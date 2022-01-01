Petersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Petersburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Petersburg

Petersburg's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Petersburg restaurants

Lighthouse Seafood image

 

Lighthouse Seafood

11976 S Crater Rd, South Prince George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$13.99
Large Shrimp$8.00
Classic Cheese Burger/W Fries$11.50
More about Lighthouse Seafood
Trapezium Brewing image

 

Trapezium Brewing

423 Third Street, Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ghost Town$10.00
Build your own - starts with olive oil & garlic + five cheese blend
Molly Stark$10.00
Build your own - starts with red sauce + five cheese blend
Bonneville Deluxe$16.00
Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.
More about Trapezium Brewing
Longstreet's Deli image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Longstreet's Deli

302 North Sycamore Street, Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
More about Longstreet's Deli
Monaray's image

 

Monaray's

40 Halifax Street, Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Monaray's
Giuseppe’s Pizza Italian Restaurant image

 

Giuseppe’s Pizza Italian Restaurant

7022 Boydthon Plank Road, Dinwiddie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Giuseppe’s Pizza Italian Restaurant
Map

More near Petersburg to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston