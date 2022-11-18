- Home
- /
- Charlottesville
- /
- Thai
- /
- Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
No reviews yet
2005 Commonwealth Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
T-Shirts
TC Specials!
TC2 Khua Kling 🌶🌶
It is original from Southern Thailand, stir fried with Khua Kling curry paste, kafir lime leaf, served with rice, and hard boiled egg on the side.
TC1 Crying Tiger (Not spicy but contains Soy sauce!!!)
10oz of brisket beef marinated with Sunan’s special sauce (no spice) served with Jeaw dipping sauce and Sticky rice. Contains soy sauce and fish sauce.
F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)
Bok Choy stir fry with Tamari (Gluten free soy sauce) *NO Oyster sauce* topped with fried garlic. It's completely VEGAN!!!!
A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)
The one famous snack in Thailand. Quail egg wrapped with skin wonton serve with sweet chili sauce on the side.
Appetizers
A1 Satay
(4 pcs) Skewered and grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad.
A2 Fresh Vegetable Rolls (2pcs)
(2pcs) Lettuce, shredded carrot, and japanese rice noodles in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce (contains gluten).
A4 Fried Vegetable Rolls (3pcs)
Cabbage, carrots & cellophane noodles wrapped in wonton paper, and deep fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
A5 Fried Tofu (8pcs)
Served with sweet chili sauce
A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)
(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.
A7 Fish Cakes
(4pcs) Fish patties seasoned w/ chili paste & deep-fried. Served w/cucumber salad, sweet chili sauce, & crushed peanuts.
A8 Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and vegetables dipped in tempura batter and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
A9 Vegetable Tempura (8pcs)
(8 pcs) Tempura battered and asparagus, carrot, broccoli, and onion rings. Served with plum sauce.
A10 Shrimp in a Blanket
(5 pcs) Marinated shrimp wrapped in wonton paper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
A12 Curry Puffs (4pcs)
Pastry hand-stuffed with curried chicken, potato, and onion. Served with a sweet chili sauce and cucumber salad.
A13 Chicken Wings, Thai Style (5pcs)
(5pc) Deep fried battered chicken wings, served with Chef Sunun’s special spicy dipping sauce (contains fish sauce)
A14 Edamame
Steamed soybeans seasoned with sea salt.
A15 Super Sampler (14 pc)
Our famous appetizer, fish cake, curry puff, chicken wings,fried veggie roll and fried meat ball.
A16 Fried Quail Egg (5pc)
The one famous snack in Thailand. Quail egg wrapped with skin wonton serve with sweet chili sauce on the side.
Soups
S1 Tom Yum soup (GF) (16oz)
Straw mushrooms, onions, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass in lime infused veggie broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.
S2 Coconut Soup (GF) (16oz)
Straw mushrooms, onions, galangal (root veg), kaffir lime leaf, and lemongrass in a coconut and lime broth garnished with scallions and cilantro.
S3 Kao Tom (Rice Soup) (GF) (16oz)
Jasmine rice and ginger in a housemade chicken broth garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
S4 Wonton Soup (16oz)
House ground chicken and pork, hand wrapped in wonton and served in our own chicken broth. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
S5 Vegetable Soup (GF) (16oz)
Mixed vegetables and cellophane noodles in vegetable broth garnished with cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic.
S7 Po Tak (Seafood Hot Pot) (GF) (16oz)
Mixed seafood with galangal (root veg), kaffir lime leaf, and lemongrass in our house made chicken broth infused with lime. Garnished with scallions and fresh cilantro.
Salads
D1 Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Strips of shredded green papaya, carrots, string beans, and tomatoes tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.
D3 Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
D4 Calmari Salad
Calamari, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.
D5 Yum Woon Sen
Cellophane noodles, seasoned ground pork, red onions, cilantro, and scallions tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.
D6 Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)
Thinly sliced grilled beef tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.
D7 Laab
Minced chicken, or pork, in a thai spicy lime dressing with red onions, white onion, cilantro, scallions, and ground roasted rice.
D8 Thai Vegetable Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, and bean sprouts, Served with both a peanut sauce and a sweet & sour sauce dressing on the side.
D9 Yum Tofu
Fried tofu, peanut, onion , red onion, scallion, cilantro with Thai dressing sauce. Contains FISH SAUCE !!
Fried Rice
R1 Thai Fried Rice
Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.
R2 Basil Fried Rice
Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil in a slightly spicy sauce.
R3 Crab Fried Rice
Lump crab meat over wok fried jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.
R4 Curry Fried Rice
Choice of protein wok fried with curry powder, jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, eggs, onions, peas, carrots.
R5 Chili Paste Fried Rice
Choice of protein wok fried with roasted chili paste, jasmine rice, eggs, onions, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and thai basil.
R6 Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, pineapple,peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.
Wok Fried Noodles
N1 Pad Thai (GF)
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
N2 Pad See Ew
Choice of protein wok fried with wide noodles, egg, chinese and american broccoli, in a semi-sweet sauce.
N3 Drunken Noodle
Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves, in a spicy sauce.
N4 Lad Nah
Choice of protein wok fried with wide rice noodles, chinese and american broccoli, and topped with gravy.
N5 Egg Noodle Stir Fry
Choice of protein wok fried with egg noodles and a vegetable medley in a dark savory sauce.
N6 Kua Gai
Chicken wok fried with wide rice noodles and egg. Served over a bed of lettuce, topped with scallions and crispy noodles, with a side of the original sriracha sauce. *no meat or noodle substitutions
N7 Pad Woon Sen (Cellophane Noodle Stir Fry)
Choice of protein wok fried in a dark sauce with cellophane noodles, eggs, cabbage, carrots, onions, Top with scallions.
Curry
C1 Green Curry (GF)
Green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
C2 Red Curry (GF)
Red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and thai basil. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
C3 Panang Curry (GF)
Panang curry paste, coconut milk, peas, and bell peppers. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
C4 Massaman Curry (GF)
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, onions, grape tomatoes, potatoes, peanuts (not removable), and fried shallot.
C5 Jungle Curry (GF)
Jungle curry paste, chicken broth, bamboo shoots,eggplant,Thai eggplant, krachai (rhizome), pumpkin, bell pepper, thai basil, string beans, and pickled peppercorn. *does not contain coconut milk. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
C6 Garee (Yellow Curry)
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, onions, potato, & peanuts (not removable). Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Stir Fry
F1 Basil Stir fry (Pad Kapao)
Choice of protein stir fried with hot peppers, bell peppers, thai basil, & onions. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.
F2 Combo Veggie stir fry
Choice of protein stir fried with a medley of fresh vegetables and garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.
F3 Sweet and Sour
Choice of protein stir fried in a sweet and sour sauce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple, and bell peppers. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.
F4 Pad King (Ginger)
Choice of protein stir fried with ginger, wood-ear mushrooms, carrots, onions, bell peppers, and garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.
F5 Pad Ped (Red Curry Stir Fry)
Choice of protein stir fried with red curry paste, eggplant,Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, thai basil, bell peppers, pickled peppercorns, and krachai (rhizome). Served with steamed jasmine rice on the side.
F6 Pad Prik Pow (Chili Paste stir fry)
Choice of protein stir fried with roasted chili paste, cashews, and onions. Served with steamed broccoli and jasmine rice on the side.
F7 Broccoli Stir Fry
Choice of protein stir fried with American Broccoli in our TC sauce.
F8 Beansprout & Chicken Stir Fry
Beansprouts, pulled chicken, fried tofu, carrot and scallion stir fry with our TC sauce and served with Jasmine rice on the side
F9 Bok Choy stir fry (Vegan & GF)
Bok Choy stir fry with Tamari (Gluten free soy sauce) *NO Oyster sauce* topped with fried garlic. It's completely VEGAN!!!!
Chef's Specials
Sp1 Hor Mok Talay (Steamed Curry seafood) (GF)
Shrimp,Calamari,Scallop & Mussels marinated in curry,coconut milk&thai herbs with basil on a base of Napa cabbage.
Sp2 Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab with roasted chili paste, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves, onions, & garlic. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Sp3 Gong Ob Woonsen
Shrimp,ginger,shitake mushroom,scallons & cellophane noodles, steamed in a se-mi sweet dark seasoning sauce.
Sp4 Roasted Duck Curry(GF)
Roasted duck in red curry with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Sp5 Crispy Duck Basil
Deep fried duck with chili sauce, bell peppers, topped with crispy thai basil leaves.
Sp6 Three Flavor Fish
Deep fried fillets of catfish, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and celery, topped with three flavored (sweet, sour, spicy) sauce. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Sp7 Plaa Pad Ped (Chili Paste Fried Fish)
Deep fried fillets of fish with a spicy chili paste, krachai (rhizome), kaffir lime leaf, and pickled peppercorn. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Sp8 Fish Basil Stir Fry
Deep fried fillets of fish, hot peppers, bell peppers, and onions topped with a thai basil sauce. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck
Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Thai Noodle Bowls
L1 Thai Noodle Soup
Choice of protein and choice of noodles along with bean sprouts, in housemade chicken broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
L2 Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Choice of protein (ground option for chicken/pork only) and noodles along with bean sprouts, in a tom yum flavored chicken broth. Topped w/ scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, & chopped peanuts. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
L3 Boat Noodle
Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, along with choice of protein and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
L4 Bah Mee Haeng (Dry Egg Noodle Bowl)
Choice of protein,egg noodles, bean sprouts, sautéed in lime juice. Topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and peanuts. Served with a side of chicken broth.
L5 Boat Noodle with Crispy DUCK
Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, with Crispy Duck and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Pho
Pho
Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Dessert
Sw1 Sticky Rice & Mango
Steamed sweet sticky rice with coconut milk, served with half a ripe mango and sprinkled with toasted mung beans.*dairy free
Sw2 sticky rice & Thai custard (contains EGG) (gf)
a sweet Thai custard ,egg, sugar and coconut milk. served with sweet sticky rice sprinkled with roasted mung beans.
Sw3 Coconut Pudding
Special Thai style pudding. A tad sweet and a tad savory. *dairy free
Extras on side
Rice
Extra steamed rice (Jasmine or Brown)
Noodles
Extra steamed noodles (Thin Rice, Wide Rice, or Egg Noodles)
Broth
Extra Broth (Chicken, Veggie)
Curry sauce 16 Oz (RED,GREEN or PANANG sauce)
Pho Veggie Bag
Extra Pho Veggie Bag (Bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, lime, jalapeno)
Steamed Broccoli (side)
Steamed Chicken (side)
Steamed Vegetable (side)
Fresh Tofu (side)
Fried Tofu (side)
-Extra Squid Onside
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice. — Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901