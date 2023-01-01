Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Kettle Treats

review star

No reviews yet

11100 Twin Poplar Cir

Chesterfield, VA 23838

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Made-to-Order

Powdered Sugar Funnel Cake

Powdered Sugar Funnel Cake

$7.00

7" funnel cake topped with powdered sugar

Strawberries & Cream Funnel Cake

Strawberries & Cream Funnel Cake

$10.00

7" Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, strawberries in glaze, whipped cream and strawberry syrup.

Apple Pie Funnel Cake

Apple Pie Funnel Cake

$10.00

7" Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, apple pie filling, whipped cream and drizzled with caramel syrup

Cookies and Cream Funnel Cake

Cookies and Cream Funnel Cake

$10.00

7" Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, marshmallows, whipped cream, Oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate syrup and 2 Oreo cookies

Fried Oreos (6)

Fried Oreos (6)

$6.00

Oreo cookies dipped in funnel cake batter. Deep fried to perfection. Topped with powdered sugar.

Beverages

Regular Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

16oz. size

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

16oz. size

Mango Lemomade

Mango Lemomade

$3.00

16oz. size

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

16oz. size

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.00

16oz size

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Packaged Items

Original Kettle Corn

Original Kettle Corn

$6.00

Sweet and Salty

Caramel Kettle Corn

Caramel Kettle Corn

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Treat yourself to funnel cakes, Fried Oreos, Lemonade and more!

Location

11100 Twin Poplar Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunsets at Chesdin
orange starNo Reviews
21801 Lake Chesdin Pkwy CHSTERFIELD, VA 23838
View restaurantnext
El Patron Cantina
orange star4.2 • 683
11211 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 6429 Centralia Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6429 Centralia Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832
View restaurantnext
Grant Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
11884 Chester Village Drive Chester, VA 23831
View restaurantnext
Bigg Kitchen - 25722 SR226
orange starNo Reviews
25722 SR226 North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View restaurantnext
THE PENALTY BOX
orange starNo Reviews
6140 Brad McNeer Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Chesterfield
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston