  Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville - 241 Connor Dr, Hollymead Town Center,
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville 241 Connor Dr, Hollymead Town Center,

No reviews yet

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
PHILLY STEAK
HOUSE PASTA

Appetizers

BASKET OF GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

6 Slices of Garlic Bread with a side of marinara sauce.

BASKET OF CHIPS

$4.49

Vinny’s famous deep fried golden-brown potato chips

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.45

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$5.45

BASKET OF RAVIOLI

$7.50

Deep Fried ravioli bites, your choice of 4 Cheese or Jalapeño Cheese (Spicy)

ITALIAN WINGS (6)

$10.49

Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up with Vinny's ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

ITALIAN WINGS (12)

$18.99

Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up with Vinny's ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

BONELESS WINGS (8)

$8.49

Boneless Chicken wings, specially prepared plain, hot, mild or bbq, served up hot with Vinny's blue cheese or ranch dressing.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$7.49

Fresh mozzarella sticks wrapped in a light breading and deep-fried to a crispy golden brown on the outside with gooey melted cheese on the inside... Oh, gotta have it!

POT OF GOLD

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño ravioli, cheese ravioli, onion rings and Vinny’s chips. Served in a golden crispy shell.

FRIED CALAMARI

$8.99

Lightly floured calamari, fried to a light golden-brown, served with spicy marinara and a wedge of lemon.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$8.49

Sliced zucchini breaded and deep-fried.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$8.49

Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices served with chips of garlic bread

FRESH TOMATO & MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Fresh sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil, served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing

BRUSCHETTA

$5.99

A slice of crusty bread rubbed with raw garlic, brushed with extra-virgin oil, topped with a blend of cheese, fresh tomato and basil then baked to perfection... the way you do it in the country!

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.50

FRIED MUSHROOM (10)

$7.99

Fried mushrooms served with our house marinara sauce and homemade ranch dressing.

SIDE DRESSING

$0.35

Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.

Salads - Soups - Dressings

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$5.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olive, green olive, peperoncini and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$7.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olive, green olive, peperoncini and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD SMALL

$5.99

Romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella, parmesan and caesar dressing.

CAESAR SALAD LARGE

$7.99

Romaine lettuce topped with mozzarella, parmesan and caesar dressing.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served over romaine, tossed with Mozzarella, croutons and topped with Caesar dressing

PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

CHEF SALAD (SMALL)

$6.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits, egg, sliced smoked turkey and ham

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.49

A salad just like the old country... a large bowl of greens, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, peperoncini and red onions all marinated in our famous Vinny's house Italian dressing, then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata, ham, salami and provolone.

ANTIPASTO SALAD (SMALL)

$9.49

A salad just like the old country... a small bowl of greens, artichokes, roasted red peppers, mixed olives, peperoncini and red onions all marinated in our famous Vinny's house Italian dressing, then topped off with fresh mozzarella, soppressata, ham, salami and provolone.

GREEK SALAD

$8.49

Iceberg with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Green Peppers and Feta Cheese.

GREEK SALAD (SMALL)

$6.49

Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, hot peppers and feta served with house Italian dressing

FOUR BEAN SALAD

$7.99

Cooked mixed beans served over Iceberg topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

FOUR BEAN SALAD (SMALL)

$6.49

Cooked mixed beans served over a bed of our house salad, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN *SALAD*

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken topped on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, and onions with ranch dressing.

MINESTRONE SOUP

$3.99

Beans, stewed tomatoes and mixed Italian vegetables in a thick broth, simmered slow for hours

SIDE DRESSING

$0.35

Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.

DRESSING 16 OZ

$4.95

Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.

Hot On Grill

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

Sliced ribeye grilled with onions, topped with white American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a 8” sub roll served with homemade chips.

PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99

Marinated chicken with onions and mushrooms, topped with white American cheese on a 8” sub roll served with homemade chips.

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

Lightly blackened tilapia with lettuce, tomato, red onions, chipotle mayo on a Kaiser Roll served with homemade chips.

NEW YORK REUBEN

$9.99

Pastrami, sauerkraut and white American cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled on rye bread served with homemade chips.

BLACKEND CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Chicken breast blackened with spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.

SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast in BBQ sauce, topped with bacon, yellow American cheese and cheddar on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAK

$9.99

Chicken Breast cooked in hot sauce and bleu cheese, topped with melted white American and cheddar cheese on a 8in sub roll served with homemade chips.

VEGGIE SUB

$9.99

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, dressing and melted provolone on a 8in sub roll served with homemade chips.

VINNYS HALF POUNDER

$9.99

½ Pound of ground chuck , topped with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Mayo served on a Kaiser roll served with homemade chips.

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.79

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Off The Grill

PARMIAGIANO SUB

Your choice of meatball, sausage, chicken, eggplant, and veal mothered in marinara and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8” roll served with homemade chips.

HOT SICILIAN SUB

$9.49

Pepperoni, soppressata, salami, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella baked hot topped with basil and Vinny's Italian dressing.

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.49

Sliced marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, hot peppers topped with Greek dressing served with homemade chips.

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.49

Ham, capicola ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions and house Italian dressing

VINNYS CLUB

$9.49

Wheat or white bread with mayo, sliced ham, turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.95

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese topped with honey mustard... all rolled up in your choice of a tomato & basil or wheat wrap served with homemade chips.

TURKEY AND CHEESE

$7.95

Thinly sliced turkey and provolone and Mayo served on a hoagie roll

HAM AND CHEESE

$7.95

Thinly sliced ham and provolone and Mayo served on a hoagie roll

BLT SANDWICH

$7.99

SIDE DRESSING

$0.35

Vinnys Italian, Vinny’s ranch, Thousand island, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Catalina(French), Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Greek, Oil Vinegar.

Vinny’s Specialties

HOUSE PASTA

$9.99

Create your own Masterpiece! Spaghetti, linguine, penne, fettuccine or capellini with marinara or spicy marinara

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spaghetti tossed with Meat Sauce, Baked with Mozzarella until Golden Brown

PARMIAGIANO

Breaded and baked with Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of Vinny’s spaghetti.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.49

Fettuccine pasta smothered in creamy homemade Alfredo sauce made fresh every order

LASAGNA

$10.99

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella

VODKA RIGATONI

$10.49

Rigatoni pasta with a creamy homemade vodka sauce with basil.

FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

BLACKEND CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.49

Sautéed fresh broccoli, zucchini and summer squash, diced tomatoes and penne in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with boneless, skinless juicy blackened breast of chicken

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

Chicken breast sautéed to perfection with artichoke hearts, caper and fresh tomatoes in a lemon butter wine sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

TILAPIA ALLA VINNY'S

$17.99

Fresh tilapia seasoned and seared to perfection, then topped with crabmeat, shrimp fresh tomato, artichoke, and capers in a roasted red pepper sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Fresh fillet of salmon grilled to perfection then topped with creamy homemade roasted red pepper sauce and served over angel hair pasta, accompanied by a side of sautéed mixed vegetables.

SPINACH STUFFED SHELLS

$10.99

Fresh ricotta mixed with blanched chopped spinach, stuffed into huge pasta shells, smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce and layered with melted mozzarella

PESTO RICOTTA EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$13.49

Blends of fine cheeses and pesto, rolled in sliced of fresh, lightly breaded eggplant, then baked to perfection and topped with Vinny's tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of capellini pasta.

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$11.99

Penne pasta in a creamy mushroom meat sauce.

TORTELLONI CAMPAGNOLA

$13.49

Cheese-filled pasta pouches, tossed with sundried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms and chunks of Italian sausage, served in a creamy roasted red peppers sauce

CHEESE MANICOTTI

$11.49

Three cheese manicotti in Vinny’s marinara, topped with mozzarella and baked

MARE E MONTI

$17.99

Seafood Pasta with Shrimp, Scallops, Clams and fresh mushrooms in a creamy lemon sauce tossed with Fettuccine Pasta

SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA

$14.99

Beef filled ravioli in a crumbled sausage, fresh spinach, red wine and tomato sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

No Sauce

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.49

Comes with meat sauce

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$5.49

Fettuccine tossed in a homemade Alfredo sauce

KIDS LASAGNA

$5.49

Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked

KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI

$6.49

Spaghetti in our meat sauce and topped with mozzarella and baked until golden.

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)

$5.49

Cheese filled pasta in house made marinara sauce.

MAC AND CHEESE

$5.49

Penne pasta smothered with blends of cheeses and creamy alfredo sauce.

KIDS BURGER & FRIES

$5.49

¼ Pound of fresh-ground beef on hamburger bun served with fries

CHICKEN FINGERS (3) AND FRIES

$6.99

Served with fries and honey mustard

SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with pepperoni arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

CHEESE SMILEY FACE PIZZA

$3.49

A BIG slice of cheese pizza with cheese arranged in a BIG Italian Smiley-Face

Small Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$11.99

Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.

SM THE WORKS

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

SM THE MEAT FEAST

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

SM SPINACH PIZZA

$13.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

SM WEST COAST

$13.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$13.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

SM MARGARITA PIZZA

$13.99

A classic! Made with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.

SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.99

Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and celery.

SM SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.99

Crumbled sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with seasoning.

LIGHT COOKED

WELL DONE

THIN CRUST

DOUBLE CUT

Large Pizza

Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

Hand tossed in a New York style crust made per order.

LG THE WORKS

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and mozzarella.

LG THE MEAT FEAST

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ground chuck, ham, bacon and mozzarella

LG SPINACH PIZZA

$17.99

A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.

LG WEST COAST

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LG PRIMAVERA

$17.99

Red onions, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella melted over a white ricotta sauce.

LG MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.99

A classic! Made with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil.

LG BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

Grilled chicken glazed with BBQ over garlic and EVOO sauce topped with bacon, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Garnished with BBQ sauce and parsley.

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.99

Bleu cheese dressing sauce, chicken marinated in hot sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

LG SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$17.99

Crumbled sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers topped with mozzarella and sprinkled with seasoning.

LIGHT COOKED

WELL DONE

THIN CRUST

DOUBLE CUT

LG TACO PIZZA

$17.99

Slice of Pizza

NY Slice

$2.99

SLICE OF THE WORKS

$6.24

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

SLICE OF THE MEAT FEAST

$6.24

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham, and Meatball

Calzones & Strombolis

VINNYS CALZONE

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

ORIGINAL CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta and ham

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CALZONE

$11.99

Mozzarella, chunks of sautéed chicken breast, ham, spinach and mushrooms

MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef and ham

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese, cheddar and mozzarella

CHEESE STROMBOLI

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella. Your choice of toppings.

BELLY BUSTER STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, green peppers, mushrooms and onions

MEDITERRANEAN SAUSAGE STROMBOLI

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage, spinach, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.99

Mozzarella, tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms

STEAK STROMBOLI

$13.99

Sliced rib-eye steak grilled then baked in pizza dough with mozzarella and pizza sauce

Sicilian Pizza

HUGE 16"x16" square, thick crust, cut into 12 big squares...

SICILIAN PIZZA

$17.99

HUGE 16"x16" square, thick crust, cut into 12 big squares...

Gluten-Free

House Pasta - GF

$11.95

Gluten Free Penne smothered in our house marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti - GF

$12.95

Gluten free penne in meat sauce covered with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Primavera - GF

$16.95

Gluten free penne tossed in white sauce with zucchini, squash, broccoli, and fresh tomatoes. Topped with grilled chicken.

Four Cheese Ravioli - GF

$15.95

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli with , mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmigiano - GF

$16.95

Gluten Free Chicken Tender topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese, with a side of GF penne pasta.

Vinny's Half Pounder - GF

$12.95

½ Pound of 100% chuck roast, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served on a Gluten-free roll with mayo.

Grilled Chicken Club - GF

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with yellow American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a Gluten Free roll

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries -GF

$11.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95

GF Roll

$3.00

Desserts

TIRAMISU

$5.49

Tiramisu means "pick me up". An Italian original sponge cake soaked in brandy and espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese, whipped cream.

CANNOLI (1)

$3.99

Brittle pastry filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, bits of chocolate.

Mini Cannoli (1)

$1.75

One Mini Brittle pastry filled with sweetened ricotta cheese, bits of chocolate.

Spumoni

$4.50

Gelato made with 3 layers of different colors and flavors, usually containing candied fruits and nuts.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Invented in Italy, improved in New York, perfected by Vinny! a generous wedge of smoothest, creamiest cheesecake this side of Atlantic!

CHEESECAKE ROCHER

$5.99

Creamy smooth cheesecake with hazelnut pieces and nutella on a layer of graham cracker.

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$6.25

A smooth, yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake all a swirl with vibrant red raspberry; hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

House-made Cheesecake with swirled fresh strawberry filling on a layer of graham cracker.

Limoncello Flute

$7.50

Lemon Gelato with whipped cream swirl served in a flute glass.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.49

Beverages

PEPSI

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.69

MT DEW

$2.69

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.69

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

ROOT BEER

$2.69

GINGER ALE

$2.69

CHEERWINE

$2.69

COUNTRY TIME LEMONADE

$2.69

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

SWEET ICED TEA

$1.99

MILK

$2.25

CHOCO MILK

$2.69

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRINO 250 ml

$2.45

BOTTLED WATER

$2.49

BOTTLED TEA

$2.49

CAN SODA

$1.50

2 LITER SODA

$3.49

TO GO ICE CUP

$0.25
Location

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

