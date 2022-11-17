PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN 722 Preston Avenue Ste.103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Grill - Order Online
No Reviews
946 Grady Avenue charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charlottesville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant
More near Charlottesville