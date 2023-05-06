Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moo Thru Dairy Market

review star

No reviews yet

946 Grady Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CAKE CONE or CUP

SINGLE CAKE CONE

$3.75

SINGLE CUP

$3.75

DOUBLE CAKE CONE

$5.25

DOUBLE CUP

$5.25

LARGE CAKE CONE

$7.25

LARGE CUP

$7.25

WAFFLE CONE or WAFFLE BOWL

SINGLE WAFFLE CONE

$5.25

SINGLE WAFFLE BOWL

$5.25

DOUBLE WAFFLE CONE

$6.75

DOUBLE WAFFLE BOWL

$6.75

LARGE WAFFLE CONE

$8.25

LARGE WAFFLE BOWL

$8.25

MILKSHAKES

Regular Milkshake

$6.75

Large Milkshake

$7.75

FLOATS

Rootbeer Float

$5.75

Pepsi Float

$5.75

BANANA SPLIT

Traditional Banana Split

$9.00

Custom Banana Split

$9.00

SUNDAES

Regular Sundae (2 scoops)

$7.00

Large Sundae (3 scoops)

$8.50

Brownie Sundae (1 scoop)

$5.00

TO GO

Pint

$8.00

Cake Cone to go

$0.25

Waffle to go

$1.50

Waffle bowl to go

$1.50

PUP CUP - FOR OUR FURRY FRIENDS

Pup cup

$2.00

BEVERAGES

Water Bottle

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

