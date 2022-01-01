Mechanicsville restaurants you'll love
Mechanicsville's top cuisines
Must-try Mechanicsville restaurants
More about Curbside Creations
Curbside Creations
Richmond, VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fried Gator Basket
|$14.95
Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$10.95
4 ounce crab cake.(the real stuff) served with lettuce, tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.95
Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!
More about Wrapperz D-Lite
Wrapperz D-Lite
Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville
|Popular items
|Sir Chix a lot (Chicken Taco)
|$8.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, sour cream, salsa, cilantro and cheese
|BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)
|$8.00
Fried chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch
|Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)
|$9.00
Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with fries, horseradish sauce, onions, and peppers
More about The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co.
9502 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville
|Popular items
|Pick 3 Platter
|$23.00
|Half Rack Ribs
|$17.00
|12 Wings
|$16.00
More about Curry in a Hurry
Curry in a Hurry
8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville
|Popular items
|Curry Combo
|$10.00
Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.
|Beef Vindaloo (Organic ground beef) w/ rice
|$10.00
Rich, Spicy, and Hot!! This one is the "mouth-tingler', beautiful flavor and depth.
|Aloo Gobi (Cauliflower and potato curry) w/ rice (Copy)
|$8.00
A fresh mild, aromatic, light vegetarian curry made with potato and cauliflower and a blend of spices including ginger, garlic, black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric and paprika. A great vegetarian favorite which can also be served as a side dish.
More about Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen
Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen
PA, MD
|Popular items
|Dolmades
|$5.99
Tender grape leaves stuffed with a special blend of herbs, rice and onions and garnished with an avgolemono sauce.
|Signature
|$9.99
Savory layers of marinated pork served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and topped off with fresh cut French fries!
|Spanakopita Appetizer
|$4.99
A wonderful blend of tender spinach, onions and feta cheese baked to a crisp in buttery phyllo dough.
More about Pizza & Beer of Richmond
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
9325 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville
|Popular items
|Quick Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Cheesy Bread
|$10.00
Mozzarella-Stuffed Pizza dough, baked and served with fresh tomato sauce. Can't be made gluten-free
|The Godfather
|$17.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs (contain dairy, gluten, egg, pork, veal, beef)