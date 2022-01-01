Charlottesville Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Charlottesville

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings (NO Modifications)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce. **Contains sesame oil**
Pho$11.00
***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles when we run out of fresh Pho noodles.
**Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime on the side. (*Consumer advisory.) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Pad Thai$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm St image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dumplings (4pcs)$7.00
(4 pcs) Ground pork, water chestnuts, egg, & oyster sauce in wonton paper, w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
Chicken Wings (4pcs)$5.00
(4 pcs) Thai-style fried chicken wings w/sweet chili sauce. Garnished with cilantro and scallion.
Perfect w/sticky rice [+2].
Sticky rice found in the Extras section.
Vietnamese Phở (GF)$11.00
***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles this week as there is a shortage from our supplier. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding.
**Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime (separated when take-out). [*Consumer advisory]
More about Chimm St
Monsoon Siam image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red - D$14.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Pad See Eaw - D$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce
More about Monsoon Siam
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
N1 Pad Thai (GF)$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
N2 Pad See Ew$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with wide noodles, egg, chinese and american broccoli, in a semi-sweet sauce.
A6 Thai Dumplings (4pcs)$6.00
(4pcs) Ground pork&chicken, and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in wonton paper. Steamed. Served with a ginger/mushroom soy sauce.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

