PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Drunken Noodle

Appetizer

Pork Belly Num Tok

$12.00

Salad Grilled pork Belly or flank beef, tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing. (Can not make Vegan)

Avocado Fresh Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Organic spring mixed, carrots wrapped with rice paper come with Tamarind peanut sauce.

Thai Samosa (Curry Puff)

$7.00

Curry potatoes in a deep-fried in a hand made pastry shell. Served with cucumber relish.

Punim Pok Pok Salad

$13.00

Green papaya, grape tomato,string bean, roasted peanut, spicy lime dressing top with soft shell-Crab.

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Yellow curry marinated chicken grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Spring Rolls

$5.00

Fried veggie rolls with sweet and sour sauce.

Pork Gyoza

$6.50+

Japanese Dumpling

Veggies Gyoza (Vegan)

$6.00+

Japanese Dumpling

Moo Sam Chan

$9.00

Fried crispy pork belly, spring mixed, Sriracha sauce. (Contain fish sauce)

Garden Salad

$8.00

Fresh vegetables with our house ginger dressing.

Sun Dried Beef

$9.00

Fried Thai-style cured beef, on a bed of julienne cabbage with Sriracha sauce. (Can not make Gluten Free)

Roti Dip

$7.00

Chicken Wing

$8.00

Thai Fried Marinated Chicken wings. You will get 3flat and 3drum.

Flank Beef Num tok

$11.00

Takoyaki

$9.00

(we have it come back for a limited time)Grill Pancake balls with octopus, Scallions, Bonito, Sesami nori.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Thai Fish Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Chef's Special

Beef Rib Yellow Curry

Beef Rib Yellow Curry

$25.00

Souther Thai Style Garee curry (yellow curry), Braised Beef Rib Bone-in, Served with Roti Flatbread.

Crispy Chicken With Cashew

$17.00

Crispy Chicken, onions, Cashew nuts, scallions, rainbow pepper in a tamarind sweet chili paste sauce.

Pad Ped Shrimp

$17.00

Red curry Stir-fry with kaempferia, young peppercorn, bamboo, bell pepper, basil.

Steamed Cod

$17.00

Steamed cod, ginger, boc choi, shiitake, scallions, sesame soy.

Kapow Crispy Duck Basil

$25.00

Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce.

Duck Curry

$17.00

Roasted Duck,bamboo shoots, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili, fresh basil in red curry sauce

Big Belly Bowl

$16.00

Chinese Broccoli and Pork Belly stir fried with garlic sauce.

Ka Pow Pork Belly

$17.00

Pork Belly, string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy basil garlic sauce.

Kapow Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Chicken, string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy basil garlic sauce.

Duck Noodle

$17.00

Boneless Duck, Egg noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Fried Onion serve with a sweet soy sauce on the side.

Southern Heat

$16.00

Southern style mince chicken, kffier lime leaf, yellow curry powder, bed with rice paper, steamed veggies. very hot.

Salmon Chu Chee

$17.00Out of stock

Chu Chee Sauce (red curry sauce), topped with coconut milk, Pan grill Veggies.

CHICKEN KATSU DON

$16.00

(Limited Time) Japanese style Breaded-fried-chicken-cutlet over rice with Egg-Mirin-soy sauce.

Soup

Tom Yum

$7.00

Spicy lemongrass broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Tom Ka

$7.00

Coconut milk broth, mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Large Tom Yum

$11.00

A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)

Large Tom Ka

$11.00

A Bowl size meant for sharing. (Can not make Vegan)

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)

Drunken Noodle

$14.50

(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce

MaMa Drunken Noodle

$14.50

Thai famous instant noodle, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, onions, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce.

Pad See Eaw

$14.00

Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.

Kao Soi

$15.00

Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage.

Poo Goong Ob

$16.00

Cellophane noodles, shrimp, ginger, Shiitake mushrooms, scallions, Napa cabbage, served in a clay pot topped with crabmeat.

Tom Yum Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Steamed noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, in a spicy lemongrass broth, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Vegan)

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Sliced Beef-flank-Steak, Chinese-Brocoli, rice noodle, cilantro, scallions, bean sprout.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Entree

Ka Pow Kai Dao

$14.00

Choice of meat: string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy garlic sauce. Top with fried egg

Pad Garlic

$14.00

Fresh garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli.

Ginger Spice

$14.00

Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a light soy bean paste sauce.

Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly

$17.00

Bork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..

Bangkok Bay

$17.00

Shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, onions, scallions, basil in a sweet chili sauce.

Crying Tiger

$17.00

Marinated flank steak, pan-grilled, served with a spicy dipping sauce bedded with mix greens

Midnight Beef

$16.00

Beef, Black pepper, onion, red pepper, scallions, black pepper sauce.

Ka Pow Mince Chicken

$14.00+

Minced chicken, chili, garlic, fresh basil, bell peppers in a spicy garlic sauce, fried egg.

Punim (Soft Shell Crab)

$23.00

Crispy Soft shell crab (2), Choice of sauce: -"yellow curry, egg, onions, scallions, basil." -"Spicy basil sauce, Chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, fresh basil , Bed with Rice Paper.

Kapow Crispy Duck Basil

$25.00

Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce.

Pik Sod

$14.00

Green chili, onions, scallions, bell peppers in a tasty brown sauce.

Curry

Red Pineapple

$14.00

Traditional style Red curry, Pineapples with bamboo shoot, basil, green chili, bell peppers.

Green

$14.00

Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.

Panang

$14.00

Panang curry, basil, bell pepper, kaffr lime leaves.

Massaman

$15.00

Chicken thighs, mini potato, onion, cherry tomato, a sprinkling of crunchy peanut. (Can not make Vegan)

Fried Rice

Kao Pad

$14.00

(Thai-FriedRice) Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions.

Kao Pad Ka Pow

$14.50

Jasmine rice, spicy garlic sauce, bell peppers, onions, chili, basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas,carrots, tomatoes, onions, cashew nuts.

Kao Pad Crab Meat

$16.00

Jumbo lump Crab meat, Thai Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions

Fried Chicken over Fried Rice

$15.00

Signature Fried Rice egg, onions, scallions. tomato, top with Fried Chicken

Grill Chicken over Fried Rice

$15.00

Signature Fried Rice egg, onions, scallions. tomato, top with grill Chicken

Without Meat

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Asian eggplant with tofu or meat of your choice, snowpea, chili, red peppers, garlic, fresh basil leaves, spicy black bean sauce.

Pad Pak

$14.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli and bean sprout) with tofu or meat of your choice in a light garlic sauce.

Kapow Jae

$14.00

Tofu or Meat of your choice, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, green chili, basil, spicy basil sauce.

Rama Tofu

$13.50

Fried tofu, peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, fried shallots.

Roasted Tofu Curry

$15.00

Steamed Seitan, bamboo shoots, pineapple, string beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili, fresh basil in red curry sauce. (Can't make this Gluten Free)

Spicy Roasted Tofu Basil

$15.50

Crispy Seitan, spicy basil sauce, red pepper, onions, green chili, basil, Steamed veggies. (Can't make this Gluten Free)

Side Order

Extra Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Home made Peanut Sauce. 6 Oz. Good for dipping and Good for toast.

Steamed Noodle

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

(Cabbage, Carrot, Brocoli, SnowPea)

Fried Eggs (2)

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.50

Steamed Shrimp(4)

$3.50

Steamed Egg Noodle

$3.00

Roti

$3.50

Dessert

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.00

Vegan*

Mango Cheese Cake

$7.00

Custard W/ Stickey Rice

$7.00

Baked Taro Custard

$7.00

Pumpkin Custard

$7.00Out of stock

Shave Ice

$6.00Out of stock

Shave Ice with Thai strawberry syrup, condense milk and coconut jelly. (Will start making after you check in)

Espresso Choco Chip Ice-cream

$6.00

Coco-pineapple Ice-cream

$6.00

Cookie N Cream Ice-cream

$6.00

Beverages

Thai Lemon Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

Fresh Squeeze Limenade

$5.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Cup of Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Brew (Maine root)

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Coke Product

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Ginger Ale, Sprite

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz

$3.50

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water -Large Bottle- 750ml

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Beer Bottle (Togo Special)

Singha B (12oz)

$5.00

Sapporo Premium L(22Oz)

$8.00

Three Notch'd IPA can

$3.00

Bluemoon, white ale can

$4.00

Hoegaarden, White Ale bottle

$4.00

Bold Rock Pineapple Cider, bottle

$4.00

Corona Extra, bottle

$4.00

Modelo special, bottle

$4.00

Modelo Black, bottle

$4.50

Red Wine (Togo Special)

Bottle-Pinot noir, Uniq

$24.00

Domaine du Salvard “Unique” (Loire, France)

Bottle-Cabernet Franc, Domaine.

$25.00

Domaine de la Chanteleuserle (Bourgueil, France)

Bottle-Malbec, Layer Cake

$24.00

(Mendoza, Argentina)

Bottle-Toro, Corral De Campanas

$26.00

White Wine (Togo Special)

Bottle-Pineapple Moscato

$20.00

Doktor, 2020 Piedmont, Italy

Bottle-Gruner Veltliner

$24.00

Paul Direder, 2019 Wagram, Austria

Bottle-Pinot Gris

$21.00

LEO Hillinger, 2019 Australia (Organic)

Bottle-Grande Courtade, Rose

$22.00

2020, Grande Courtade (France)

Bottle-Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Catherine & Michel Langlois, 2019 Italy (Organic)

Bottle-Chardonnay

$21.00

Piemonte, 2020 Italy

Bottle- Sparklind Rose, 3B Extra Bruto

$22.00

2020 Portugal(Female-made)

Bottle- CAVA Brut

$22.00

Sake

Ozeki Nigori (Unfiltered)

$12.00

350 ml.

OZEKI Warm

$9.00

OZEKI Cold

$9.00

Bottle Ty Ku (Cucumber)

$16.00

Premium Japanese Sake 330ml.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville, VA 22903

