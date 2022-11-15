Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mona Lisa Pasta

168 Reviews

$$

921 Preston Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Custom PIZZA
-House Salad
LG Cheese PIZZA

Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs

Small Sausage & Onion Pizza

$10.50

Grilled Italian Sausage and Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce

Small Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce

Small Quattro Fromaggi Pizza

$10.00

Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese with Marinara Sauce

Small Artichoke & Tomato Pizza

$10.50

Artichoke Hearts w/ Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

Small Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizza

$10.50

Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

Small Pizza Margherita

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Pine Nuts with Marinara Sauce

Small Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$10.50

Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

Small Puttanesca Pizza

$10.50

Kalamata Olives, Capers, Anchovies with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

Small Pizza di Parma

$11.50

Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

Small Mushroom & Pesto Pizza

$10.50

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, Fresh Rosemary with Mozzarella-Provolone and Basil Pesto Sauce

Small Pear Gorgonzola Pizza

Small Pear Gorgonzola Pizza

$10.50

Arugula, Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

SM Custom Pizza

$9.00

Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings

LG Cheese PIZZA

$17.00

Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs

LG Pepperoni PIZZA

LG Pepperoni PIZZA

$19.50

Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend, Pepperoni and house herbs

LG Sausage & Onion Pizza

LG Sausage & Onion Pizza

$20.00

Grilled Italian Sausage and Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce

LG Pepperoni & Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast and Pepperoni, Mozzarella-Provolone with Marinara Sauce

LG Quattro Fromaggi PIZZA

$19.00

Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese with Marinara Sauce

LG Artichoke & Tomato PIZZA

$20.00

Artichoke Hearts w/ Basil Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

LG Spinach & Gorgonzola PIZZA

$20.00

Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

LG PIZZA Margherita PIZZA

LG PIZZA Margherita PIZZA

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Pine Nuts with Marinara Sauce

LG Roasted Veggie PIZZA

$20.00

Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Potatoes with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

LG Puttanesca PIZZA

$20.00

Kalamata Olives, Capers, Anchovies with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

Large PIZZA di Parma

$24.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano with Mozzarella-Provolone and Marinara Sauce

LG Mushroom & Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, Fresh Rosemary with Mozzarella-Provolone and Basil Pesto Sauce

LG Pear Gorgonzola PIZZA

$20.00

Arugula, Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pine Nuts, and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust

LG Custom PIZZA

$17.00

Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings

Sandwiches

La Giaconda Sandwich

$7.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Sun-dried Tomato Pesto on Rosemary Focaccia

Muffaletta Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Muffaletta Olive Salad, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato of Ciabatta Roll

Val d'Aosta Sandwich

$7.99

Rosemary Ham, Fontina Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Red Pepper Mustard on Rosemary Focaccia

DiVinci Sandwich

DiVinci Sandwich

$7.99

Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Basil & Gorgonzola Artichoke Spread on Rosemary Focaccia

Salads

-Fresh Mozzarella Salad

-Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing

-House Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens with Fresh Tomato, Feta Cheese and House Dressing

-Spinach Salad

$6.99

Baby Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts & House Dressing

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Fresh Hot Soup, 12 oz Call for Flavor of the Day

Drinks

6 Pack SanPellegrino Aranciata

$10.99Out of stock

6 Pack Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$10.99Out of stock

6 Pack Sanpellegrino Limonata

$10.99

Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$1.50

Brown's Cream Soda

$1.50

Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Brown's Root Beer Soda

$1.50

Gus Mixer Mojito Single

$3.29

Gus Moscow Mule 4 Pack

$12.99

Iced Tea Green

$2.49

Iced Tea Lemon

$2.49

Iced Tea Peach

$2.49

Lurisa Sparkling Water - 500ml

$1.89Out of stock

Lurisa Still Water - 500ml

$1.89Out of stock

Sanpellegrino Lemonada Soda

$1.99

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo Soda

$1.99

Water, San Bennedeto, Natural 500 ml

$1.79

Water, San Bennedeto, Sparkling 500 ml

$1.79

Spindrift Lemon Limeade

$1.50

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Spindrift Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Fresh Pasta

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes

Egg Pasta

$4.99

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)

Spinach Pasta

$4.99

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)

Black Pepper Pasta

$4.99

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)

Lemon Pepper Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes. (1 lb. each)

Squid Ink Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Wheat Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes

Roasted Garlic Pasta

$4.99

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes

Garlic & Rosemary Pasta

$4.99

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes

Garlic & Parsley Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order Cooks in 2 minutes

Frozen Pasta

Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb

Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb

$10.95

Frozen Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb. Cook from frozen about 5 minutes

Spinach Ravioli, 1 lb

Spinach Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Spinach pasta stuffed with spinach, ricotta and Romano cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Mushroom Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95

Mushroom pasta stuffed with ricotta & romano cheese, wild & button mushrooms 1 lb. Frozen, serves 3-4 people

Chicken & Prosciutto Ravioli, 1 lb

$12.95Out of stock

Egg pasta stuffed with chicken, prosciutto, shallots, mascarpone and ricotta cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Lobster & Crab Ravioli, 1 lb

$17.95Out of stock

Egg pasta stuffed with Lobster, blue crab, tilapia ricotta & mascarpone cheese 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Meatball Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95

Egg pasta stuffed with beef & pork, ricotta & parmesan cheese and rosemary 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Spring Pea & Ramp Ravioli, 1 lb

Spring Pea & Ramp Ravioli, 1 lb

$12.95Out of stock

Whole Wheat Pasta stuffed with Spring Green Peas and Wild Ramps, w/ Ricotta and Cream Cheese and a touch of Lemon & Mint

Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Red pepper pasta stuffed with ricotta, smoked mozzarella cheese and red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Chipotle & Smoked Turkey Ravioli, 1 lb

Chipotle & Smoked Turkey Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Chipotle pasta stuffed with smoked turkey ricotta, black beans, mozzarella cheese and red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Eggplant & Roasted Garlic Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Egg pasta stuffed with roasted eggplant & garlic, ricotta & goat cheese and pine nuts 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Pumpkin Ravioli, 1 lb

Pumpkin Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Egg pasta stuffed with mascarpone and ricotta & romano cheese, shallots, fresh sage & amaretto cookies 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Pimento Cheese Ravioli, 1 lb

$11.95Out of stock

Egg Pasta stuffed with Ricotta, Cheddar & Fontina Cheese with Red peppers 1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people

Egg Rigatoni, 0.75 lb

Egg Rigatoni, 0.75 lb

$4.99

House Made Egg Rigatoni, 0.75 lbs

Whole Wheat Rigatoni, 0.75 lb

Whole Wheat Rigatoni, 0.75 lb

$4.99

House Made Whole Wheat Rigatoni, 0.75 lbs. (contains eggs and wheat)

Cheese Tortellini, 1 lb

Cheese Tortellini, 1 lb

$7.95Out of stock
Meat Tortellini, 13 oz - Italian Feast

Meat Tortellini, 13 oz - Italian Feast

$3.95Out of stock

SOI Gnocchi

$5.99

Sauces

Marinara 16oz

Marinara 16oz

$5.95

A meatless tomato sauce with onions, garlic, carrots, extra virgin olive oil, red wine, canola oil and parsley (use for pasta, ravioli, lasagna or pizza sauce)

Chunky Marinara 16oz

Chunky Marinara 16oz

$5.95

A thicker chunkier version of our Marinara with fresh basil

Puttanesca 16oz

Puttanesca 16oz

$6.95
Amatricciana 16oz

Amatricciana 16oz

$7.95
Bologenese 16oz

Bologenese 16oz

$7.95

A brown meat sauce with ground beef & pork, onions, carrots, garlic, tomatoes, flour, cream in a veal stock (SO good on fresh pasta)

Wild Mushroom Sauce, 16oz

Wild Mushroom Sauce, 16oz

$7.95

A rich meatless sauce with shitake, portabella button mushrooms & wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cream, flour and parsley (pairs with 1 lb fresh pasta)

Seafood Newberg 16oz

Seafood Newberg 16oz

$9.95Out of stock

A rich sauce with shrimp, lobster, scallops, crab, shallots, garlic, cream, flour and tomato paste (pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta or ravioli)

White Clam 16oz

White Clam 16oz

$7.95Out of stock

Chopped clams with onions, celery, garlic, white wine, cream, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and parsley (Pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta)

Red Clam 16oz

Red Clam 16oz

$7.95

Chopped clams with onions, celery, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, cream, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and parsley (pairs with 1 lb. fresh pasta)

Vodka Cream 16oz

Vodka Cream 16oz

$9.95
Alfredo 16oz

Alfredo 16oz

$9.95Out of stock

Pesto

Basil Pesto, 6 oz

$6.95

Basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, canola oil & pine nuts

Sundried Tomato Pesto, 6 oz

$6.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan & romano cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil

Gorgonzola Artichoke Spread, 6 oz

$6.95

Cream cheese, gorgonzola cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic and spices

Muffaletta Olive Salad, 6 oz

$6.95

Giardiniera (pickled cauliflower, carrots, celery & peppers), kalamata olives, capers, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil and spices

Entrees

- Baked Cheese Ziti

- Baked Cheese Ziti

$14.95Out of stock

Our Fresh Rigatoni with our Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Herbs (feeds 2-4 people)

- Baked Meat Ziti

$14.95Out of stock

- Bologenese Lasagna

$15.95

- Cheese Lasagna

$13.95Out of stock
- Cheese Manicotti in Marinara

- Cheese Manicotti in Marinara

$14.95

6 pasta Manicotti tubes stuffed with Ricotta & Herbs and our Marinara Sauce (feeds 2-3)

- Chicken Macaroni & Cheese

$15.95

- Chicken Parmesan

$14.95Out of stock

- Eggplant Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock
- Eggplant Parmesan

- Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95Out of stock

Breaded Eggplant Slices layered with our Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Feeds 2-4

- Macaroni & Cheese

$15.95
- Meat Lasagna

- Meat Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock

- Meatballs in Marinara

$13.95

- Mushroom Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock

- Spinach Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock
- Stuffed Shells in Marinara

- Stuffed Shells in Marinara

$14.95

6 Large Pasta Shells Stuffed with Ricotta & herbs in our Marinara Sauce (feeds 2-3)

- Vegetable Lasagna

$14.95

Chicken Marsala

$14.95Out of stock

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts in a Mushroom & Chicken Stock Sauce (does not include pasta)

Chicken Picatta

$14.95Out of stock
Chicken Viennese

Chicken Viennese

$14.95Out of stock

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts in a sauce of Artichoke Hearts, Onions, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil and Homemade Chicken Stock

Bulk

Pizza Dough, Traditional, FROZEN 18 oz

$2.99

Pizza Dough,Whole Wheat, FROZEN 18 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Salad Greens, bag

$2.50

Sm Frozen Cheese Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Sm Frozen Margherita Pizza

$9.50Out of stock

Sm Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50Out of stock

Dressing

House Dressing 12oz

$6.95

Ceasar Dressing 12oz

$6.95

Fig & Lemon Dressing 12oz

$6.95Out of stock

Cannoli

Cannoli, LARGE

$2.75

Cannolis, small

$1.75

Frozen Cakes

Tiramisu

$7.95

2-4 Servings

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$7.95

Lemoncello Cake

$7.95

White Wine

-Early Mtn Petit Manseng

-Early Mtn Petit Manseng

$24.99

-Hirsute Bergerac

$19.99

-Marco Carpineti Belone Bianco "Capolemole"

$19.99

-Occhipinti SP68 Bianco

$32.99Out of stock
Benede Catarratto Alessandro

Benede Catarratto Alessandro

$16.99

Castelluccio Sauvignon Blanc

$10.99Out of stock

Crozet Verde, King Family, 4-pack cans

$23.99Out of stock

Di Lenardo Chardonnay

$12.99

Di Lenardo Fathers Eye

$19.99
Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Early Mtn Five Forks White

$21.99Out of stock
Ercole Bianco Monferrato, liter

Ercole Bianco Monferrato, liter

$13.99
Gabriele Rausse, Chardonnay

Gabriele Rausse, Chardonnay

$15.99Out of stock

Lucashof Riesling HB

$12.99
Orsolani al Bacio Erbaluce

Orsolani al Bacio Erbaluce

$12.99Out of stock

Pievalta Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

$18.99Out of stock

Quinta da Raza "Alvarinho"

$14.99Out of stock

Regaleali Bianco

$16.99
Rimola Chardonnay

Rimola Chardonnay

$8.99

A light clean Chardonay

Rimola Pinot Grigio

Rimola Pinot Grigio

$8.99

A versatile Pinot Grigio with a full and rich flavor, Structured and balanced, long and complex.

Sulin Monferrato Bianco "Giabine"

Sulin Monferrato Bianco "Giabine"

$8.99
Tablelands Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc

Tablelands Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc

$16.99Out of stock

Terre Nere Etna Bianco

$24.99

Vietti Arneis

$23.99

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Red Wine

-Antoniotti Nebbiolo

$34.99

-Domaine Finot Turk Mtn. Tannat

$29.99

-Early Mtn Cab Franc

$29.99Out of stock

-I Custodi Etna Rosso "Aetneus"

$39.99

-LightWell Survey "loS iDIoTs"

$29.99

-Midland Construction Cab Franc

$24.99
-Verbena Roso Montalicino

-Verbena Roso Montalicino

$26.99

Baby Brunello, Rich deep fruit, Yum

Bocchino Vino Rosso "Insieme"

$14.99
Buondonno Chianti Classico

Buondonno Chianti Classico

$22.99Out of stock

Really Good Chianti Classico, Well Balanced and smooth

Buondonno Chianti Classico Reserva

$38.99Out of stock

Castelluccio Sangiovese

$10.99Out of stock

Contrada Crocilla Sangiovese

$9.99
Crivelli Barbera d Asti

Crivelli Barbera d Asti

$17.99

Jim's Favorite wine, juicy Barbara grape but not too jammy, Can't miss on this one

Dal Maso Cabernet

Dal Maso Cabernet

$11.99

Medium Bodied blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cab Franc

Degani Valpolicella

Degani Valpolicella

$12.99

Light bodied Italian Red Blend of Coravina & Rondinella grapes

Degani Valpolicella Ripasso

$20.99
Di Lenardo Ronco Nole

Di Lenardo Ronco Nole

$15.99

Soft medium bodied Italian Red from Merlot, Refosco & Cabernet grapes

Duca di Camastra, Nero d'Avola

$10.99
Early Mtn Foothills Red

Early Mtn Foothills Red

$21.99

Local blend of Cabernet, Cab Franc and Merlot from Madison County Virginia

Ercole Barbara, liter

$13.99
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.99

Big & Bold California Cabernet Sauvignon

Fableist Merlot

Fableist Merlot

$21.99

Big & Bold California Merlot

G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

$17.99Out of stock

Bright Fresh & Expressive Blend from northern Italy, Great Value

Gabriele Rausse, Malbec

$23.99Out of stock
Hermanos Malbec

Hermanos Malbec

$16.99

Classic Argentina Malbec, Rich & Smooth

J. Mourat Rouquin de Jardin

J. Mourat Rouquin de Jardin

$19.99Out of stock

Delightful Organic French Pinot Noir Blend

Little Mafalda, Douro Portugal

$11.99

Love Red, Broc Cellars

$19.99
Orsolani Acini Sparsi

Orsolani Acini Sparsi

$14.99

Italian blend of Barbara & Nebbiolo grapes. Medium bodied soft finish delicious!

Regaleali Nero d'Avola

$14.99Out of stock

Renzo Masi Chianti

$15.99

SCAIA Corvina Rosso

$13.99

Sulin Aleramo Barbera

$8.99
Vietti Barbera di Asti Tre Vigne

Vietti Barbera di Asti Tre Vigne

$19.99

Blend of Barbara grapes from 3 different vineyards in northern Italy from a classic producer

Rose Wine

-Lightwell Survey "Strange Collapse" Rose

$24.99

Argyle Pinot Noir Rosé

$21.99
Crozet Rose King Family

Crozet Rose King Family

$23.99
Di Lenardo Gossip

Di Lenardo Gossip

$15.99
Early Mtn Virginia Rose

Early Mtn Virginia Rose

$21.99

Ercole Rosato

$13.99

Faisao Vinho Verde Rose

$9.99Out of stock

Glen Manor "Morales Rose"

$19.99
J. Mourat Rosee de Jardin

J. Mourat Rosee de Jardin

$19.99Out of stock

J. Mourat Vendeens Rose

$17.99

La Meridiana Valtènesi Chiaretto

$14.99Out of stock

Bulk Foods

Arborio Rice, 15 oz

$2.99
Borlotti Beans, Organic 12 oz

Borlotti Beans, Organic 12 oz

$5.99

Dried Borlotti (Cranberry) Beans, Nutrient dense, mild flavor and creamy texture, classic Italian Bean 0.75 lbs

Cannellini Beans, Dried, 16 oz

Cannellini Beans, Dried, 16 oz

$2.99

Dried Cannellini Beans, 2 cups dry

Carnaroli Rice, 16 oz

Carnaroli Rice, 16 oz

$2.99

Carnaroli Rice for creamy Risotto, 2 cups dry

Fine Instant Polenta, 16 oz

Fine Instant Polenta, 16 oz

$2.49

Fine Instant Polenta, 2 cups dry

Fregola Sarda, 12 oz.

Fregola Sarda, 12 oz.

$7.99

"Italian Couscous" Durham Wheat toasted pasta similar to Middle Eastern Couscous but rougher texture by toasting to hold sauces better. 0.75 lbs

French Green Lentils, 16 oz

French Green Lentils, 16 oz

$2.49

French Green Lentils, 2 cups dry

Hazelnuts, Peeled, 8 oz

Hazelnuts, Peeled, 8 oz

$7.99

Peeled Hazelnuts (filberts, noisette, or nocciola) Ready to eat but even better if lightly toasted 0.50 lbs.

Instant Yeast, 4 oz.

$2.49

4 oz. of Dry Instant Yeast for Bread and Pizza (equal to 16 envelopes of yeast)

Middle Eastern Couscous, 16 oz

Middle Eastern Couscous, 16 oz

$1.99

Middle Eastern Couscous, 2 cups dry Also called Israeli Couscous

Pearled Barley, 16 oz

Pearled Barley, 16 oz

$1.99Out of stock

Pearled Barley, 2 cups dry

Polenta, Coarse Italian, 16 oz

Polenta, Coarse Italian, 16 oz

$2.49

Italian Style Coarse Polenta, 2 cups dry

Porcini Mushrooms, Dried, 1 oz

Porcini Mushrooms, Dried, 1 oz

$6.99

Dried Italian Porcini Mushrooms, Intense Flavor!

Smoked Black Peppercorns, 6 oz

$6.99Out of stock

Robust Smokey Black Peppercorns, Perfect for Cacio e Pepe with our Fresh Linguini

Spelt, 16 oz

Spelt, 16 oz

$1.99Out of stock

Spelt, 2 cups dry Similar to Farro

Tomato Couscous, 16 oz

Tomato Couscous, 16 oz

$2.99

Tomato Couscous, 2 cups dry Traditional fine couscous colored & flavored with Tomato

Pearled Barley, 12 oz

$2.99

Groceries

All American Crackers, Crispy Cheese

All American Crackers, Crispy Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

All American Crackers, Crispy Cornbread

$5.99Out of stock
All American Crackers, Lightly Salted

All American Crackers, Lightly Salted

$5.99Out of stock

All American Crackers, Sweet Butter

$5.99Out of stock
Ariston Balsamic Vinegar w/ Bottle

Ariston Balsamic Vinegar w/ Bottle

$10.99

250 ml bottle of Italian Balsamic Vinegar (Bring bottle back for refill)

Ariston Olive Oil w/ Bottle

Ariston Olive Oil w/ Bottle

$14.99Out of stock

500 ml bottle Greek Real Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Bring bottle back for refill)

DeBruno Crostini, Garlic

DeBruno Crostini, Garlic

$4.99

Twice baked Crispy Italian Crackers with a Garlic Twist

Don Pepino Pizza Sauce

Don Pepino Pizza Sauce

$2.69

Smooth Tomato Pizza Sauce

Fresh Eggs, dozen

Fresh Eggs, dozen

$5.00Out of stock

Farm Fresh Local Eggs

Hand Sanitizer, 16 oz

Hand Sanitizer, 16 oz

$9.99

Limited Supply of Hand Sanitizer in 16 oz bottle

Macy, Melting Parmesan Cheese Sticks

Macy, Melting Parmesan Cheese Sticks

$5.49

Crispy Cheesy Crunchy Delicious

Perugina Dark Chocolate Bar w/ Orange

Perugina Dark Chocolate Bar w/ Orange

$4.39Out of stock

Intense Dark Chocolate w/ Chewy Orange Bits

Principe, Chorizo, 3 oz

Principe, Chorizo, 3 oz

$8.99Out of stock
Principe, Fennel Salami, 3 oz

Principe, Fennel Salami, 3 oz

$8.99Out of stock
Principe, Hot Soppressata, 3 oz

Principe, Hot Soppressata, 3 oz

$8.99
Rosa Tomatoes, San Marzano

Rosa Tomatoes, San Marzano

$5.29

Whole peeled San Marzano Tomatoes

Terra di Siena, Capocollo, 3 oz

Terra di Siena, Capocollo, 3 oz

$9.99

Capocollo is lightly marbled with fat. Gently salted and seasoned with wild-fennel seeds. The meat is then naturally aged to give it its unique tenderness and taste. Made in Richmond, VA

Terra di Siena, Lonzino, 3 oz

$8.99
Terra di Siena, Prosciutto di Siena, 3 oz

Terra di Siena, Prosciutto di Siena, 3 oz

$9.99

Pork leg seasoned with garlic, sea salt and pepper and then naturally dried and aged for more than 18 months. Made in Siena Italy

Terra di Siena, Toscano Salame, 3 oz

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Italian specialties for you to prepare at home! Frozen Lasagna, Ravioli, Fresh Pasta, Sauces, Wine, Sandwiches and Pizza

Website

Location

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

