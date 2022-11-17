Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville 241 Connor Dr, Hollymead Town Center,

- Home
Popular Items
Appetizers
BASKET OF GARLIC BREAD
6 Slices of Garlic Bread with a side of marinara sauce.
BASKET OF CHIPS
Vinny’s famous deep fried golden-brown potato chips
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BASKET OF RAVIOLI
Deep Fried ravioli bites, your choice of 4 Cheese or Jalapeño Cheese (Spicy)
ITALIAN WINGS (6)
Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up with Vinny's ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
ITALIAN WINGS (12)
Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up with Vinny's ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
BONELESS WINGS (8)
Boneless Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up hot with Vinny's blue cheese or ranch dressing.
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
Fresh mozzarella sticks wrapped in a light breading and deep-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside with gooey melted cheese on the inside... Oh, gotta have it!
POT OF GOLD
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden crispy shell.
FRIED CALAMARI
Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with spicy marinara and a wedge of lemon.
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced zucchini breaded and deep-fried.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread
FRESH TOMATO & MOZZARELLA
Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing
BRUSCHETTA
A slice of crusty bread rubbed with raw garlic, brushed with extra-virgin oil, topped with a blend of cheese, fresh tomato and basil then baked to perfection... the way you do it in the country!
GARLIC KNOTS
FRIED MUSHROOM (10)
Fried mushrooms served with our house marinara sauce and homemade ranch dressing.
Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.
Salads - Soups - Dressings
HOUSE SALAD SMALL
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olive, green olive, peperoncini and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD LARGE
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olive, green olive, peperoncini and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD SMALL
Romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella, parmesan and caesar dressing.
CAESAR SALAD LARGE
Romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella, parmesan and caesar dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Mozzarella, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
CHEF SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
CHEF SALAD (SMALL)
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham
ANTIPASTO SALAD
A salad just like the old country... a large bowl of greens, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, peperoncini and red onions all marinated in our famous Vinny's house Italian dressing, then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata, ham, salami and provolone.
ANTIPASTO SALAD (SMALL)
A salad just like the old country... a small bowl of greens, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, peperoncini and red onions all marinated in our famous Vinny's house Italian dressing, then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata, ham, salami and provolone.
GREEK SALAD
Iceberg with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Green Peppers and Feta Cheese.
GREEK SALAD (SMALL)
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing
FOUR BEAN SALAD
Cooked mixed beans served over Iceberg topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
FOUR BEAN SALAD (SMALL)
Cooked mixed beans served over a bed of our house salad, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN *SALAD*
Buffalo Chicken topped on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, and onions with ranch dressing.
MINESTRONE SOUP
Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours
Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.
DRESSING 16 OZ
Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.
Hot On Grill
PHILLY STEAK
Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with white American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a 8” sub roll served with homemade chips.
PHILLY CHICKEN
Marinated chicken with onions and mushrooms, topped with white American cheese on a 8” sub roll served with homemade chips.
GRILLED FISH SANDWICH
Lightly blackened tilapia with lettuce, tomato, red onions, chipotle mayo on a Kaiser Roll served with homemade chips.
NEW YORK REUBEN
Pastrami, sauerkraut and white American cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread served with homemade chips.
BLACKEND CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.
SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, yellow American cheese and cheddar on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.
BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAK
Chicken Breast cooked in hot sauce and bleu cheese, topped with melted white American and cheddar cheese on a 8in sub roll served with homemade chips.
VEGGIE SUB
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone on a 8in sub roll served with homemade chips.
VINNYS HALF POUNDER
½ Pound of ground chuck , topped with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Mayo served on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.
GRILLED CHEESE
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Off The Grill
PARMIAGIANO SUB
Your choice of meatball, sausage, chicken, eggplant, and veal mothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” roll served with homemade chips.
HOT SICILIAN SUB
Pepperoni, soppressata, salami, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella baked hot topped with basil and Vinny's Italian dressing.
GREEK CHICKEN WRAP
Sliced marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers topped with Greek dressing served with homemade chips.
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing
VINNYS CLUB
Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
CHICKEN BLT WRAP
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese topped with honey mustard... all rolled up in your choice of a tomato & basil or wheat wrap served with homemade chips.
TURKEY AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced turkey and provolone and Mayo served on a hoagie roll
HAM AND CHEESE
Thinly sliced ham and provolone and Mayo served on a hoagie roll
BLT SANDWICH
Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.
Vinny’s Specialties
HOUSE PASTA
Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti tossed with Meat Sauce, Baked with Mozzarella until Golden Brown
PARMIAGIANO
Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta smothered in creamy homemade Alfredo sauce made fresh every order
LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
VODKA RIGATONI
Rigatoni pasta with a creamy homemade vodka sauce with basil.
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
BLACKEND CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken
CHICKEN MARSALA
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
CHICKEN PICCATA
Chicken breast sautéed to perfection with artichoke hearts, caper and fresh tomatoes in a lemon butter wine sauce, served over angel hair pasta.
TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S
Fresh tilapia seasoned and seared to perfection, then topped with crabmeat, shrimp fresh tomato, artichoke, and capers in a roasted red pepper sauce, served over angel hair pasta.
GRILLED SALMON
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled to perfection then topped with creamy homemade roasted red pepper sauce and served over angel hair pasta, accompanied by a side of sautéed mixed vegetables.
SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS
Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella
PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Blends of fine cheeses and pesto, rolled in sliced of fresh, lightly breaded eggplant, then baked to perfection and topped with Vinny's tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of capellini pasta.
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
Penne pasta in a creamy mushroom meat sauce.
TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA
Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce
CHEESE MANICOTTI
Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked
MARE E MONTI
Seafood Pasta with Shrimp, Scallops, Clams and fresh mushrooms in a creamy lemon sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA
Beef filled ravioli in a crumbled sausage, fresh spinach, red wine and tomato sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
No Sauce
Kids Menu
KIDS SPAGHETTI
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade Alfredo sauce
KIDS LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti in our meat sauce and topped with mozzarella and baked until golden.
KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)
Cheese filled pasta in house made marinara sauce.
MAC AND CHEESE
Penne pasta smothered with blends of cheeses and creamy alfredo sauce.
KIDS BURGER & FRIES
¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef on hamburger bun served with fries
CHICKEN FINGERS (3) AND FRIES
Served with fries and honey mustard
SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
CHEESE SMILEY FACE PIZZA
A BIG slice of cheese pizza with cheese arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face
Small Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.
SM THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
SM THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
SM SPINACH PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SM WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
SM MARGARITA PIZZA
A classic! Made with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.
SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.
SM SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Crumbled sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with seasoning.
Large Pizza
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.
LG THE WORKS
Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.
LG THE MEAT FEAST
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella
LG SPINACH PIZZA
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
LG WEST COAST
Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LG PRIMAVERA
Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.
LG MARGHERITA PIZZA
A classic! Made with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.
LG BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
LG SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Crumbled sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with seasoning.
LG TACO PIZZA
Slice of Pizza
Calzones & Strombolis
VINNYS CALZONE
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
ORIGINAL CALZONE
Mozzarella, ricotta and ham
CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE
Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms
MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella
CHEESE STROMBOLI
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.
BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions
MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI
Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta
VEGGIE STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
STEAK STROMBOLI
Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce
Sicilian Pizza
Gluten-Free
House Pasta - GF
Gluten Free Penne smothered in our house marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti - GF
Gluten free penne in meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Primavera - GF
Gluten free penne tossed in white sauce with zucchini, squash, broccoli, and fresh tomatoes. Topped with grilled chicken.
Four Cheese Ravioli - GF
Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli with , mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmigiano - GF
Gluten Free Chicken Tender topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese, with a side of GF penne pasta.
Vinny's Half Pounder - GF
½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a Gluten-free roll with mayo.
Grilled Chicken Club - GF
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a Gluten Free roll
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries -GF
Gluten Free Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
GF Roll
Desserts
TIRAMISU
Tiramisu means "pick me up". An Italian original sponge cake soaked in brandy and espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese, whipped cream.
CANNOLI (1)
Brittle pastry filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, bits of chocolate.
Mini Cannoli (1)
One Mini Brittle pastry filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, bits of chocolate.
Spumoni
Gelato made with 3 layers of different colors and flavors, usually containing candied fruits and nuts.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
Invented in Italy, improved in New York, perfected by Vinny! a generous wedge of smoothest, creamiest cheesecake this side of Atlantic!
CHEESECAKE ROCHER
Creamy smooth cheesecake with hazelnut pieces and nutella on a layer of graham cracker.
RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
A smooth, yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake all a swirl with vibrant red raspberry; hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
House-made Cheesecake with swirled fresh strawberry filling on a layer of graham cracker.
Limoncello Flute
Lemon Gelato with whipped cream swirl served in a flute glass.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Beverages
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
DIET DR PEPPER
MT DEW
ORANGE CRUSH
SIERRA MIST
ROOT BEER
GINGER ALE
CHEERWINE
COUNTRY TIME LEMONADE
UNSWEET ICED TEA
SWEET ICED TEA
MILK
CHOCO MILK
BOTTLED JUICE
SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml
BOTTLED WATER
BOTTLED TEA
CAN SODA
2 LITER SODA
TO GO ICE CUP
