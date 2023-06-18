Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love2Eat Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

540 Radford Lane Ste 700

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Entrée

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$16.99

Choice of meat with our sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, scallion, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber

Siam Beef

$17.99

Sliced of beef marinated in sesame oil and exotic spices, stir-fried in very high heat, sprinkled with fresh julienne ginger and broccoli

Deep Sea

$17.99

Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with celery, bell pepper, onion, scallion, and egg in a delicious curry sauce

Bangkok Combo

$17.99

Combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with snow pea, onion, and carrot

Crispy Duck

$25.99

Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce

Stir-Fried

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, basil leaves, red pepper, and hot chilli. Cilantro on top

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice, carrot, scallions, onion, and egg. Cilantro on top

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice with pineapple, onion, egg, carrot, and cashew nuts with ginger powder. Cilantro on top

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, carrots, onions, raisins, onion and snow pea. Cilantro on top

Noodle

Kua Kai

$13.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fired with chicken, egg, and scallions in chef's special brown sauce

Pad See Ew

$13.99

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and sweet Thai soy sauce

Pad Thai Woonsen

$16.99

Cellophane noodle stir-fried with carrot, scallions, cabbage, onion, and egg

Drunken Noodle

$13.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil leaves in a spicy basil sauce

Pad Thai

$13.99

Thai national noodle dish thin rice noodles stir-fried, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg

Arkahanay Noodle

$16.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, shrimp, squid, celery, scallion, onion and red pepper in chef's special light curry sauce and topped with crabmeat

Pattaya Noodle

$16.99

Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with wide rice noodle, and bell pepper in a spicy chilli sauce topped with crabmeat

Pad Woonsen

$13.99

Glass noodle stir-fried with shrimp and chicken, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut, and cashew nut. Topped with crispy wonton

Side Order

White Rice

$2.99

Steam Noodle

$2.99

Thin rice noodle and wide rice noodle

Steam Veggies

$2.50

Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, or mixed vegetables

Small Sauce

$2.50

Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce

Large Sauce

$5.00

Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce

Dessert

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Seasonal Mango Sticky Rice

$6.99

Seasonal Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.99

Fried Banana / Honey

$6.99

Beverage

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Ice Tea

$2.99

By Cup Hot Tea

$2.99

By Cup Hot Coffee

$2.99

San Pellegrino 500 Ml

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Appetisers

Fried Wonton

$4.99

Deep-fried wonton skin and served with sweet & sour sauce and crunch peanut

4 Fried Egg Roll

$5.99

Deep-fried mixed veggies egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce

Veggies Dumpling

$6.99

Filled with cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot, and presses tofu, deep-fried and served with sweet Thai soy sauce

Golden Triangles

$7.99

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanut

2 Curry Puff

$7.99

Fried puffs stuffed with onion, potatoes, chicken, and curry powder. Served with cucumber relish

Shrimp Shumai

$7.99

Shrimp dumpling with Thai soy sauce

Chicken Satay

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast with satay seasoning, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish

Bikini Shrimp

$8.99

Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried squid served with sweet and spicy sauce

Appetiser Platter

$10.99

Combination of egg rolls, rocket shrimp, veggie dumplings, and curry puff

Thai Dumpling

$8.99

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed veggies are cabbage, carrot, broccoli, tomato, and served with peanut dressing on the side

Seafood Salad

$10.99

Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, scallions, and cilantro with spicy lime dressing

Summer Sigha

$9.99

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and peanut mixed with spicy lime dressing

Summer Roll Shrimp

$10.99

Yum Woon San

$10.99

Seaweed

$6.99

Papaya Salad

$9.99

Noodle Soup

Pho' Vietnamese Noodle

$13.99

Thin rice noodle soup with onion, scallions combined in a beef broth. Served with bean sprout, basil leaves, and lime

Noodle Soup

$12.99

Thin rice noodle in vegetable broth top with bean sprout, scallion, and cilantro

Soup

Small Tom Yum Soup

$5.99

Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper

Big Tom Yum Soup

$10.99

Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper

Small Rice Soup

$5.99

Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth

Big Rice Soup

$10.99

Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth

Small Wonton Soup

$5.99

Crabmeat and pork wonton with bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion

Big Wonton Soup

$10.99

Crabmeat and pork wonton with bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion

Small Tom Kha Soup

$5.99

Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms

Big Tom Kha Soup

$10.99

Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms

Monning Soup

$5.99

Curry

Mango Curry

$16.99

Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat

Crispy Duck

$25.99

Duck Curry

$23.99

Yellow curry

$16.99

Cook in traditional Thai style yellow, curry, with coconut milk, potato and onion

Pineapple Curry

$17.99

Curry past, pineapple , basil, Bill pepper, tomato, beef,chicken,pork,or seafood

Masamam curry

$17.99

Curry paste, potato,tomato, onion, coconut milk, chicken,pork,beef,tofu or seafood

Dinner

Entrée

Pad Kapow

$13.99

Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce

Pad Garlic

$13.99

Stir-fried with garlic and white pepper, served with steamed broccoli

Pad Peanut

$13.99

Choice of chicken or tofu sautéed with Thai peanut sauce chilli paste served with steam

Spicy Eggplant

$13.99

Slices of eggplant stir-fired with choices of meat, hot chilli, red pepper, garlic, and fresh basil leaves

Pad String Bean

$13.99

Sautéed curry paste with string beans, bell pepper, sprinkled with shredded Kaffir lime leaves, with brown sauce basil leaves

Pad Cashew Nuts

$13.99

Sautéed with cashew nuts, onion, and scallions in savoury light brown gravy sauce

Broccoli

$13.99

Sautéed with broccoli in tasty brown sauce

Pad Mix Vegetable

$13.99

Sautéed mixed vegetable in light brown sauce

Ginger Perfect

$13.99

Sautéed with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallions in a tasty bean sauce

Pad Ped

$13.99

Sautéed with curry paste, basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli, bamboo shoot, and red pepper

Pad Pik Sod

$13.99

Sautéed with fresh chilli peppers, bell pepper, and onion in a brown sauce

Pad Pik Pow

$13.99

Sautéed with chilli paste, fresh chilli, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil

Curry

Green Curry

$13.99

Cook in traditional Thai style green curry with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper, and bamboo shoot

Red Curry

$13.99

Cook in traditional Thai style red curry with coconut milk, basil, bell pepper, and bamboo shoot

Panang Curry

$13.99

Cook in curried creamy peanut sauce, coconut milk, bell pepper, and fresh basil leaves

Mango Curry

$16.99

Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat

yellow Curry

$16.99

Massamam Curry

$17.99

Poke Bowl

Tuna

$16.99

Salmon

$16.99

Tempura shrimp

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Thai food in Crozet Charlottesville VA

Location

540 Radford Lane Ste 700, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Enigma Jalisco
orange starNo Reviews
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Smoked Kitchen and Tap - 2025 Library Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Library Avenue Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Mi Rancho - Crozet
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Heathercroft Circle Suite 300 Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
CROZET PIZZA
orange star4.3 • 910
5793 Three Notched Road Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston