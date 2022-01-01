Go
Field & Main

Locally sourced ingredients available for lunch, dinner, and to-go. Thursday - Sunday from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Saturday and Sunday 11:30am - 2:00pm.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

8369 W Main St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (870 reviews)

Popular Items

Chilled Broccolini & Asparagus Bisque$10.00
with Scallion Oil & Micro Arugula
Corn Bread Pudding$6.00
with maple butter
Crispy Potatoes$6.00
Crispy potato wedges tossed in sea salt and garlic.
Loaded Crispy Potatoes$7.00
with pimento cheese, sour cream, bacon & scallions
Ooomami Smash Burger$9.00
with Ovoka Wagyu Ground Beef, Umami Bacon Jam, Onions & American Cheese
Basil Pamplemousse To Go$12.00
Tito’s vodka, grapefruit cordial, grapefruit juice, lime, basil
OooMami Smash Burger Double Patty$15.00
with Ovoka Wagyu Ground Beef, Umami Bacon Jam, Onions & American Cheese
House Green Salad$11.00
with sunflower seeds, shaved carrots & Lindera farms honey vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8369 W Main St

Marshall VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

