Steak N' Cheese Please

15139 Montanus Dr

Culpeper, VA 22701

Food

Create Your Own Steak N' Cheese

Create Your Own Steak N' Cheese

$9.00+

Signature Hot Subs

I'm All N'

$9.25+

Seasoned Beef Steak, EXTRA White American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers and Jalapeños. Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Pizza Steak N' Cheese

$9.00+

Seasoned Beef Steak with Grilled Onions and Grilled Mushrooms, then we add Pizza Sauce with Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Provolone Cheese and Shredded Parmesan Sprinkled on Top.

Chicken Bacon Ranch N' Cheese

$9.25+

Seasoned Chicken Steak, Strips of Hickory Smoked Bacon with White American Cheese. Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken N' Ghost Cheese

$9.25+

Seasoned Chicken Steak with Buffalo Sauce, Melted Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese. Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and Jalapeño Ranch Dressing.

BBQ Chicken N' Cheese

$9.00+

Seasoned Chicken Steak with Grilled Onions, Southern Style BBQ Sauce with SN’Cheese Sauce to finish it off.

Hot Roast Beef N' Swiss

$9.25+

Grilled Roast Beef, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese. Topped off with Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Aioli.

Pastrami Reuben N' Swiss

$9.25+

Grilled Beef Pastrami, Sauerkraut with Melted Swiss Cheese and topped with Sliced Pickles and Brew Pub Mustard.

Meatball N' Provolone

$9.00+

Italian Meatballs marinated in Marinara Sauce with Melted Provolone and topped with Shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Cold Subs

Ham N' Cheese

$8.50+

Turkey N' Cheese

$8.50+

Sliced Turkey with your choice of Cheese and Toppings.

Roast Beef N' Cheese

$9.25+

Sliced Roast Beef and your choice of Cheese and Toppings.

BLT

$8.50+

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Italian

$9.25+

Sliced Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni with your choice of Cheese and Toppings.

Club

$9.25+

Sliced Ham and Sliced Turkey with Bacon and your choice of Cheese and Toppings

Extras

Extra Meat or and Bacon - Regular Size

$2.00

Extra Meat and Bacon - Large Size

$3.00

Extra Cheese - Regular Size

$1.00

Extra Cheese - Large Size

$2.00

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Make Your Fries Loaded For $2 More (The Wiz and Bacon Added)

Loaded Fries

$4.75

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Cookies

$1.75

Kids Fry

Kids Meal

Kids Ham N' Cheese

$5.00

4" Ham or Turkey with Cheese

Kids Turkey

$5.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$4.50

Kids Lil' Steak N Cheese Beef

$6.00

Kids Lil' Steak N Cheese Chicken

$6.00

Beverage

Beverages

Fountain Soda or Tea

$2.00

Bottled Soda or Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Beer

$3.25

Wine

$3.50

Kids Juice Box

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local, family owned Sub Shop that focuses on how you want your Steak N Cheese Sub. There isn't a standard when it comes to a great Steak N Cheese Sub with the freshest ingredients. Your Steak N Cheese made Your Way!

Location

15139 Montanus Dr, Culpeper, VA 22701

Directions

