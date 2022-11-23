Trapezium Brewing imageView gallery
Trapezium Brewing 423 Third Street

423 Third Street

Petersburg, VA 23803

Starters

Trio of Dips

$13.00

Spinach pesto, Lucky 47 White Ale beer cheese & red sauce + flatbread

Antipasti Plate

$15.00

Shareable selection of meats, cheeses, seasonal veggies & fruit + flatbread.

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Hot butter and salt crust + sweet Bavarian Mustard. Add Lucky 47 White Ale beer cheese +3.

Wings

$14.00

8 oven baked wings. Choose dry rub, hot, lemon honey ginger, or bourbon BBQ. Blue cheese, ranch, or Alabama white sauce.

TPZM Farmer's Salad

$10.00

Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, mushrooms, feta, croutons, fig vinaigrette. Add chicken +4

One Dip w/ Bread

$7.00

Your choice of Spinach pesto, Lucky 47 White Ale beer cheese, or red sauce with house made flatbread

Extra Bread

$1.00

Pizzas

Daisy Fairfield

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic + olive oil

Monterrey

$15.00

Red sauce, prosciutto, five cheese blend, goat cheese, fig + honey drizzle.

Bonneville

$14.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.

Bonneville Deluxe

$16.00

Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto + five cheese blend.

Mamou Evangeline

$14.00

Red sauce, sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions + five cheese blend

Kealia Luau

$13.00

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, five cheese blend + bourbon BBQ

Tarpon

$13.00

Olive oil & garlic base, roasted tomatoes, feta + seasonal greens

White Horse

$13.00

Olive oil & garlic base, five cheese blend, ricotta, capers + fresh basil

Villebonne

$14.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, seasonal greens, carrots, red onion, olives + five cheese blend

Molly Stark

$10.00

Build your own - starts with red sauce + five cheese blend

Ghost Town

$10.00

Build your own - starts with olive oil & garlic + five cheese blend

Sweets

Ooey Gooey Brownie

$7.00

Buttermilk Bake Shop brownie with vanilla bean ice cream, shaved chocolate + chocolate drizzle

King of Pops

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Sodas

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Mountain Dew

$1.79

Sierra Mist

$1.79Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Club Soda

Water

Extras & Sides

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Spinach Pesto

$3.00

Add-Ons

Side Of Grapes

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

To Go Beer

Houseboat Blonde Ale 6pk

Houseboat Blonde Ale 6pk

$9.99+

Soft bodied with a touch of salinity, this beer is light and easy drinking. ABV 4.6%, 12oz 6pk

Lucky 46 New England IPA 4pk

Lucky 46 New England IPA 4pk

$12.99+

We combined Citra, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops with huge amounts of oats and our proprietary yeast blend for a silky smooth finish and haze for days. ABV 6.5%, 16oz 4pk

Lucky 47 White Ale 6pk

Lucky 47 White Ale 6pk

$9.99+

Our twist on a traditional Belgian Wit, this recipe combines flora hops, yeast esters and chamomile into one very enjoyable beer. ABV 5.2%, 12oz 6pk

Pulp Free

Pulp Free

$11.99+

This mimosa-inspired beer will take you back to spontaneous Sunday hangs, hotel bars and next day recollections of the night before. Tangerine and blood orange are blended with a dry golden ale to replicate the timeless bubbly brunch staple. 5% ABV, 12oz 6pk

The Orchard Series: Petite Blueberry

The Orchard Series: Petite Blueberry

$18.00

Less fruity and more complex than our first-run Orchard Blueberry, these second-use blueberry skins matured to create a rosé-like Golden Ale with a dry and light tannic finish. ABV 5.7%, 750ml bottle

The Orchard Series: Peaches

The Orchard Series: Peaches

$14.00+

Peach fuzz and pie crust lead the way to a tart and dry finish. Barrel fermented & bottle conditioned. ABV 6%, 750ml or 1.5L bottle

Spooky Szn 4pk

Spooky Szn 4pk

$14.99

A few of our favorite things about fall: boomerangs of leaves thrown in the air, bonfires, overpaying for fruit we harvest ourselves at orchards, and of course, pumpkin-flavored everything. This Imperial Pumpkin Ale unironically celebrates the brief but glorious season of Autumn upon us.

Upstream 4pk

Upstream 4pk

$14.99

Crisp, clean, delicately balanced - this classic Kolsch style hits just right after a day on the river. Package sales benefit our friends at FOLAR, the nonprofit group focused on conserving and protecting the Appomattox River, a natural treasure in our back yard.

Pommrazz 6pk

$14.99
Crowler Fill

Crowler Fill

32oz cans of our draft-only selections, poured and sealed to order.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery taproom featuring homemade brews, brick oven pizzas, wings + more

Location

423 Third Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Directions

Gallery
Trapezium Brewing image

