Lemon Spindrift

Lemon Spindrift

$2.00
Lime Spindrift

Lime Spindrift

$2.00
Volvic Water 1 Liter

Volvic Water 1 Liter

$4.00Out of stock
LemonCoco

LemonCoco

$3.00

Lemon Juice and Coconut Milk... Refreshing drink for a hot summer day that tastes like a Pina Colada minus the rum; a customer favorite!

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50
2nd Wave Tangerine

2nd Wave Tangerine

$2.50Out of stock
Cucumber Mint Water - Ardor

Cucumber Mint Water - Ardor

$4.99Out of stock

Delightful and uplifting.

Chips

Rt 11 Mama Zumas Revenge

Rt 11 Mama Zumas Revenge

$2.00
Rt 11 Lightly Salted

Rt 11 Lightly Salted

$2.00
Rt 11 Sour Cream & Chive

Rt 11 Sour Cream & Chive

$2.00
Rt 11 Dill Pickle

Rt 11 Dill Pickle

$2.00
Rt 11 BBQ

Rt 11 BBQ

$2.00
Route 11 Sweet Potato chips 1.5oz

Route 11 Sweet Potato chips 1.5oz

$2.00

Seasonal release and always gone too soon.

Sweet Endings

Brazillionaire - Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

Brazillionaire - Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

$6.00

It's Nutty and Rich. But without the Yacht. Contains Brazil nuts

Chunky Dunky-Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

Chunky Dunky-Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

$6.00

Simply dunked Bourbon perfection. Biscuits, dunked in Bourbon and then encased in dark chocolate.

Hail Mary Berry- Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

Hail Mary Berry- Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

$6.00

All Hail this beautiful presented summer sensation !

Honey Come Home -Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

Honey Come Home -Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate -

$6.00

Timeless Crunchy classic to come home to.

Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate - Salty Susan

Dirty Cow Vegan Chocolate - Salty Susan

$6.00Out of stock
Crispy Mint - Milk Boy Chocolate

Crispy Mint - Milk Boy Chocolate

$6.00
72% with Roasted Coffee - Milk Boy Chocolate

72% with Roasted Coffee - Milk Boy Chocolate

$6.00
85% Extra Dark - Milk Boy Chocolate

85% Extra Dark - Milk Boy Chocolate

$3.00
Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt - Milk Boy Chocolate

Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt - Milk Boy Chocolate

$3.00
Chocolate Cacao Nib Shortbread - Rustic Bakery

Chocolate Cacao Nib Shortbread - Rustic Bakery

$7.99
Meyer Lemon Shortbread - Rustic Bakery

Meyer Lemon Shortbread - Rustic Bakery

$7.99Out of stock

Specials

Roasted Corn, black bean seasonal salad w/ Feta

Roasted Corn, black bean seasonal salad w/ Feta

$5.99Out of stock

Seasonal Medley of Roasted Corn, Bell peppers, black beans, Red Onion, Fresh and Pickled Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro and Feta Cheese, Chili and Cumin Powders in an Olive Oil, honey and Red Wine Vinegar Marinate.

Gluten Free & Lactose free grilled cheese with Lavender Jam

Gluten Free & Lactose free grilled cheese with Lavender Jam

$8.99Out of stock

Gluten Free bread and Lactose free cheese come together with Seek Lavender Jam for an experience that tastes like Sunday morning pancakes. Better with butter ,but can be made without.

Charcuterie

Jambon de Paris Ham 1LB

$20.00

Jambon de Paris 1/2 LB

$10.00

Jambon de Paris 1/4LB

$5.00

Bavarian Smoked Ham 1LB

$16.00

Bavarian Smoked Ham 1/2LB

$8.00

Bavarian Smoked Ham 1/4LB

$4.00

Proscuitto 1LB

$20.00

Proscuitto 1/2LB

$10.00

Proscuitto 1/4LB

$5.00

Calabrese Salami 1LB

$20.00

Calabrese Salami 1/2LB

$10.00

Calabrese Salami 1/4LB

$5.00

Sopressato 1LB

$22.00

Sopressato 1/2LB

$11.00

Sopressato 1/4LB

$5.50

Meat

Meatcrafters Half Smoke

$15.99

Meatcrafters Chicken Apple Sausage

$12.99

Meatcrafters Lamb Merquez Sausage

$15.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cheese - glorious cheese... We love cheese. But there's also- grab and go sandwiches, weekly kitchen specials, gifts, gift baskets, olives, crackers, jams, butter, nuts, chocolate & more. Talking about food and helping craft your tastiest date night to catering is our jam.

Website

Location

306 South Main Street, Culpeper, VA 22701

Directions

