Mona Lisa Pasta
168 Reviews
$$
921 Preston Ave
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Popular Items
Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
Small Sausage & Onion Pizza
Grilled Italian Sausage and Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
Small Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
Small Quattro Fromaggi Pizza
Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese with Marinara Sauce
Small Artichoke & Tomato Pizza
Artichoke Hearts w/ Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
Small Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizza
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
Small Pizza Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Pine Nuts with Marinara Sauce
Small Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
Small Puttanesca Pizza
Kalamata Olives, Capers, Anchovies with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
Small Pizza di Parma
Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
Small Mushroom & Pesto Pizza
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, Fresh Rosemary with Mozzarella-Provolone and Basil Pesto Sauce
Small Pear Gorgonzola Pizza
Arugula, Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
SM Custom Pizza
Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings
LG Cheese PIZZA
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs
LG Pepperoni PIZZA
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs
LG Sausage & Onion Pizza
Grilled Italian Sausage and Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
LG Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce
LG Quattro Fromaggi PIZZA
Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese with Marinara Sauce
LG Artichoke & Tomato PIZZA
Artichoke Hearts w/ Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
LG Spinach & Gorgonzola PIZZA
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
LG PIZZA Margherita PIZZA
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Pine Nuts with Marinara Sauce
LG Roasted Veggie PIZZA
Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
LG Puttanesca PIZZA
Kalamata Olives, Capers, Anchovies with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
Large PIZZA di Parma
Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce
LG Mushroom & Pesto Pizza
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, Fresh Rosemary with Mozzarella-Provolone and Basil Pesto Sauce
LG Pear Gorgonzola PIZZA
Arugula, Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
LG Custom PIZZA
Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings
Sandwiches
La Giaconda Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Sun-dried Tomato Pesto on Rosemary Focaccia
Muffaletta Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Muffaletta Olive Salad, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato of Ciabatta Roll
Val d'Aosta Sandwich
Rosemary Ham, Fontina Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Red Pepper Mustard on Rosemary Focaccia
DiVinci Sandwich
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil & Gorgonzola Artichoke Spread on Rosemary Focaccia
Salads
Drinks
6 Pack SanPellegrino Aranciata
6 Pack Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa
6 Pack Sanpellegrino Limonata
Brown's Black Cherry Soda
Brown's Cream Soda
Brown's Diet Cream Soda
Brown's Root Beer Soda
Gus Mixer Mojito Single
Gus Moscow Mule 4 Pack
Iced Tea Green
Iced Tea Lemon
Iced Tea Peach
Lurisa Sparkling Water - 500ml
Lurisa Still Water - 500ml
Sanpellegrino Lemonada Soda
Sanpellegrino Pompelmo Soda
Water, San Bennedeto, Natural 500 ml
Water, San Bennedeto, Sparkling 500 ml
Spindrift Lemon Limeade
Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade
Spindrift Pink Lemonade
Fresh Pasta
Egg Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)
Spinach Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)
Black Pepper Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)
Lemon Pepper Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes. (1 lb. each)
Squid Ink Pasta
Whole Wheat Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes
Roasted Garlic Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes
Garlic & Rosemary Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes
Garlic & Parsley Pasta
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes
Frozen Pasta
Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb
Frozen Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb. Cook from frozen about 5 minutes
Spinach Ravioli, 1 lb
Spinach pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta and Romano cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Mushroom Ravioli, 1 lb
Mushroom pasta stuffed with ricotta & romano cheese, wild & button mushrooms 1 lb. Frozen, serves 3-4 people
Chicken & Prosciutto Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg pasta stuffed with chicken, prosciutto, shallots, mascarpone and ricotta cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Lobster & Crab Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg pasta stuffed with Lobster, blue crab, tilapia ricotta & mascarpone cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Meatball Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg pasta stuffed with beef & pork, ricotta & parmesan cheese and rosemary 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Spring Pea & Ramp Ravioli, 1 lb
Whole Wheat Pasta stuffed with Spring Green Peas and Wild Ramps, w/ Ricotta and Cream Cheese and a touch of Lemon & Mint
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, 1 lb
Red pepper pasta stuffed with ricotta, smoked mozzarella cheese and red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Chipotle & Smoked Turkey Ravioli, 1 lb
Chipotle pasta stuffed with smoked turkey ricotta, black beans, mozzarella cheese and red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Eggplant & Roasted Garlic Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg pasta stuffed with roasted eggplant & garlic, ricotta & goat cheese and pine nuts 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Pumpkin Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg pasta stuffed with mascarpone and ricotta & romano cheese, shallots, fresh sage & amaretto cookies 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Pimento Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb
Egg Pasta stuffed with Ricotta, Cheddar & Fontina Cheese with Red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Egg Rigatoni, 0.75 lb
House Made Egg Rigatoni, 0.75 lbs
Whole Wheat Rigatoni, 0.75 lb
House Made Whole Wheat Rigatoni, 0.75 lbs. (contains eggs and wheat)
Cheese Tortellini, 1 lb
Meat Tortellini, 13 oz - Italian Feast
SOI Gnocchi
Sauces
Marinara 16oz
A meatless tomato sauce with onions, garlic, carrots, extra virgin olive oil, red wine, canola oil and parsley (use for pasta, ravioli, lasagna or pizza sauce)
Chunky Marinara 16oz
A thicker chunkier version of our Marinara with fresh basil
Puttanesca 16oz
Amatricciana 16oz
Bologenese 16oz
A brown meat sauce with ground beef & pork, onions, carrots, garlic, tomatoes, flour, cream in a veal stock (SO good on fresh pasta)
Wild Mushroom Sauce, 16oz
A rich meatless sauce with shitake, portabella button mushrooms & wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cream, flour and parsley (pairs with 1 lb fresh pasta)
Seafood Newberg 16oz
A rich sauce with shrimp, lobster, scallops, crab, shallots, garlic, cream, flour and tomato paste (pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta or ravioli)
White Clam 16oz
Chopped clams with onions, celery, garlic, white wine, cream, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and parsley (Pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta)
Red Clam 16oz
Chopped clams with onions, celery, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, cream, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and parsley (pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta)
Vodka Cream 16oz
Alfredo 16oz
Pesto
Basil Pesto, 6 oz
Basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, canola oil & pine nuts
Sundried Tomato Pesto, 6 oz
Sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan & romano cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil
Gorgonzola Artichoke Spread, 6 oz
Cream cheese, gorgonzola cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic and spices
Muffaletta Olive Salad, 6 oz
Giardiniera (pickled cauliflower, carrots, celery & peppers), kalamata olives, capers, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and spices
Entrees
- Baked Cheese Ziti
Our Fresh Rigatoni with our Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Herbs (feeds 2-4 people)
- Baked Meat Ziti
- Bologenese Lasagna
- Cheese Lasagna
- Cheese Manicotti in Marinara
6 pasta Manicotti tubes stuffed with Ricotta & Herbs and our Marinara Sauce (feeds 2-3)
- Chicken Macaroni & Cheese
- Chicken Parmesan
- Eggplant Lasagna
- Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded Eggplant Slices layered with our Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Feeds 2-4
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Meat Lasagna
- Meatballs in Marinara
- Mushroom Lasagna
- Spinach Lasagna
- Stuffed Shells in Marinara
6 Large Pasta Shells Stuffed with Ricotta & herbs in our Marinara Sauce (feeds 2-3)
- Vegetable Lasagna
Chicken Marsala
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts in a Mushroom & Chicken Stock Sauce (does not include pasta)
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Viennese
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts in a sauce of Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil and Homemade Chicken Stock
Bulk
White Wine
-Early Mtn Petit Manseng
-Hirsute Bergerac
-Marco Carpineti Belone Bianco "Capolemole"
-Occhipinti SP68 Bianco
Benede Catarratto Alessandro
Castelluccio Sauvignon Blanc
Crozet Verde, King Family, 4-pack cans
Di Lenardo Chardonnay
Di Lenardo Fathers Eye
Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio
Early Mtn Five Forks White
Ercole Bianco Monferrato, liter
Gabriele Rausse, Chardonnay
Lucashof Riesling HB
Orsolani al Bacio Erbaluce
Pievalta Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi
Quinta da Raza "Alvarinho"
Regaleali Bianco
Rimola Chardonnay
A light clean Chardonay
Rimola Pinot Grigio
A versatile Pinot Grigio with a full and rich flavor, Structured and balanced, long and complex.
Sulin Monferrato Bianco "Giabine"
Tablelands Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc
Terre Nere Etna Bianco
Vietti Arneis
Zenato Pinot Grigio
Red Wine
-Antoniotti Nebbiolo
-Domaine Finot Turk Mtn. Tannat
-Early Mtn Cab Franc
-I Custodi Etna Rosso "Aetneus"
-LightWell Survey "loS iDIoTs"
-Midland Construction Cab Franc
-Verbena Roso Montalicino
Baby Brunello, Rich deep fruit, Yum
Bocchino Vino Rosso "Insieme"
Buondonno Chianti Classico
Really Good Chianti Classico, Well Balanced and smooth
Buondonno Chianti Classico Reserva
Castelluccio Sangiovese
Contrada Crocilla Sangiovese
Crivelli Barbera d Asti
Jim's Favorite wine, juicy Barbara grape but not too jammy, Can't miss on this one
Dal Maso Cabernet
Medium Bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cab Franc
Degani Valpolicella
Light bodied Italian Red Blend of Coravina & Rondinella grapes
Degani Valpolicella Ripasso
Di Lenardo Ronco Nole
Soft medium bodied Italian Red from Merlot, Refosco & Cabernet grapes
Duca di Camastra, Nero d'Avola
Early Mtn Foothills Red
Local blend of Cabernet, Cab Franc and Merlot from Madison County Virginia
Ercole Barbara, liter
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon
Big & Bold California Cabernet Sauvignon
Fableist Merlot
Big & Bold California Merlot
G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso
Bright Fresh & Expressive Blend from northern Italy, Great Value
Gabriele Rausse, Malbec
Hermanos Malbec
Classic Argentina Malbec, Rich & Smooth
J. Mourat Rouquin de Jardin
Delightful Organic French Pinot Noir Blend
Little Mafalda, Douro Portugal
Love Red, Broc Cellars
Orsolani Acini Sparsi
Italian blend of Barbara & Nebbiolo grapes. Medium bodied soft finish delicious!
Regaleali Nero d'Avola
Renzo Masi Chianti
SCAIA Corvina Rosso
Sulin Aleramo Barbera
Vietti Barbera di Asti Tre Vigne
Blend of Barbara grapes from 3 different vineyards in northern Italy from a classic producer
Rose Wine
-Lightwell Survey "Strange Collapse" Rose
Argyle Pinot Noir Rosé
Crozet Rose King Family
Di Lenardo Gossip
Early Mtn Virginia Rose
Ercole Rosato
Faisao Vinho Verde Rose
Glen Manor "Morales Rose"
J. Mourat Rosee de Jardin
J. Mourat Vendeens Rose
La Meridiana Valtènesi Chiaretto
Bulk Foods
Arborio Rice, 15 oz
Borlotti Beans, Organic 12 oz
Dried Borlotti (Cranberry) Beans, Nutrient dense, mild flavor and creamy texture, classic Italian Bean 0.75 lbs
Cannellini Beans, Dried, 16 oz
Dried Cannellini Beans, 2 cups dry
Carnaroli Rice, 16 oz
Carnaroli Rice for creamy Risotto, 2 cups dry
Fine Instant Polenta, 16 oz
Fine Instant Polenta, 2 cups dry
Fregola Sarda, 12 oz.
"Italian Couscous" Durham Wheat toasted pasta similar to Middle Eastern Couscous but rougher texture by toasting to hold sauces better. 0.75 lbs
French Green Lentils, 16 oz
French Green Lentils, 2 cups dry
Hazelnuts, Peeled, 8 oz
Peeled Hazelnuts (filberts, noisette, or nocciola) Ready to eat but even better if lightly toasted 0.50 lbs.
Instant Yeast, 4 oz.
4 oz. of Dry Instant Yeast for Bread and Pizza (equal to 16 envelopes of yeast)
Middle Eastern Couscous, 16 oz
Middle Eastern Couscous, 2 cups dry Also called Israeli Couscous
Pearled Barley, 16 oz
Pearled Barley, 2 cups dry
Polenta, Coarse Italian, 16 oz
Italian Style Coarse Polenta, 2 cups dry
Porcini Mushrooms, Dried, 1 oz
Dried Italian Porcini Mushrooms, Intense Flavor!
Smoked Black Peppercorns, 6 oz
Robust Smokey Black Peppercorns, Perfect for Cacio e Pepe with our Fresh Linguini
Spelt, 16 oz
Spelt, 2 cups dry Similar to Farro
Tomato Couscous, 16 oz
Tomato Couscous, 2 cups dry Traditional fine couscous colored & flavored with Tomato
Pearled Barley, 12 oz
Groceries
All American Crackers, Crispy Cheese
All American Crackers, Crispy Cornbread
All American Crackers, Lightly Salted
All American Crackers, Sweet Butter
Ariston Balsamic Vinegar w/ Bottle
250 ml bottle of Italian Balsamic Vinegar (Bring bottle back for refill)
Ariston Olive Oil w/ Bottle
500 ml bottle Greek Real Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Bring bottle back for refill)
DeBruno Crostini, Garlic
Twice baked Crispy Italian Crackers with a Garlic Twist
Don Pepino Pizza Sauce
Smooth Tomato Pizza Sauce
Fresh Eggs, dozen
Farm Fresh Local Eggs
Hand Sanitizer, 16 oz
Limited Supply of Hand Sanitizer in 16 oz bottle
Macy, Melting Parmesan Cheese Sticks
Crispy Cheesy Crunchy Delicious
Perugina Dark Chocolate Bar w/ Orange
Intense Dark Chocolate w/ Chewy Orange Bits
Principe, Chorizo, 3 oz
Principe, Fennel Salami, 3 oz
Principe, Hot Soppressata, 3 oz
Rosa Tomatoes, San Marzano
Whole peeled San Marzano Tomatoes
Terra di Siena, Capocollo, 3 oz
Capocollo is lightly marbled with fat. Gently salted and seasoned with wild-fennel seeds. The meat is then naturally aged to give it its unique tenderness and taste. Made in Richmond, VA
Terra di Siena, Lonzino, 3 oz
Terra di Siena, Prosciutto di Siena, 3 oz
Pork leg seasoned with garlic, sea salt and pepper and then naturally dried and aged for more than 18 months. Made in Siena Italy
Terra di Siena, Toscano Salame, 3 oz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Homemade Italian specialties for you to prepare at home! Frozen Lasagna, Ravioli, Fresh Pasta, Sauces, Wine, Sandwiches and Pizza
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903