Go
Toast

Sweet Roux

Sweet Roux is a locally owned, modern American restaurant and bar specializing in fresh food, hand-crafted cocktails, and decadent desserts.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

201 S East Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon$20.00
Grilled Salmon | Asparagus | Basmati Pilaf | Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Fried Chicken Tenderloins | Belgian Waffle | Bourbon Maple Syrup
Mac & Cheese$4.00
The Double "S"$13.00
Pimento Cheese | Onions Rings | Bacon | House BBQ
The All American$10.00
American | Provolone | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Mayo
Chipotle Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried Tenderloin | Pepper Jack | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Chipotle Mayo | Potato Roll
SNS Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
Fried Popcorn Shrimp | Sweet N’ Spicy Sauce | Ranch
Cobb Salad
Balsamic Chicken | Bacon | Boiled Egg | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Cheddar Jack
Suggested: House Pomegranate Vinaigrette
The Med$11.50
Feta | Tzatziki | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Warm Pita | Protein Choice
Flatbread Philly$13.50
Grilled Ribeye Chunks | Sautéed Onions | Provolone | Cheddar Jack | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Warm Pita
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 S East Street

Culpeper VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raven’s Nest Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sangria Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deli-Icious

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grill 309

No reviews yet

Award-winning burgers. Don't worry, we bring the food to you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston