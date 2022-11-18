Thai Cuisine & Noodle House imageView gallery
Thai

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

review star

No reviews yet

2005 Commonwealth Drive

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho
N1 Pad Thai (GF)
A4 Fried Vegetable Rolls (3pcs)

Utensil

-Chopsticks

-Fork

-Napkins

Spoon

T-Shirts

TCNH T-Shirt

TCNH T-Shirt

$20.00

TC Specials!

TC2 Khua Kling 🌶🌶

TC2 Khua Kling 🌶🌶

$13.50

It is original from Southern Thailand, stir fried with Khua Kling curry paste, kafir lime leaf, served with rice, and hard boiled egg on the side.

TC1 Crying Tiger (Not spicy but contains Soy sauce!!!)

TC1 Crying Tiger (Not spicy but contains Soy sauce!!!)

$17.00Out of stock

10oz of brisket beef marinated with Sunan’s special sauce (no spice) served with Jeaw dipping sauce and Sticky rice. Contains soy sauce and fish sauce.

F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)

F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)

$12.50

Bok Choy stir fry with Tamari (Gluten free soy sauce) *NO Oyster sauce* topped with fried garlic. It's completely VEGAN!!!!

A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)

A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)

$5.00

The one famous snack in Thailand. Quail egg wrapped with skin wonton serve with sweet chili sauce on the side.

Appetizers

A1 Satay

A1 Satay

$6.50

(4 pcs) Skewered and grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad.

A2 Fresh Vegetable Rolls (2pcs)

A2 Fresh Vegetable Rolls (2pcs)

$4.50

(2pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, and japanese rice noodles in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce (contains gluten).

A4 Fried Vegetable Rolls (3pcs)

A4 Fried Vegetable Rolls (3pcs)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

A5 Fried Tofu (8pcs)

$6.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)

A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)

$6.50

(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.

A7 Fish Cakes

$6.00

(4pcs) Fish patties seasoned w/ chili paste & deep-fried. Served w/cucumber salad, sweet chili sauce, & crushed peanuts.

A8 Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp and vegetables dipped in tempura batter and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.

A9 Vegetable Tempura (8pcs)

$7.00

(8 pcs) Tempura battered and asparagus, carrot, broccoli, and onion rings. Served with plum sauce.

A10 Shrimp in a Blanket

$7.00

(5 pcs) Marinated shrimp wrapped in wonton paper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

A12 Curry Puffs (4pcs)

$6.50

Pastry hand-stuffed with curried chicken, potato, and onion. Served with a sweet chili sauce and cucumber salad.

A13 Chicken Wings, Thai Style (5pcs)

$5.50

(5pc) Deep fried battered chicken wings, served with Chef Sunun’s special spicy dipping sauce (contains fish sauce)

A14 Edamame

$3.50

Steamed soybeans seasoned with sea salt.

A15 Super Sampler (14 pc)

A15 Super Sampler (14 pc)

$13.00

Our famous appetizer, fish cake, curry puff, chicken wings,fried veggie roll and fried meat ball.

A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)

A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)

$5.00

The one famous snack in Thailand. Quail egg wrapped with skin wonton serve with sweet chili sauce on the side.

Soups

S1 Tom Yum soup (GF) (16oz)

$4.50

Straw mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass in lime infused veggie broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.

S2 Coconut Soup (GF) (16oz)

$5.00

Straw mushrooms, onions, galangal (root veg), kaffir lime leaf, and lemongrass in a coconut and lime broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.

S3 Kao Tom (Rice Soup) (GF) (16oz)

S3 Kao Tom (Rice Soup) (GF) (16oz)

$4.50

Jasmine rice and ginger in a housemade chicken broth garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

S4 Wonton Soup (16oz)

S4 Wonton Soup (16oz)

$5.00

House ground chicken and pork, hand wrapped in wonton and served in our own chicken broth. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

S5 Vegetable Soup (GF) (16oz)

$4.50

Mixed vegetables and cellophane noodles in vegetable broth garnished with cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic.

S7 Po Tak (Seafood Hot Pot) (GF) (16oz)

$7.00

Mixed seafood with galangal (root veg), kaffir lime leaf, and lemongrass in our house made chicken broth infused with lime. Garnished with scallions and fresh cilantro.

Salads

D1 Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$6.50

Strips of shredded green papaya, carrots, string beans, and tomatoes tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.

D3 Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Shrimp, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

D4 Calmari Salad

D4 Calmari Salad

$8.50

Calamari, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.

D5 Yum Woon Sen

$8.00

Cellophane noodles, seasoned ground pork, red onions, cilantro, and scallions tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.

D6 Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)

$9.00

Thinly sliced grilled beef tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.

D7 Laab

$8.00

Minced chicken, or pork, in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, white onion, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.

D8 Thai Vegetable Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, and bean sprouts, Served with both a peanut sauce and a sweet & sour sauce dressing on the side.

D9 Yum Tofu

D9 Yum Tofu

$6.50

Fried tofu, peanut, onion , red onion, scallion, cilantro with Thai dressing sauce. Contains FISH SAUCE !!

Fried Rice

R1 Thai Fried Rice

R1 Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.

R2 Basil Fried Rice

$12.50

Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil in a slightly spicy sauce.

R3 Crab Fried Rice

$15.50

Lump crab meat over wok fried jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.

R4 Curry Fried Rice

$12.50

Choice of protein wok fried with curry powder, jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, eggs, onions, peas, carrots.

R5 Chili Paste Fried Rice

R5 Chili Paste Fried Rice

$12.50

Choice of protein wok fried with roasted chili paste, jasmine rice, eggs, onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and thai basil.

R6 Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.50

Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, pineapple,peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.

Wok Fried Noodles

N1 Pad Thai (GF)

N1 Pad Thai (GF)

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.

N2 Pad See Ew

N2 Pad See Ew

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried with wide noodles, egg, chinese and american broccoli, in a semi-sweet sauce.

N3 Drunken Noodle

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves, in a spicy sauce.

N4 Lad Nah

N4 Lad Nah

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, chinese and american broccoli, and topped with gravy.

N5 Egg Noodle Stir Fry

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried with egg noodles and a vegetable medley in a dark savory sauce.

N6 Kua Gai

$13.00

Chicken wok fried with wide rice noodles and egg. Served over a bed of lettuce, topped with scallions and crispy noodles, with a side of the original sriracha sauce. *no meat or noodle substitutions

N7 Pad Woon Sen (Cellophane Noodle Stir Fry)

N7 Pad Woon Sen (Cellophane Noodle Stir Fry)

$13.00

Choice of protein wok fried in a dark sauce with cellophane noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, onions, Top with scallions.

Curry

C1 Green Curry (GF)

C1 Green Curry (GF)

$12.50

Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

C2 Red Curry (GF)

$12.50

Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

C3 Panang Curry (GF)

$12.50

Panang curry paste, coconut milk, peas, and bell peppers. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

C4 Massaman Curry (GF)

C4 Massaman Curry (GF)

$12.50

Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onions, grape tomatoes, potatoes, peanuts (not removable), and fried shallot.

C5 Jungle Curry (GF)

$12.50

Jungle curry paste, chicken broth, bamboo shoots,eggplant,Thai eggplant, krachai (rhizome), pumpkin, bell pepper, thai basil, string beans, and pickled peppercorn. *does not contain coconut milk. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

C6 Garee (Yellow Curry)

$12.50

Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, onions, potato, & peanuts (not removable). Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

Stir Fry

F1 Basil Stir fry (Pad Kapao)

F1 Basil Stir fry (Pad Kapao)

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with hot peppers, bell peppers, thai basil, & onions. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.

F2 Combo Veggie stir fry

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with a medley of fresh vegetables and garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.

F3 Sweet and Sour

F3 Sweet and Sour

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried in a sweet and sour sauce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple, and bell peppers. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.

F4 Pad King (Ginger)

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with ginger, wood-ear mushrooms, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.

F5 Pad Ped (Red Curry Stir Fry)

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with red curry paste, eggplant,Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, thai basil, bell peppers, pickled peppercorns, and krachai (rhizome). Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.

F6 Pad Prik Pow (Chili Paste stir fry)

F6 Pad Prik Pow (Chili Paste stir fry)

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with roasted chili paste, cashews, and onions. Served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice on the side.

F7 Broccoli Stir Fry

$12.50

Choice of protein stir fried with American Broccoli in our TC sauce.

F8 Beansprout & Chicken Stir Fry

$12.50

Beansprouts, pulled chicken, fried tofu, carrot and scallion stir fry with our TC sauce and served with Jasmine rice on the side

F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)

F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)

$12.50

Bok Choy stir fry with Tamari (Gluten free soy sauce) *NO Oyster sauce* topped with fried garlic. It's completely VEGAN!!!!

Chef's Specials

Sp1 Hor Mok Talay (Steamed Curry seafood) (GF)

$16.00

Shrimp,Calamari,Scallop & Mussels marinated in curry,coconut milk&thai herbs with basil on a base of Napa cabbage.

Sp2 Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Deep fried soft shell crab with roasted chili paste, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves, onions, & garlic. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Sp3 Gong Ob Woonsen

$15.00

Shrimp,ginger,shitake mushroom,scallons & cellophane noodles, steamed in a se-mi sweet dark seasoning sauce.

Sp4 Roasted Duck Curry(GF)

$16.00

Roasted duck in red curry with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

Sp5 Crispy Duck Basil

$16.00

Deep fried duck with chili sauce, bell peppers, topped with crispy thai basil leaves.

Sp6 Three Flavor Fish

$16.00

Deep fried fillets of catfish, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and celery, topped with three flavored (sweet, sour, spicy) sauce. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

Sp7 Plaa Pad Ped (Chili Paste Fried Fish)

$16.00

Deep fried fillets of fish with a spicy chili paste, krachai (rhizome), kaffir lime leaf, and pickled peppercorn. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

Sp8 Fish Basil Stir Fry

$16.00

Deep fried fillets of fish, hot peppers, bell peppers, and onions topped with a thai basil sauce. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck

$16.00

Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.

Thai Noodle Bowls

L1 Thai Noodle Soup

L1 Thai Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of protein and choice of noodles along with bean sprouts, in housemade chicken broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

L3 Boat Noodle

L3 Boat Noodle

$14.00

Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, along with choice of protein and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

L4 Bah Mee Haeng (Dry Egg Noodle Bowl)

$13.00

Choice of protein,egg noodles, bean sprouts, sautéed in lime juice. Topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and peanuts. Served with a side of chicken broth.

L5 Boat Noodle with Crispy DUCK

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, with Crispy Duck and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

Pho

This item is completely Gluten free. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Pho

Pho

$12.00

Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!

Dessert

Sw1 Sticky Rice & Mango

Sw1 Sticky Rice & Mango

$5.00

Steamed sweet sticky rice with coconut milk, served with half a ripe mango and sprinkled with toasted mung beans.*dairy free

Sw2 sticky rice & Thai custard (contains EGG) (gf)

$5.00Out of stock

a sweet Thai custard ,egg, sugar and coconut milk. served with sweet sticky rice sprinkled with roasted mung beans.

Sw3 Coconut Pudding

$5.00

Special Thai style pudding. A tad sweet and a tad savory. *dairy free

Extras on side

Rice

$1.50

Extra steamed rice (Jasmine or Brown)

Noodles

$2.00

Extra steamed noodles (Thin Rice, Wide Rice, or Egg Noodles)

Broth

$5.00

Extra Broth (Chicken, Veggie)

Curry sauce 16 Oz (RED,GREEN or PANANG sauce)

$6.00
Pho Veggie Bag

Pho Veggie Bag

$2.50

Extra Pho Veggie Bag (Bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, lime, jalapeno)

Steamed Broccoli (side)

$2.00

Steamed Chicken (side)

$2.95

Steamed Vegetable (side)

$2.95

Fresh Tofu (side)

$2.00

Fried Tofu (side)

$2.00

-Extra Squid Onside

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Tea

$3.75

Thai Coffee

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Soda

Water bottle

$1.25

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Thailand's Flagship Beer, great with any Thai dish

Sapporo 22oz (can)

$8.00

Refreshing, light and crisp Japanese rice lager

Sapporo ( draft beer)

$7.00Out of stock

Chang

$4.75

Elephant

Wine

Dona Paula, Malbec

$21.00

Drumheller, Carbernet

$26.00

Mark West, Pinot Noir

$24.00

Rodney Strong, Chardonnay

$28.00

Horton, Viognier

$38.00

Santori, Pinot Grigio

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice. — Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.

Website

Location

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

