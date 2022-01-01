Mechanicsville restaurants you'll love

Mechanicsville's top cuisines

American
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Indian
Must-try Mechanicsville restaurants

Curbside Creations image

 

Curbside Creations

Richmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Gator Basket$14.95
Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.
Crab Cake Sandwich$10.95
4 ounce crab cake.(the real stuff) served with lettuce, tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll.
Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!
Wrapperz D-Lite image

 

Wrapperz D-Lite

Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sir Chix a lot (Chicken Taco)$8.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, sour cream, salsa, cilantro and cheese
BirdMan Buffalo (Buffalo Chicken)$8.00
Fried chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Fat Joe (Beef topped w/fries)$9.00
Thinly sliced seasoned beef topped with fries, horseradish sauce, onions, and peppers
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co.

9502 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pick 3 Platter$23.00
Half Rack Ribs$17.00
12 Wings$16.00
Curry in a Hurry image

 

Curry in a Hurry

8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Curry Combo$10.00
Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.
Beef Vindaloo (Organic ground beef) w/ rice$10.00
Rich, Spicy, and Hot!! This one is the "mouth-tingler', beautiful flavor and depth.
Aloo Gobi (Cauliflower and potato curry) w/ rice (Copy)$8.00
A fresh mild, aromatic, light vegetarian curry made with potato and cauliflower and a blend of spices including ginger, garlic, black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric and paprika. A great vegetarian favorite which can also be served as a side dish.
Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen image

 

Hellenic Kouzina-Mobile Kitchen

PA, MD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dolmades$5.99
Tender grape leaves stuffed with a special blend of herbs, rice and onions and garnished with an avgolemono sauce.
Signature$9.99
Savory layers of marinated pork served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and topped off with fresh cut French fries!
Spanakopita Appetizer$4.99
A wonderful blend of tender spinach, onions and feta cheese baked to a crisp in buttery phyllo dough.
Banner pic

 

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

9325 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quick Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Cheesy Bread$10.00
Mozzarella-Stuffed Pizza dough, baked and served with fresh tomato sauce. Can't be made gluten-free
The Godfather$17.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Bacon, and Meatballs (contain dairy, gluten, egg, pork, veal, beef)
Ginger Red Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Ginger Red Asian Bistro

7500 Jackson Arch Dr, Mechanicsville

Avg 4.4 (1014 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Curbside Creations Food Truck 2

10247 Buckeye rd, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
